Rain and freezing rain will become more widespread across East Texas throughout the day Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, according to local meteorologists.

Smith County remains under a winter storm warning until 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service of Shreveport.

Ice accumulates in a parking garage in Tyler on Tuesday during freezing rain and wintry weather in East Texas. Tyler could see ice accumulations up to half an inch. Santana Wood/Tyler Morning Telegraph

