Quantum Consortia QIC, QED-C, Q-STAR and QuIC Form International Council to Enable and Grow the Global Quantum Industry

ChargePoint teams up with AI leader Stem to support EV networks
ChargePoint Holdings said Tuesday it teamed up with artificial-intelligence leader Stem to improve availability of EV charging stations across the U.S. highway system.
Woonsocket Call
America's Frontier Fund Launches Strategic Innovation Group to Support Fund's Mission of Advancing Frontier Technologies in America
America's Frontier Fund (AFF) announced today it is assembling a group of 12 finance, policy, and technology experts to join its newly formed Strategic Innovation Group. The group will provide strategic guidance to help AFF reach its investment objectives and advance American competitiveness through frontier technologies. The Strategic Innovation Group will be chaired by Nicholas Donofrio, IBM Fellow Emeritus and Former Executive Vice President, Innovation and Technology at IBM.
Woonsocket Call
China Intelligent Logistics Expert Ms. FEI Chunke: Leading the Intelligent Transformation of International Logistics
With the continuous penetration and integration of Internet and logistics services, our country has formally entered the era of intelligent logistics services from the era of traditional logistics services. Intelligent logistics is a logistics service system with efficient operation. Through the integration of big data, the Internet, the Internet of Things, intelligent hardware and software and other new era technological means, the information of each link of the whole logistics system can be visually managed, real-time managed, and informationally managed. As an intelligent logistics expert in the front of logistics service in our country, Ms. FEI Chunke has carried out market analysis and study on the construction of international logistics service system. Recently, we had the honor to invite Ms. FEI Chunke for an interview. Let’s take a look at her understanding and research results on the intelligent transformation of international logistics.
Woonsocket Call
Dassault Systèmes Developed a New Data Science Solution to Allow Renault Group to Optimize Vehicle Costs
Dassault Systèmes supports Renault Group to extend its use of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud and of virtual twin experiences, from design and engineering functions to costing and purchasing. Dassault Systèmes’ cost intelligence solution with artificial intelligence is allowing Renault Group to simulate the impacts of raw material...
Woonsocket Call
Mobile Commerce Platform Fintiv Partners with Geoswift to Enable Cross-border Digital Remittance in Asia
Fintiv, a leading mobile commerce platform that brings together payments, loyalty programs, and mobile marketing in one place, has partnered with Geoswift, a payment technology company with significant expertise in Asian cross-border payments, to enable digital remittance payments into Asia through Fintiv’s versatile mobile wallets. The partnership will provide...
Channel Tunnel, the Longest Undersea Tunnel in the World, Reaches a Technological Grid Milestone With GE
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- Today the Channel Tunnel, the longest undersea tunnel in the world, reached a technological milestone with Getlink ’s commissioning of a high-voltage grid solution from GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business [NYSE:GE]. GE’s flexible Static Synchronous Compensator ( STATCOM ) solution delivers the fast voltage support Eurotunnel requires to be able to run up to 16 trains simultaneously in the Channel Tunnel - a 60% increase in maximum capacity or as many as 1,000 trains per day. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005238/en/ The world’s largest and most powerful Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) solution in a railway environment was developed by GE Grid Solutions and adapted to the Channel Tunnel in collaboration with Eurostar (Graphic: GE)
scitechdaily.com
18 Times More Power: MIT Researchers Have Developed Ultrathin Lightweight Solar Cells
A team of researchers has developed a new technique for producing ultrathin and lightweight solar cells that can be seamlessly integrated into any surface. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) engineers have created new ultralight fabric solar cells, which can transform any surface into a power source with ease and speed.
constructiontechnology.media
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
insideevs.com
Tesla, Harley, ABB, And Accountability In CA: Top EV News Jan 27, 2023
Let's hope it's still a Happy New Year! This week, we have news on Harley-Davidson, Tons of Tesla, ABB, and Accountability in California: This is our Top EV News for the week of Jan 27, 2023. Check out the full newsletter for the week, which includes more Electric Vehicle News,...
PV Tech
Energy risk management firm DNV acquires solar data specialist Solcast
Energy risk management company and assurance provider DNV has acquired Australian solar data specialist Solcast to strengthen its solar forecasting services. According to DNV’s Energy Transition Outlook, there is a fast-growing need in the energy market for “reliable data analytics and trusted monitoring systems” as electricity production is forecast to more than double, and 30% of all electricity to come from solar PV. Solcast uses the latest global weather satellite imagery, machine learning, computer vision, and historical and forecast data to produce more than 600 million new forecasts every hour in a cloud-based environment while providing real-time access to forecast data with a 5-15-minute resolution via an application programming interface.
TechCrunch
SunFi aims to be the fastest way for Nigerians to find, finance and manage solar
The self-described energy financial tech platform received backing from lead investors Nairobi-based Factor[e] and SCM Capital Asset Management and participating investors such as Voltron Capital, Norrsken Impact Accelerator, Ventures Platform and Sovereign Capital. On a call with TechCrunch, CEO Rotimi Thomas said the investment will help SunFi grow its operations...
Instead of canceling the gas engine, California should let innovators innovate
Rather than arbitrarily mandating a car or energy technology, it would be better to allow for the competition of innovation.
Recycling Today
Copper Development Association analysis shows copper should be included on US Critical Minerals List
According to a new report from the Copper Development Association (CDA), McClean, Virginia, copper now meets the U.S. Geological Survey’s (USGS’) benchmark Supply Risk score of 0.4 for automatic inclusion on the U.S. Critical Minerals List. The CDA says the report replicates the USGS methodology used to determine mineral criticality.
datafloq.com
Johnson Matthey partners with Plug Power to boost hydrogen tech
(Reuters) – Johnson Matthey said on Tuesday it was partnering in hydrogen technology with U.S.-based Plug Power until at least 2030, as the British company hones its focus on its green hydrogen-related business. Companies globally are increasing investments in green hydrogen, a zero-carbon fuel made by using renewable power...
It’s not all lithium all the time: DOE commits millions to hydrogen fuel research
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Battery-powered electric vehicles have dominated the debate over the future of green technology, but the White House is eyeing another clean fuel alternative based on the most abundant resource in the universe — hydrogen. The Department of Energy announced plans last week to award up to $47 million in funding to accelerate the research, development, […] The post It’s not all lithium all the time: DOE commits millions to hydrogen fuel research appeared first on Nevada Current.
Woonsocket Call
Technology is reshaping warfare
- New and emerging technology is changing how wars are fought, even the nature of war, and the United States needs to embrace these changes, according to a new report from the Special Competitive Studies Project, a bipartisan nonprofit with the goal of strengthening American competitiveness in technology such as artificial intelligence.
Woonsocket Call
SET Announces Groundbreaking Solar Boost Technology
Patented Technology by SET is Gamechanger for Water and Gas AMI Endpoints. Smart Earth Technologies (SET) announced today the launch and expansion of their new 330 Product Series featuring solar technology that extends the endpoint battery to a full 20-year life span without compromising environmental durability. “Consistent with our legacy...
Woonsocket Call
Juniper Networks Empowers Partners to Elevate their Juniper Success through New Programs in 2023
Juniper Partner Advantage 2023 introduces new Solution Practice Builder framework, new incentives and tools and increased investments to help partners reach new heights. Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the next evolution of the global Juniper Partner Advantage (JPA) Program. Last year Juniper introduced a new Elite Plus Partner Tier and now Juniper is evolving the JPA with a host of new updates in 2023.
Woonsocket Call
Ouster and Velodyne Achieve Guidance and Announce Combined Company Board of Directors in Anticipation of Closing of Merger of Equals
Ouster and Velodyne achieved Fiscal Year and Q4 2022 guidance, respectively. Diverse Combined Company Board designees with deep company, industry, and financial expertise. Approximately $315 million in combined cash1 as of December 31, 2022. Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar, and Velodyne Lidar, Inc....
Quantum computing is coming — and there’s more the Biden administration can do to prepare
There are countless lessons to be learned if the federal government embraces a quantum-security guinea pig role.
