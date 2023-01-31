Lil Wayne Announces ‘Welcome To Tha Carter’ Tour
Lil Wayne has announced plans to hit the road for his upcoming Welcome To Tha Carter Tour, which will hit 28 cities across the U.S. and Canada. The tour, which is presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud, and Live Nation, kicks off on April 4 in Minneapolis and includes stops across the East Coast, Midwest, South, and the West Coast, as well as a show in Toronto. The finale show will take place on May 13 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles
On Tuesday (Jan. 31), Weezy shared the full list of dates for the show on his official Instagram account. “#WelcomeToThaCarterTour coming to a city near you” the 40-year-old rapper wrote. He also revealed that tickets for the tour will go on sale beginning this Friday (Feb. 3) at 10 a.m. ET on Lilwayneofficial.comMore from VIBE.com
In October 2022, Wayne threw the sixth edition of his Lil Weezyana Fest event in his hometown of New Orleans, which included performances from Rick Ross, Cam’ron, Young Money, Quavo and Takeoff, and more. The concert was originally scheduled to be held on Aug. 27, but was postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to the rap star .
Check out the full list of Welcome To Tha Carter Tour dates below.
Tue Apr 4 — Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore Minneapolis
Thu Apr 6 — Fargo, ND — Scheels Arena*
Fri Apr 7 — Omaha, NE — Baxter Arena*
Sat Apr 8 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee
Sun Apr 9 — Chicago, IL — Radius
Tue, Apr 11 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit
Wed Apr 12 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY
Thu Apr 13 — Boston, MA — House of Blues
Sun Apr 16 — New York, NY — Apollo Theater
Mon Apr 17 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia
Tue Apr 18 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring
Thu Apr 20 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte
Fri Apr 21 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz
Sat Apr 22 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle
Mon Apr 24 — Birmingham, AL — Iron City
Wed Apr 26 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory
Thu Apr 27 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works
Fri Apr 28 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues
Sun Apr 30 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena*
Tue May 2 — Houston, TX — House of Blues
Wed May 3 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues
Thu May 4 — Austin, TX — Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
Sat May 6 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex
Sun May 7 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
Tue May 9 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren
Wed May 10 — San Diego, CA — SOMA
Fri May 12 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic
Sat May 13 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern
*Not A Live Nation Date
