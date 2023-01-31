Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Global Executive Trends for 2023
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2023 -- Global executive recruitment has been under a lot of pressure thanks to economic challenges and many other factors, including the Great Resignation. The race to find, and hire, the right people is one that no organisation can afford to back out of. Given the huge impact that executives and leaders have on businesses, putting exceptional talent in place is a key part of the process of nurturing internal growth in any organisation. For organisations looking to take a new approach to global executive recruitment this year, these are some of the key trends to keep an eye on.
Next Level Apparel and GK Global Form Strategic Nearshore Fabric Supply Partnership
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Next Level Apparel (NLA) today announced a strategic partnership with GK Global (GK) to provide nearshore fabric. The combination of NLA, a top provider of premium blank apparel and GK, a diversified global textiles company, is the latest advancement toward 100% U.S. grown cotton for NLA’s entire apparel line. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005008/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Woonsocket Call
Announcing The Launch Of The New Zealand Visa Portal Convenient Way For Japanese Citizens To Apply for a New Zealand Visa
We are pleased to announce that the new zealand visa portal is now open to Japanese citizens. This new portal offers a convenient and easy way to apply for a visa, and provides customers with all the information they need to know about the process. We hope that this will make it easier for Japanese citizens to come and visit New Zealand. Thank you for your interest in our country.
Authentic Brands Group Partners With Global Citizen on Charitable Initiative
Authentic Brands Group has a new deal — but it’s not the purchase of another high-profile brand this time. Instead, Authentic, the brand development and marketing company that owns Reebok, Brooks Brothers, Nautica, Forever 21 and others, is partnering with Global Citizen, the world’s largest international advocacy organization, on a program that will allow its brands and their customers to use their purchasing power to drive change. Global Citizen’s primary mission is to end extreme poverty around the world. Over the past decade, the organization has deployed $41 billion in commitments on its platforms to impact more than 1.15 billion lives....
PLAYSTUDIOS Announces Games Industry Veteran Mickey Sonnino as Global COO
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Today, Andrew Pascal, founder and chief executive officer of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc., announced the appointment of Mickey Sonnino as Chief Operating Officer of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. As part of a global management team, she will be based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and report directly to Mr. Pascal. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005312/en/ Mickey Sonnino, Global COO of Playstudios (Photo: Business Wire)
AOL Corp
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
conceptcarz.com
Audi launches Audi RED, new customer experience digital agency
• Audi RED will accelerate development across Audi's digital consumer touchpoints. •New agency formed in partnership with Toronto-based, BIMM Management Inc. Today, Audi announced the launch of Audi RED (Rapid Experience Development), a new agency based in North America focused on identifying and creating enhanced customer experiences across Audi's digital ecosystem.
Woonsocket Call
Mobile Commerce Platform Fintiv Partners with Geoswift to Enable Cross-border Digital Remittance in Asia
Fintiv, a leading mobile commerce platform that brings together payments, loyalty programs, and mobile marketing in one place, has partnered with Geoswift, a payment technology company with significant expertise in Asian cross-border payments, to enable digital remittance payments into Asia through Fintiv’s versatile mobile wallets. The partnership will provide...
Woonsocket Call
China Intelligent Logistics Expert Ms. FEI Chunke: Leading the Intelligent Transformation of International Logistics
With the continuous penetration and integration of Internet and logistics services, our country has formally entered the era of intelligent logistics services from the era of traditional logistics services. Intelligent logistics is a logistics service system with efficient operation. Through the integration of big data, the Internet, the Internet of Things, intelligent hardware and software and other new era technological means, the information of each link of the whole logistics system can be visually managed, real-time managed, and informationally managed. As an intelligent logistics expert in the front of logistics service in our country, Ms. FEI Chunke has carried out market analysis and study on the construction of international logistics service system. Recently, we had the honor to invite Ms. FEI Chunke for an interview. Let’s take a look at her understanding and research results on the intelligent transformation of international logistics.
Woonsocket Call
America's Frontier Fund Launches Strategic Innovation Group to Support Fund's Mission of Advancing Frontier Technologies in America
America's Frontier Fund (AFF) announced today it is assembling a group of 12 finance, policy, and technology experts to join its newly formed Strategic Innovation Group. The group will provide strategic guidance to help AFF reach its investment objectives and advance American competitiveness through frontier technologies. The Strategic Innovation Group will be chaired by Nicholas Donofrio, IBM Fellow Emeritus and Former Executive Vice President, Innovation and Technology at IBM.
techxplore.com
Exploring the FIFA World Cup 2022 using network science
Network science is the study of physical, biological, social and other phenomena through the creation of network representations. These representations can sometimes offer very valuable insight, unveiling interesting patterns in data and relationships between connected entities. Milán Janosov and Patrik Szigeti, two data scientists working at Central European University, Baoba...
MS Amlin Insurance Selects Sapiens for Transformation of its Commercial Lines Operations across Multiple Countries
PRNewswire/ -- , (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced that major European insurer MS Amlin Insurance S.E. has selected Sapiens to deliver an overhaul of a number of their software systems across several European countries. Many of the insurer's...
Woonsocket Call
World Office Furniture Industry Report 2022: Estimates for 2022 and Forecasts for Growth in Demand 2023-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The World Office Furniture Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The world office furniture industry offers a comprehensive picture of the global office furniture sector, providing basic data for production, consumption imports and exports for the time series 2013-2022, international trade and major trading partners, world tables and economic indicators, market prospects up to 2024, summary tables for the 60 most important countries for office furniture production, consumption and trade, profiles of the leading office furniture manufacturers on a global level and, new in this year edition, a focus on the Top 20 office furniture countries.
Woonsocket Call
Ouster and Velodyne Achieve Guidance and Announce Combined Company Board of Directors in Anticipation of Closing of Merger of Equals
Ouster and Velodyne achieved Fiscal Year and Q4 2022 guidance, respectively. Diverse Combined Company Board designees with deep company, industry, and financial expertise. Approximately $315 million in combined cash1 as of December 31, 2022. Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar, and Velodyne Lidar, Inc....
TravelPulse
ALG Vacations Announces Yearlong Plan with a Pro Initiative
ALG Vacations (ALGV) is continuing its push to drive consumers to travel advisors and it is taking efforts to the next level. The company has announced a yearlong Plan with a Pro initiative that highlights the value of booking with ALGV-backed advisors. The new campaign builds on its previous initiatives...
Woonsocket Call
Aruze Gaming America, Inc. Announces Plan for Financial Restructuring
Restructuring to commence via Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. Aruze Gaming (Aruze), a leading developer of gambling entertainment solutions for the global casino market, today announced it has filed a voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the State of Nevada. This...
Woonsocket Call
Swiss Citizens Can Now Apply for the Newly Launched Canada Visa
All Swiss citizens flying to or transiting through Canada will need to obtain an electronic travel authorization (eTA) prior to their arrival.The new eTA requirement is part of Canada's ongoing efforts to strengthen its security and immigration requirements. All visitors flying to or transiting through Canada will need to obtain an eTA before they can board their flight.Canadians are proud of our tradition of welcoming visitors from around the world, and we are committed to ensuring that our country remains a safe and welcoming place for all. We encourage all Swiss citizens planning to visit Canada to apply for their eTA well in advance of their trip.
Benzinga
Greenlane's Brands To Reach Mexico Via Zhar Capital
Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN has entered into distribution agreement with Zhar Capital to distribute its proprietary portfolio of brands in Mexico. Greenlane has partnered with Zhar Capital to promote, market, distribute and sell the Greenlane Brands to retailers for resale in Mexico. "We look forward to offering our innovative and...
ffnews.com
Oxygen Announces $20 Million Funding and Appointment of New CEO as Platform Doubles Down on Growth
Digital banking platform Oxygen today announced $20 million in Series B funding – led largely by return investors – and the appointment of David Rafalovsky as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Oxygen will use its Series B funds to increase investment in product development and user experience around its core financial technology solutions, and to expand its workforce to meet growing demand.
Benzinga
E-Commerce Industry Share, Size, Growth, Trends | Report 2023 -2028
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “E-Commerce Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on e-commerce market . The global e-commerce market size reached US$ 16.6 Trillion in 2022. E-commerce involves the purchasing...
Comments / 0