McDonald's Small Fry Packaging Makes A Huge Difference

As the saying goes, big things come in small packages. In this case, they also come in medium and large packages, but those aren't the focus at the moment. We're talking about McDonald's fries — a delicacy so beloved that when 1,000 people were surveyed, 34% claimed them as their favorite fast food fry (via National Today). The second favorite fast food french fry, Arby's, was chosen by 13.03% of people, which goes without saying, is a sizable decrease from the number one spot.
The Conversation Africa

Plastic pollution in Nigeria: whose job is it to clean up the mess?

Take a walk or drive through the streets of most Nigerian cities, and you will see plastic waste everywhere. The country’s rivers, lakes and ocean are also full of discarded plastic. Nigeria is estimated to generate about 2.5 million tonnes of plastic waste annually. Plastic accounts for 15% of the total waste generated in Lagos State.
techaiapp.com

The Essentials of AC/DC Power Supplies

The heart of any electronic device is its power supply. This article provides a basic explanation of what AC/DC power supplies are and how they operate. An AC/DC power supply is a device that converts alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC). AC is typically supplied by a power outlet in a home or office, while DC is used by most electronic devices.
Recycling Today

Alpla starts production at Romanian PET recycling plant

The Alpla Group has opened its first polyethylene terephthalate (PET) recycling plant in Romania with its joint venture partners, Ecohelp SRL of Romania and United Polymer Trading AG (UPT) of Switzerland. The partners say they will host the official opening ceremony May 4 at the 7.5 million euros ($8.15 million) site, which took nine months to construct.
techaiapp.com

Design hints for efficient vacuum cleaners

Being “house proud” became a concept at some point in human history. The original goal may have been to keep your cave floor cleaner than your neighbors’ by sweeping with thorny shrub branch ends. Today, we expect vacuum-cleaner technology to take care of it for us. According to Grand View Research1, the global market for this technology will reach over $10 billion in 2020. According to the same source, it is predicted to have significant growth as well, with a predicted CAGR of 9.1% through 2028.

