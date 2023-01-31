ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Watch Patrick Mahomes Greet Daughter Sterling on the Field After AFC Championship Game Win

Patrick Mahomes was cheered on by wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months Patrick Mahomes had the joy of celebrating his AFC Championship game win with his little girl. Following the Kansas City Chief's win, which puts them in Super Bowl LVII, the quarterback was celebrated by wife Brittany Mahomes, with a sweet Instagram Reel. The Kansas City Current co-owner showed the NFL star greeting her and daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months, mid-game. Brittany and Sterling can be seen cheering him on through the game, with the mom of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Tom Brady Says He's 'Looking Forward' to Becoming an NFL Analyst 'Whenever That Time Comes'

The NFL star said he's "really looking to learn" when he eventually moves to the broadcast booth Tom Brady is looking toward the future. During Monday's episode of his SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the NFL star revealed his thoughts on graduating to the broadcast booth after retirement during a conversation with ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith. Smith, 55, told Brady that fans will "celebrate" him "no matter what" when he finally retires for good, and that his future career as an NFL...
Athlon Sports

Look: Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Super Bowl Uniforms

The Philadelphia Eagles will hope to enjoy a repeat of their improbable Super Bowl LII victory, in which Nick Foles and company topped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. To that end, the team is using identical uniforms from their historic 2017 upset. Eagles fans will watch their team compete ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes just put a nail in the Bengals fan conspiracy coffin

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put to rest the talk of the Joseph Ossai penalty in the AFC Championship Game shouldn’t have counted. The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to Super Bowl 57 by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning 45-yard field goal after a clutch run by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But during the run, Mahome had already gained the first down on third-and-four, but when he stepped well out of bounds, he was shoved by Bengals defensive lineman Joseph Ossai. That earned the defender an unnecessary roughness penalty and gave the Chiefs 15 more yards to get into easy field goal range.
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Tom Brady Shares Photos of Gisele Bündchen, His Family and Teammates from His 23 Seasons in the NFL

The 45-year-old legendary quarterback announced Wednesday morning that he was retiring "for good" Tom Brady is remembering those who have supported him throughout his 23 seasons in the NFL. The 45-year-old legendary quarterback, who announced his retirement Wednesday morning, shared numerous photos of his family, friends, coaches, fellow athletes, as well as many celebratory moments on his Instagram account. "I love my family, I love my teammates, I love my friends, I love my coaches, I love football, I love you all," he wrote alongside the video of his...
FanSided

Biggest 2023 Super Bowl bets placed on Eagles vs. Chiefs

Billions will be bet on the Super Bowl this year and, in several cases, a million or more of that will come from a single source. While most of us peons don’t have that kind of disposable cash to risk, it’s fun to see which bets attract the big bucks and live vicariously through their elation…or pain.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what 'Tecmo Super Bowl' predicts for Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will square off on Sunday, Feb. 12 in Super Bowl LVII. Everyone is wondering how the game might go in a matchup between two high-powered offenses and two defenses that like to get after the quarterback. To pass the time, some people run simulations on the latest Madden video game, but the folks at tecmobowl.org released an official simulation using an updated ROM of the Nintendo Entertainment System classic “Tecmo Super Bowl.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

NFL odds: How the Eagles' Super Bowl futures have moved this season

The Philadelphia Eagles have punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII (on FOX and the FOX Sports App)! But what were the odds of this coming true at the start of the season?. Coming into the 2022-23 season, the Eagles were +2200 to take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy. And before the blockbuster trade that sent superstar wide receiver A.J. Brown to the City of Brotherly Love, the team's odds to win it all were even longer at +5000.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

