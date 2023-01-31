ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

qcnews.com

Gaston man reportedly held onto speeding woman’s car in dispute

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police resolved a domestic incident in which a man reportedly held onto a woman’s car hood as she reached speeds of 40 mph on Friday. Before you ask, no injuries occurred during the making of this story. Police said the...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

14-year-old charged in deadly Kannapolis shooting

Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. 3 workers were killed after falling more than 70 feet at a construction site on East Morehead Street. Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD's call for...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Identify 14-Year-Old As Suspect In Kannapolis Homicide

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile in connection to a homicide investigation in Kannapolis. On January 26th, around 11 p.m., officers responded to Elwood Street to investigate a shooting. Police say when they arrived they found 17-year-old Ty’el Hankins of Charlotte deceased inside his vehicle. Authorities say Hankins had been shot and his vehicle had crashed into a home.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Family and friends remember motorcyclist hit and killed by Charlotte fire truck

BayHaven Restaurant Group, Camp North End scrap development on multi-concept deal. BayHaven cited construction costs and a changing economic climate as reasons. No injuries reported after helicopter hard landing at Gaston Co. airport. Updated: 9 hours ago. Investigators said the 'hard landing' happened on Friday afternoon, and did not result...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Statesville Man Arrested On Child-Sex Charges

In January, a report was filed with the Statesville Police Department in reference to a child who had been sexually assaulted. The Criminal Investigations Division (CID) was assigned to the case. The child was taken to the Dove House Advocacy Center and was interviewed. The child disclosed the sexual assaults...
STATESVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Man killed in car crash on NC-16

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A 37-year-old man died on the scene of a crash near NC 16 Business in Lincoln County on Wednesday, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Juvenile Arrested With Loaded Handgun At Newton-Conover High School Basketball Game

A juvenile has been arrested on a school campus in Catawba County with a loaded weapon. According to a news release from the Newton Police Department, last Friday, January 27, Officers were working security detail at a basketball game at Newton-Conover High School. A member of the school administration approached one of the officers and pointed out a male student who appeared to be impaired and possibly had an odor of marijuana.

