thefastmode.com
Gcore Intros Per-minute Billing for its Streaming Platform
Gcore, an international provider of cloud and edge solutions, introduces new, per-minute billing for its Streaming Platform. With the arrival of the simplified pricing plan starting from $0.001 per minute, startups and small businesses from a wide range of sectors — such as fintech, online education, entertainment, events, e-commerce and video gaming — can deliver streaming services to end users with more predictable costs, and outstanding performance.
cryptoslate.com
Decentralized social network Nostr launches mobile app ‘Damus’
Decentralized social network Nostr’s mobile application Damus launched on Google Play and AppStore on Feb. 1, as announced by the app’s Twitter account. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey re-tweeted the app’s announcement post and said it was “a milestone for open protocols.” Dorsey had previously donated Bitcoin (BTC) to Nostr protocol and added his Nostr address to his Twitter bio.
Woonsocket Call
How User-Focused Technologies are Impacting the Future of Mobile Gaming
While it’s no secret that gaming has been a popular hobby for individuals around the world for quite some time now, advancements in tech have led to a whole new niche: mobile games. The industry has come a long way since Snake was first released back in 1997 on...
Meta Sees Promise in Monetizing Apps With Shop Ads, Click to Message
With Meta's battered stock doubling in the past 3 months, it’s not all about the money-losing metaverse anymore. This, as shares of Meta Platforms jumped over 20% in early trading Thursday after reporting that it is seeing more engagement with its apps, and sees potential to monetize that engagement.
Snap Pins Hopes on Subscriptions to Boost Creator Engagement
Facing a downshift in digital ad spend that’s hurt other players in the space, Snap Inc. is looking to beef up its direct response business and deliver quality over quantity with video impressions. During the social platform’s fourth quarter 2022 earnings call with investors and analysts on Tuesday (Jan....
Gmail creator warns Google is 'only a year or two away from total disruption' because of AI like ChatGPT
Gmail creator Paul Buchheit says AI chatbots like ChatGPT will destroy Google in the same way that the search engine killed The Yellow Pages.
Free Netflix: the streaming company has a free plan for everyone in mind
The pioneer company in the streaming service for movies and series on demand, has plans to offer a service 100% free of charge. Netflix has seen a significant drop in subscribers the last year, which has led to situations such as the cancellation of exclusive series on the platform. Even so, the platform has not given up and has made efforts to stay ahead with new plans and products such as free video games for its subscribers.
I'm a stay-at-home dad who makes $20,000 a month through YouTube and email marketing. The first year I only made 13 cents — here's how I scaled up.
Judd Albring now works up to 10 hours a week posting video content and crafting emails. Here's how he set up the mostly passive income streams.
Android Authority
YouTube could soon become your free cable operator
Heating up competition with the likes of Roku, Pluto TV, and more. YouTube could soon offer a new hub of free, ad-supported TV channels. The company is currently testing it with a subset of users. It is expected to roll out widely later this year. YouTube is reportedly testing a...
Is Affiliate Marketing Worth It? The Good, The Bad, The Dirty
So, you’ve heard about affiliate marketing, and you’re not quite sure whether or not you should jump into the pool of online sales. Well, here were going to look over the pros, cons, facts, and things you might otherwise want to keep a close eye on.
How I Earn Passive Income with Affiliate Marketing— It’s Super Easy And Time-tested
Full disclosure: As I share passive income tips, if you click a link on this page and make a purchase, I may earn a commission at no cost to you, only sharing info I personally vetted—it's a win-win.
Making Money from Home with Amazon Affiliates
With Amazon affiliates, if you click my links, I may earn a small commission at no cost to you. Did you know that you can make money with Amazon from home using Amazon affiliates? By understanding the basics of this program, you can earn an income while still taking care of your family.
Futurism
Leaked Messages Show How CNET's Parent Company Really Sees AI-Generated Content
When prominent tech news site CNET was caught last month using AI to quietly publish dozens of articles, it produced widespread alarm. News readers learned in real time that the explosive new capabilities of software like OpenAI's GPT-3 meant they could no longer trust CNET’s journalism to be produced by a human. It didn't help when we discovered that the AI-generated articles were riddled with errors and substantially plagiarized, with CNET eventually issuing corrections on more than half the bot’s published pieces.
Microsoft launches Teams Premium with features powered by OpenAI
Microsoft has launched Teams Premium and packed a ton of AI features into the new paid tier of service. Today, Microsoft announced Teams Premium, a new tier of service for the company’s Slack competitor. While there are a ton of new features added for the higher tier of service, the standout is those enabled with Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.
ChatGPT creator launches tool to catch people using ChatGPT
The creators of ChatGPT are launching a new tool to catch people using ChatGPT. Today, OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT and DALL·E 2, announced a new “AI classifier” tool to detect if a human being has written text…or artificial intelligence. The company hopes the new tool can be used to prevent the misuse of AI text-generation tools for devious purposes such as “automated misinformation campaigns, using AI tools for academic dishonesty, and positioning an AI chatbot as a human.”
Gmail creator predicts A.I. bots like ChatGPT will destroy search engines within 2 years
Paul Buchheit said we're only "one or two years away from total disruption."
Woonsocket Call
Juniper Networks Empowers Partners to Elevate their Juniper Success through New Programs in 2023
Juniper Partner Advantage 2023 introduces new Solution Practice Builder framework, new incentives and tools and increased investments to help partners reach new heights. Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the next evolution of the global Juniper Partner Advantage (JPA) Program. Last year Juniper introduced a new Elite Plus Partner Tier and now Juniper is evolving the JPA with a host of new updates in 2023.
How to monetize a YouTube channel and grow its user base
Difficult work, commitment, and dedication are expected to prevail as a Youtuber. To get everything rolling, think about the accompanying exhortation:. YouTube image from unsplashPhoto bySara Kurfeß Avatar of user Sara Kurfeß Sara Kurfeß stereophototyponUnsplash.
techaiapp.com
Twitter API no longer free as platform will begin charging, angering developers
It’s a sad day for our favorite gimmick Twitter accounts, as we might have to soon say goodbye to them. Late Wednesday night, the official Twitter Developer account announced the platform will stop offering free access to the platform’s API (Application Programming Interface) on February 9. Access to...
Woonsocket Call
China Intelligent Logistics Expert Ms. FEI Chunke: Leading the Intelligent Transformation of International Logistics
With the continuous penetration and integration of Internet and logistics services, our country has formally entered the era of intelligent logistics services from the era of traditional logistics services. Intelligent logistics is a logistics service system with efficient operation. Through the integration of big data, the Internet, the Internet of Things, intelligent hardware and software and other new era technological means, the information of each link of the whole logistics system can be visually managed, real-time managed, and informationally managed. As an intelligent logistics expert in the front of logistics service in our country, Ms. FEI Chunke has carried out market analysis and study on the construction of international logistics service system. Recently, we had the honor to invite Ms. FEI Chunke for an interview. Let’s take a look at her understanding and research results on the intelligent transformation of international logistics.
