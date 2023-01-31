Being “house proud” became a concept at some point in human history. The original goal may have been to keep your cave floor cleaner than your neighbors’ by sweeping with thorny shrub branch ends. Today, we expect vacuum-cleaner technology to take care of it for us. According to Grand View Research1, the global market for this technology will reach over $10 billion in 2020. According to the same source, it is predicted to have significant growth as well, with a predicted CAGR of 9.1% through 2028.

7 DAYS AGO