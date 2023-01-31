Lil Wayne Announces ‘Welcome To Tha Carter’ Tour

Lil Wayne has announced plans to hit the road for his upcoming Welcome To Tha Carter Tour, which will hit 28 cities across the U.S. and Canada. The tour, which is presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud, and Live Nation, kicks off on April 4 in Minneapolis and includes stops across the East Coast, Midwest, South, and the West Coast, as well as a show in Toronto. The finale show will take place on May 13 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles

On Tuesday (Jan. 31), Weezy shared the full list of dates for the show on his official Instagram account. “#WelcomeToThaCarterTour coming to a city near you” the 40-year-old rapper wrote. He also revealed that tickets for the tour will go on sale beginning this Friday (Feb. 3) at 10 a.m. ET on Lilwayneofficial.com

In October 2022, Wayne threw the sixth edition of his Lil Weezyana Fest event in his hometown of New Orleans, which included performances from Rick Ross, Cam’ron, Young Money, Quavo and Takeoff, and more. The concert was originally scheduled to be held on Aug. 27, but was postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to the rap star .

Check out the full list of Welcome To Tha Carter below.

Tue Apr 4 — Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore Minneapolis

Thu Apr 6 — Fargo, ND — Scheels Arena*

Fri Apr 7 — Omaha, NE — Baxter Arena*

Sat Apr 8 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee

Sun Apr 9 — Chicago, IL — Radius

Tue, Apr 11 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit

Wed Apr 12 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY

Thu Apr 13 — Boston, MA — House of Blues

Sun Apr 16 — New York, NY — Apollo Theater

Mon Apr 17 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia

Tue Apr 18 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

Thu Apr 20 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

Fri Apr 21 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

Sat Apr 22 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle

Mon Apr 24 — Birmingham, AL — Iron City

Wed Apr 26 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory

Thu Apr 27 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

Fri Apr 28 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues

Sun Apr 30 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena*

Tue May 2 — Houston, TX — House of Blues

Wed May 3 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues

Thu May 4 — Austin, TX — Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sat May 6 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

Sun May 7 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Tue May 9 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

Wed May 10 — San Diego, CA — SOMA

Fri May 12 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic

Sat May 13 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern

*Not A Live Nation Date