Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $3.25 Million Registered Direct & Private Placement for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
BioMedNewsBreaks – BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Conference
BiondVax (NASDAQ: BVXV), a biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative immunotherapeutic products primarily for the treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, today announced that its CEO Amir Reichman will present at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference. The event is slated to take place in New York from Feb. 6-9, 2023. Reichman’s presentation, scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m. ET on Feb. 6, will focus on recent successful preclinical in vivo results of BiondVax’s innovative inhaled COVID-19 treatment. The presentation will also cover additional pipeline plans, including nanosized VHH-antibodies (“NanoAbs”) for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, such as psoriasis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis and macular degeneration. Reichman and Mark Germain, BiondVax’s chairman of the board, will be available to meet potential partners, collaborators and investors throughout the conference. Interested parties are encouraged to schedule one-on-one appointments as detailed in the announcement.
Woonsocket Call
Karuna Therapeutics Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement for Goldfinch Bio’s Investigational TRPC4/5 Product Candidates
Karuna to obtain exclusive global license to develop, manufacture, and commercialize multiple TRPC4/5 candidates, including lead clinical-stage candidate GFB-887 Goldfinch Bio assignment estate to receive $15 million upfront payment and up to $520 million in potential milestone payments plus royalties for each TRPC4/5 candidate. Karuna to share details on the...
Woonsocket Call
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Invivyd, Inc. f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (IVVD) on Behalf of Investors
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Invivyd, Inc. f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (“Adagio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IVVD) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws. On December 14, 2021, Adagio disclosed that its COVID-19 treatment and...
Woonsocket Call
Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) Shareholder Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Against Fate Therapeutics, Inc.
The Class: Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) common stock between April 2, 2020 and January 5, 2023, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Fate is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops programmed cellular immunotherapies to treat cancer and immune disorders.
Woonsocket Call
Ouster and Velodyne Achieve Guidance and Announce Combined Company Board of Directors in Anticipation of Closing of Merger of Equals
Ouster and Velodyne achieved Fiscal Year and Q4 2022 guidance, respectively. Diverse Combined Company Board designees with deep company, industry, and financial expertise. Approximately $315 million in combined cash1 as of December 31, 2022. Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar, and Velodyne Lidar, Inc....
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
TechCrunch
Risilience, a climate analytics and risk assessment platform for enterprises, raises $26M
Spun out of the University of Cambridge’s Centre for Risk Studies (CCRS) back in 2021, Risilience says it has already amassed a number of high-profile enterprise customers, including Nestlé, Maersk, EasyJet, Burberry and Tesco. The raise comes as ESG (environmental, social, and [corporate] governance) startups across the spectrum...
TechCrunch
Triple Whale raises $25M for its smart Shopify data platform
The company today announced that it has raised a $25 million Series B round from NFX and Elephant, with strategic participation from Shopify itself. That’s on top of the company’s 2022 $24 million Series A round (led by Elephant) and its $2.7 million seed round (led by NFX). To raise this much these days, startups have to show considerable traction. The team says it saw 1,400% year-over-year growth, with over 5,000 brands now using its service. The company notes that these brands generated over $14 billion in sales last year.
blockchain.news
U.S. Federal prosecutors allege that Sam Bankman-Fried has used money from FTX exchange to invest in the VC
The United States government may have uncovered another another component of Sam Bankman-cryptocurrency Fried's enterprise thanks to their investigation. According to The New York Times, federal prosecutors in the United States have accused that Bankman-Fried invested money from the FTX exchange in the venture capital (VC) business Modulo Capital using funds obtained from the FTX exchange.
Woonsocket Call
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund announces estimated final distribution amounts
Today, Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (the “Acquired Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “DEX”, announced that the Acquired Fund will make final distributions in connection with the reorganization of the Acquired Fund into arbdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (the “Acquiring Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “AGD” (the “Reorganization”). The final distribution will be payable March 3, 2023 to common shareholders of record on February 24, 2023. The final Acquired Fund distributions will consist of substantially all of the Acquired Fund’s undistributed tax-exempt interest income, ordinary income and capital gain net income, if any, earned and anticipated to be earned through the close of business on March 10, 2023. In early 2024, common shareholders of the Acquired Fund will receive a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year 2023 that will tell shareholders how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.
Woonsocket Call
Finance of America Issues Statement on the Proposed Sale of Incenter’s Title Insurance Business
Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE: FOA) (“FOA” or the “Company”), a leading specialty finance and solutions platform, issued the following statement today from FOA Interim Chief Executive Officer Graham A. Fleming regarding the entry into an agreement for the sale of the title insurance business of Incenter, an FOA subsidiary, to a wholly owned subsidiary of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT):
Woonsocket Call
RYVYL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against RYVYL Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against RYVYL Inc. (“RYVYL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RVYL) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired RYVYL securities in connection with the Company’s January 29, 2021 public offering and/or between January 29, 2021 and January 20, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 3, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Woonsocket Call
Aruze Gaming America, Inc. Announces Plan for Financial Restructuring
Restructuring to commence via Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. Aruze Gaming (Aruze), a leading developer of gambling entertainment solutions for the global casino market, today announced it has filed a voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the State of Nevada. This...
Woonsocket Call
China Intelligent Logistics Expert Ms. FEI Chunke: Leading the Intelligent Transformation of International Logistics
With the continuous penetration and integration of Internet and logistics services, our country has formally entered the era of intelligent logistics services from the era of traditional logistics services. Intelligent logistics is a logistics service system with efficient operation. Through the integration of big data, the Internet, the Internet of Things, intelligent hardware and software and other new era technological means, the information of each link of the whole logistics system can be visually managed, real-time managed, and informationally managed. As an intelligent logistics expert in the front of logistics service in our country, Ms. FEI Chunke has carried out market analysis and study on the construction of international logistics service system. Recently, we had the honor to invite Ms. FEI Chunke for an interview. Let’s take a look at her understanding and research results on the intelligent transformation of international logistics.
Woonsocket Call
Global Peak Flow Meter Market to Surpass US$ 104.3 Million by 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc. Study
WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - An increase in awareness about early diagnosis and proactive management of common chronic respiratory diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma, has created attractive growth opportunities for companies in the Peak Flow Meter Market.
Woonsocket Call
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
The Class: Robbins LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all purchasers of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) American Depository Shares ("ADSs") between June 20, 2018 and September 28, 2022, for violations of the Securities Act of 1934. Honda is a multinational conglomerate manufacturer of automobiles, motorcycles, and power equipment. The Company’s U.S.-based operations are conducted through its North American subsidiary, American Honda.
Woonsocket Call
Global Prairie and Hileman Group Announce Merger
Joining forces to drive greater impact for clients through data-driven marketing strategy and cutting-edge technology. Global Prairie, a 100% employee-owned international marketing consultancy, announces its merger with Hileman Group, a fast-growing marketing technology firm serving leading healthcare, life sciences, higher education, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, and FinTech organizations. The merger will enable Global Prairie to drive greater impact for its clients, amplifying organizational purpose with data-driven strategies and cutting-edge marketing technology.
Woonsocket Call
National Gear Repair Expands Its Services to Include Custom Gear Manufacturing Nationwide
The leading provider of gearbox repair and manufacturing services is excited to announce the expansion of its services to include custom gear manufacturing nationwide. Ontario, California, United States - February 2, 2023 /MarketersMEDIA/ — National Gear Repair has been in business for over 40 years. The company has a reputation...
Comments / 0