Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
Avatar's Next Comic Gives Azula the Spotlight She Deserves
Anyone who watched and enjoyed the original Avatar: The Last Airbender has a particular villain that’s their favorite, and for many, that baddie is Zuko’s sister Azula. The princess of the Fire Nation was remains pretty intimidating even today, and is part of one of the show’s best moments.
Gizmodo
New Demon Slayer Trailer Highlights Japan's Most Powerful Demons
It’ll only be a couple of months before Ufotable’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba returns for its third season. Season two received high marks when it came out, and its theatrical Mugen Train movie was a box office hit. Now as that season’s being nominated for awards in the anime community, studio Ufotable and Aniplex setting the stage for Tanjiro and friends’ next adventure.
Gizmodo
Dungeons & Dragons
Although Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves comes out in less than two months, Wizards of the Coast is still trying to buff the party after the Open Gaming License fiasco in January. The newest adventure book—Keys from the Golden Vault—features 13 heist-themed adventures for levels 1-11, and is a “serendipitous” tie-in to the film.
Gizmodo
The Best Valentine's Day Movies for Nerds
When it comes to romantic movies, most folks can content themselves with swooning over The Notebook or taking a trip on the Titanic. But but nerdy genre film fans appreciate a little time-jumping or severed limbs or robots to spice up their love stories. We’ve scoured all the streaming services to find this master list of the best geeky movies all about love —and where you’ll find them online— just in time for Valentine’s Day viewing.
Gizmodo
Scott Lang's Autobiography From Ant-Man 3 Is Actually Being Released
My favorite kinds of movie memorabilia are screen-accurate props or prop replicas. Something I can hold in my hand and be like “This is exactly like something in the movie.” For Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Marvel Studios, and Disney Books are teaming up to create something like that, but in an even more unique and fun way.
Gizmodo
Colin Trevorrow's Next Movie Will Go Underwater to Atlantis
For his next film, director Colin Trevorrow is going under the sea. Per the Hollywood Reporter, the director of Jurassic World and near-director on Star Wars Episode IX will be directing and producing Atlantis for Skydance. The filmmaker will be working from a script written by Charmaine DeGraté, an executive producer on HBO’s House of Dragon (who also wrote the fantasy drama’s fifth episode) and will be a writer/co-EP on Disney’s upcoming series Star Wars: The Acolyte.
Gizmodo
Spider-Man Features Prominently in George Santos' Latest Lie
He’s lied about his heritage, he’s lied about his education, but now Congressman George Santos has officially gone into the dark. Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, to be exact. A new report from Bloomberg claims that the New York congressman, who has been caught in numerous falsehoods over...
Gizmodo
Brubaker and Phillips' Criminal May Be Prime Video's Next Adaptation
Right now, Prime Video is on a pretty good streak with adapting various properties to TV. Between Critical Role, Jack Reacher, and Invincible, plus its various original series, the streamer is good about finding something for a particular niche. Per Deadline, Prime Video is currently finalizing plans to adapt Image...
Gizmodo
Austin Butler Won't Do His Persistent 'Elvis Voice' in Dune 2
Austin Butler—previously best known for MTV’s The Shannara Chronicles—turned in a performance in Elvis that brought him A-list fame and an Oscar nomination. His next project, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two, is similarly high-profile, and it sounds like it’ll showcase yet another aspect of his acting talents.
Gizmodo
The Mayfair Witches Will Cast Another Season of Spells
Angels are coming to Evil, and apparently, they’re not not evil. Plus, Velma gets ready to solve her first-season mystery. And I would have gotten away with it, too, if not for these meddling spoilers!. Green Bank. Variety reports Tatiana Maslany and Jasmin Savoy Brown are attached to star...
Gizmodo
James Gunn's Superpowers Now Include Increasing DC Comic Book Sales
Comic-book fans were thrilled by this week’s big announcement by DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, revealing what’s to come for the DC Universe. Soon after, Gunn shared a handful of specific DC titles that will have an influence on that future—and it seems a whole lot of people decided they’d like to do some advance reading on the subject.
Gizmodo
Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Is Going to Be on Harley Quinn
The more we hear about Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special, the more hyped we are for it. We already know it centers on Poison Ivy getting such a big O from Harls that it unleashes a wave of pheromones that makes all of Gotham horny, which legit is the perfect unhinged plot twist for a holiday special.
Gizmodo
This Robot Uses Tape Measures Like Spider-Man Uses Webs
It’s scientifically impossible to use a tape measure to just measure something. It’s the workshop tool of 1,000 other useless uses, including lightsabers, or seeing how far it can extend before the tape collapses. Researchers at Stanford University have found yet another use for the tape measure: as a way for robots to navigate rough terrain by taking advantage of the terrain itself.
Gizmodo
This Handheld Can Put on Joystick Pants When Retro Gaming Goes 3D
There’s a newish challenge when it comes to designing Game Boy-style handhelds capable of playing retro games, because consoles like the original Sony PlayStation and Sega Dreamcast are now considered ‘retro’ too, requiring these devices to find room for a pair of analog joysticks to accommodate 3D games. The GKD Mini Plus’ solution is to make those joysticks optional through a removable accessory, but I think the handheld is better without it.
Gizmodo
Paizo's Open Gaming Sale Heard You Might Also Want to Try Out Starfinder
Yesterday, Paizo—the TTRPG publisher behind fantasy series Pathfinder and current face of a new collaborative gaming license in the wake of a disastrous month of about-turns for market leader Wizards of the Coast—revealed a massive Humble Bundle sale for the beloved game. Turns out it was not done letting you know just how easy it is to get into its games all of a sudden.
Comments / 0