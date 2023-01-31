Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement
The young star quarterback gives his appreciation to the 7-time Super Bowl Champion.
Watch Patrick Mahomes Greet Daughter Sterling on the Field After AFC Championship Game Win
Patrick Mahomes was cheered on by wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months Patrick Mahomes had the joy of celebrating his AFC Championship game win with his little girl. Following the Kansas City Chief's win, which puts them in Super Bowl LVII, the quarterback was celebrated by wife Brittany Mahomes, with a sweet Instagram Reel. The Kansas City Current co-owner showed the NFL star greeting her and daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months, mid-game. Brittany and Sterling can be seen cheering him on through the game, with the mom of...
Can Cowboys Simply Cut or Trade Dak Prescott?
No judgment about the player here, just the actual dollars and the actual results of "cutting or trading Dak'' that establish that Prescott is not literally "untrade-able'' ... he's virtually "untrade-able.''
Tom Brady Says He's 'Looking Forward' to Becoming an NFL Analyst 'Whenever That Time Comes'
The NFL star said he's "really looking to learn" when he eventually moves to the broadcast booth Tom Brady is looking toward the future. During Monday's episode of his SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the NFL star revealed his thoughts on graduating to the broadcast booth after retirement during a conversation with ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith. Smith, 55, told Brady that fans will "celebrate" him "no matter what" when he finally retires for good, and that his future career as an NFL...
Super Bowl LVII: 5 Reasons Why the Philadelphia Eagles Will Win
Here are five reasons why the Philadelphia Eagles will defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.
CBS Sports
Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills indicted on rape and kidnapping charges in Ohio
Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills has been indicted by a grand jury on rape and kidnapping charges in Ohio, per The Philadelphia Inquirer. The 25-year-old was charged after an incident that occurred in December 2019. Per WKBN, the indictment states that Sills engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual,...
Aaron Rodgers Pointedly Addresses Packers Trade Rumors
The quarterback is still contemplating whether he will return for his 19th NFL season or not.
Kelce Brothers Are Not Fans of the ‘Kelce Bowl’ Storyline
They seem to be sick of people talking about it already.
Look: Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Super Bowl Uniforms
The Philadelphia Eagles will hope to enjoy a repeat of their improbable Super Bowl LII victory, in which Nick Foles and company topped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. To that end, the team is using identical uniforms from their historic 2017 upset. Eagles fans will watch their team compete ...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Draft: How Eagles, Seahawks and other teams with two first-round picks should approach draft night
The 2023 NFL Draft is less than three months away. CBSSports.com explores how teams with two first-round selections could approach Thursday night, with the intention of exploring the same topic closer to draft night to see how the thought process may have changed. Detroit Lions: Nos. 6 and 18 overall.
Patrick Mahomes just put a nail in the Bengals fan conspiracy coffin
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put to rest the talk of the Joseph Ossai penalty in the AFC Championship Game shouldn’t have counted. The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to Super Bowl 57 by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning 45-yard field goal after a clutch run by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But during the run, Mahome had already gained the first down on third-and-four, but when he stepped well out of bounds, he was shoved by Bengals defensive lineman Joseph Ossai. That earned the defender an unnecessary roughness penalty and gave the Chiefs 15 more yards to get into easy field goal range.
Tom Brady Shares Photos of Gisele Bündchen, His Family and Teammates from His 23 Seasons in the NFL
The 45-year-old legendary quarterback announced Wednesday morning that he was retiring "for good" Tom Brady is remembering those who have supported him throughout his 23 seasons in the NFL. The 45-year-old legendary quarterback, who announced his retirement Wednesday morning, shared numerous photos of his family, friends, coaches, fellow athletes, as well as many celebratory moments on his Instagram account. "I love my family, I love my teammates, I love my friends, I love my coaches, I love football, I love you all," he wrote alongside the video of his...
Biggest 2023 Super Bowl bets placed on Eagles vs. Chiefs
Billions will be bet on the Super Bowl this year and, in several cases, a million or more of that will come from a single source. While most of us peons don’t have that kind of disposable cash to risk, it’s fun to see which bets attract the big bucks and live vicariously through their elation…or pain.
Patrick Mahomes on Black QBs starting Super Bowl: ‘It’s special’
Patrick Mahomes didn’t mince words on Thursday when asked about the importance of having two Black quarterbacks start a Super
Here's what 'Tecmo Super Bowl' predicts for Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will square off on Sunday, Feb. 12 in Super Bowl LVII. Everyone is wondering how the game might go in a matchup between two high-powered offenses and two defenses that like to get after the quarterback. To pass the time, some people run simulations on the latest Madden video game, but the folks at tecmobowl.org released an official simulation using an updated ROM of the Nintendo Entertainment System classic “Tecmo Super Bowl.”
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Super Bowl LVII bye week
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have released their first injury reports ahead of Super Bowl LVII. It’s the bye week and both teams did not practice on Wednesday, so the injury reports released by the teams are solely in estimation. That means the players listed would have had the respective practice status had the teams actually held a practice.
76ers Rumors: Philly’s on the Hunt for Another Big Man?
The center position could be an area of focus as the trade deadline nears.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: How the Eagles' Super Bowl futures have moved this season
The Philadelphia Eagles have punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII (on FOX and the FOX Sports App)! But what were the odds of this coming true at the start of the season?. Coming into the 2022-23 season, the Eagles were +2200 to take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy. And before the blockbuster trade that sent superstar wide receiver A.J. Brown to the City of Brotherly Love, the team's odds to win it all were even longer at +5000.
Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts to make NFL history during Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII is poised to be a historic day, no matter who wins the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The NFL announced that Patrick Mahomes II and Jalen Hurts would be the first Black starting quarterbacks to face off during the big game. Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, and Hurts, the quarterback for the Philadelphia […]
