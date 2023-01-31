Texans complete second interview with DeMeco Ryans

(SportsRadio 610) - The Texans have completed their second interview with DeMeco Ryans for their head coach position.

Texans insider Brooks Kubena and Mark Berman of Fox 26 first reported Tuesday afternoon the second interview with Ryans had been completed. The former Texans standout linebacker flew into Houston on Monday night and met with team brass Tuesday morning.

Ryans would become the Texans’ sixth head coach in franchise history and their fourth in as many seasons. It will be the third coach hired under general manager Nick Caserio.

The Texans first interviewed Ryans, the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator, ahead of the playoffs' divisional round. The 49ers lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game last Sunday, after which Ryans met again with the Texans.

Ryans just finished his second season as the Niners' defensive coordinator after three seasons coaching linebackers and one season as a defensive quality control coach. San Francisco's defense ranks atop the league in DVOA, which measures efficiency, according to Football Outsiders .

The Texans drafted Ryans from Alabama in 2006, when he became the Defensive Rookie of the Year, then later a first-team All Pro in 2007 and a two-time Pro Bowl linebacker in Houston.

