ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Urban Meyer names best coaching jobs in college football, explains difficulty ranking Alabama within top five

By Chip Patterson
CBS Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

William Allison
2d ago

Just proves his Jealousy towards a programs that he has had a hard time defeating over the years ! lol. what a shame !

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Sports World Calling For Legendary Head Coach To Retire

Jim Boeheim has been leading the men's basketball team for Syracuse since 1976. Although there have been plenty of great moments during his lengthy run, it seems like college basketball fans are officially over his antics.  Following Syracuse's loss to Virginia, Boeheim was asked about Benny ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Ohio

They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Athlon Sports

Urban Meyer's Nick Saban Story Is Going Viral Tuesday

In 1990, Urban Meyer almost became one of Nick Saban's protégés. In a recent appearance on the "All Things Covered" podcast with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden, Meyer recalled the time when Saban worked at Toledo — where the Alabama legend began his head coaching career in December ...
ALABAMA STATE
OnlyHomers

Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
HARRISONBURG, VA
The Comeback

Former Alabama QB boldly weighs in Jalen Hurts debate

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had an MVP-caliber season in his third year in the NFL. He is a huge reason why the Eagles will be playing for their second Super Bowl victory in franchise history. With Hurts taking the league by storm, a controversy about which college gets to claim him as their own Read more... The post Former Alabama QB boldly weighs in Jalen Hurts debate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 5 candidates to become the new Alabama OC

One of the most impressive things about Nick Saban’s tenure as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide is that he has continued to win despite the constant turnover of coordinators. In conclusion of the 2022 season, the Crimson Tide must replace both offensive and defensive coordinators after losing Bill O’Brien to the New England Patriots and Pete Golding to Ole Miss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy