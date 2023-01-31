Read full article on original website
1 person hurt after MEDIC responds to shooting in west Charlotte
One person is in the hospital Saturday morning following a shooting in west Charlotte, according to MEDIC.
qcnews.com
Gaston man reportedly held onto speeding woman’s car in dispute
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police resolved a domestic incident in which a man reportedly held onto a woman’s car hood as she reached speeds of 40 mph on Friday. Before you ask, no injuries occurred during the making of this story. Police said the...
WBTV
14-year-old charged in deadly Kannapolis shooting
Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. 3 workers were killed after falling more than 70 feet at a construction site on East Morehead Street. Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD's call for...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Identify 14-Year-Old As Suspect In Kannapolis Homicide
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile in connection to a homicide investigation in Kannapolis. On January 26th, around 11 p.m., officers responded to Elwood Street to investigate a shooting. Police say when they arrived they found 17-year-old Ty’el Hankins of Charlotte deceased inside his vehicle. Authorities say Hankins had been shot and his vehicle had crashed into a home.
Deputies investigating deadly stabbing in Fort Mill gated community
One person was stabbed and killed Thursday at a home in a gated community in Fort Mill, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
Mooresville man caught with drugs after Saturday I-77 chase
Mooresville man caught with drugs after Saturday I-77 chase
Newton Police find Glock handgun on student at basketball game
Newton Police, working security detail at a high school basketball game, found a student with a loaded .40 caliber Glock handgun this past Friday.
Monroe man in jail after deputies find 400 grams of meth, pistol
Union County Sheriff deputies arrested a Monroe man and broke up an extensive meth trafficking operation earlier this week.
Man found dead behind Gastonia business, police say
A man was found dead Tuesday behind a Gastonia business, police said.
WBTV
Family and friends remember motorcyclist hit and killed by Charlotte fire truck
BayHaven Restaurant Group, Camp North End scrap development on multi-concept deal. BayHaven cited construction costs and a changing economic climate as reasons. No injuries reported after helicopter hard landing at Gaston Co. airport. Updated: 9 hours ago. Investigators said the 'hard landing' happened on Friday afternoon, and did not result...
Person stabbed to death at home in Fort Mill gated community, deputies say
Rachael Pesce, 59, was identified as the victim deceased.
4 juveniles charged in Alexander County home invasion, sheriff says
Four juveniles were charged in a home invasion on Thursday in Alexander County, the sheriff stated in a news release.
WBTV
Rock Hill man struggles to heal after surviving shooting nearly a year ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Life for 28-year-old Travis Rowell changed forever after going to help a friend in March of 2022. “She called me and said she didn’t feel safe at her house,” Rowell shared. “She said, ‘could you come over? I don’t feel safe.’”
14-year-old arrested in death of North Carolina teen
"I was like, 'Oh my God!'" said Tina Parsons, who works in the neighborhood. "That street, we never heard nothing in that neighborhood."
860wacb.com
Statesville Man Arrested On Child-Sex Charges
In January, a report was filed with the Statesville Police Department in reference to a child who had been sexually assaulted. The Criminal Investigations Division (CID) was assigned to the case. The child was taken to the Dove House Advocacy Center and was interviewed. The child disclosed the sexual assaults...
WBTV
Caught on camera: Thieves stealing outgoing mail out of mailboxes in Cabarrus County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As you make plans for filing your taxes, you may want to reconsider how you’re sending them in. Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. It happened on Wednesday along Rocky River...
850wftl.com
Suspect in custody after missing local Lyft driver’s vehicle found in NC
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL– A 35-year-old man has been taken into police custody in connection with a missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver. Authorities in Rutherford County, North Carolina, apprehended Matthew Scott Flores following a police chase in the missing 74-year-old’s vehicle. Officials say Flores appeared to be...
WXII 12
Man killed in car crash on NC-16
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A 37-year-old man died on the scene of a crash near NC 16 Business in Lincoln County on Wednesday, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Troopers responded to a deadly crash on...
860wacb.com
Juvenile Arrested With Loaded Handgun At Newton-Conover High School Basketball Game
A juvenile has been arrested on a school campus in Catawba County with a loaded weapon. According to a news release from the Newton Police Department, last Friday, January 27, Officers were working security detail at a basketball game at Newton-Conover High School. A member of the school administration approached one of the officers and pointed out a male student who appeared to be impaired and possibly had an odor of marijuana.
Doorbell camera video shows what happened before man’s death in CMPD custody
New doorbell camera video is providing more perspective about the moments before a man died while in police custody.
