Odessan arrested in drug bust

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said they received a tip that he was dealing drugs from his home. Jared Bookout, 27, has been charged with Delivery of Marijuana, Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, in January, OPD’s Intelligence Division received information that Bookout was selling marijuana and psilocybin (mushrooms) from his home in the 4300 block of Esmond Drive. On January 24, detectives executed a search warrant at Bookout’s residence and allegedly found 10 pounds of marijuana, 25 grams of “shrooms”, and one THC cartridge.

He was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $111,000 bond.

