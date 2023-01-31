ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans complete second interview with DeMeco Ryans

By Brandon Scott
610AM Sports Radio
610AM Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ITvGA_0kXd9ED500

(SportsRadio 610) - The Texans have completed their second interview with DeMeco Ryans for their head coach position.

Texans insider Brooks Kubena and Mark Berman of Fox 26 first reported Tuesday afternoon the second interview with Ryans had been completed. The former Texans standout linebacker flew into Houston on Monday night and met with team brass Tuesday morning.

Ryans would become the Texans’ sixth head coach in franchise history and their fourth in as many seasons. It will be the third coach hired under general manager Nick Caserio.

The Texans first interviewed Ryans, the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator, ahead of the playoffs' divisional round. The 49ers lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game last Sunday, after which Ryans met again with the Texans.

Ryans just finished his second season as the Niners' defensive coordinator after three seasons coaching linebackers and one season as a defensive quality control coach. San Francisco's defense ranks atop the league in DVOA, which measures efficiency, according to Football Outsiders .

The Texans drafted Ryans from Alabama in 2006, when he became the Defensive Rookie of the Year, then later a first-team All Pro in 2007 and a two-time Pro Bowl linebacker in Houston.

Brandon Scott is the editor for SportsRadio610.com. Follow him on Twitter @brandonkscott . Reach him directly via email: brandon.scott@audacy.com.

Follow SportsRadio 610 on social media:
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

J.J. Watt back to Houston? Social media creates buzz after Houston Texans respond to former Texans star wearing ‘H-Town’ hoodie

HOUSTON – J.J. Watt may look like he’s enjoying his retirement from the NFL, but his latest tweet may possibly drop a hint. In a photo he tweeted on Thursday, Watt is seen lifting weights while wearing an “H-Town” hoodie and a Chicago Red Stars beanie hat. His latest Instagram story showed the same photo, but it also included the hashtag “#DeMecoDay.”
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Here are Sean Payton’s first comments after accepting Broncos job

After he was hired by the Denver Broncos to return to coaching, here’s what Sean Payton had to say. Last year, Denver Broncos fans entered the year with tons of excitement over what a new star quarterback would do for their chances of competing deep in the playoffs. In the end, the Russell Wilson-led Broncos finished 5-12, last in the AFC West. They didn’t sniff the postseason.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

49ers make shocking interview request

The San Francisco 49ers are in search of a new defensive coordinator now that Demeco Ryans is set to become the Houston Texans’ next head coach. Kyle Shanahan is pulling no punches after San Francisco was defeated in the NFC Championship Game by the Philadelphia Eagles, as the 49ers’ head coach is reportedly looking into a Read more... The post 49ers make shocking interview request appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans has brutally honest comment about rejecting Broncos

DeMeco Ryans was highly sought after by both the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans as head coach. The San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator wound up picking the Texans, and on Thursday, he made it sound like the Broncos never had much of a chance. Ryans was introduced by the Texans on Thursday and was asked... The post DeMeco Ryans has brutally honest comment about rejecting Broncos appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

49ers eyeing notable name to replace DeMeco Ryans

The San Francisco 49ers are moving quickly now that defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is taking his talents elsewhere. Ryans, who was a highly in-demand candidate, officially accepted a job on Tuesday to become the head coach of an AFC team. In the wake of the news, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that the 49ers... The post 49ers eyeing notable name to replace DeMeco Ryans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

JJ Watt reacts to Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans

The Houston Texans’ hiring of DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach has the stamp of approval from a franchise legend. J.J. Watt reacted via Twitter Tuesday to the news of the Texans hiring Ryans as their head coach. LET’S GOOOOOOO!!!!!! You want to reenergize and reignite the incredible Houston fan base, this is a... The post JJ Watt reacts to Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

J.J. Watt Responds To Texans' Hiring Of Former Teammate

Recently retired Houston Texans legend J.J. Watt tweeted his support for the franchise's reported hiring of former teammate DeMeco Ryans. LET’S GOOOOOOO," Watt quote-tweeted in response to ESPN's Adam Schefter post reporting the hiring on Tuesday (January 31). "You want to reenergize and reignite the incredible Houston fan base, this is a hell of a start!! Cannot wait to see what Meco does. One of the best teammates & leaders I’ve ever been around. #HTown."
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: DeMeco Ryans agrees to six-year deal to be Texans' new HC

DeMeco Ryans' time in the Bay has come to an end. The former 49ers defensive coordinator is headed back to Houston to become the sixth head coach in Texans franchise history. "I'd like to first thank the San Francisco 49ers, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch for six incredible seasons where I grew as a coach and a man," Ryans said in a statement released by the Texans on Tuesday. "I couldn't be prouder of what we accomplished together, and I will always cherish the relationships I built there."
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL Players Reportedly Believe Owner Made The Wrong Hire

Last week, the Panthers hired Frank Reich as their head coach. He beat out interim coach Steve Wilks for the job.  Reich will have plenty of issues to take care of in Carolina, like figuring out who'll be his quarterback for Week 1.  The biggest issue, however, is that Reich may ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
610AM Sports Radio

610AM Sports Radio

Kansas City, KS
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/610sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy