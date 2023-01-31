ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Gen Z and millennials are rejecting consumer culture on TikTok and ‘de-influencing’ to protect their money

Whether they have 100 followers or 100,000, it seems like everyone on TikTok is trying to sell you something. “Get Ready With Me” videos are a staple on the platform, in which the creator provides the affiliate details of every cream and tube of mascara they use and every item of clothing they wear that day in an impressive form of brand recall. “Sunday Reset” videos are filled with mentions of vacuums, surface cleaners, and the trendiest sponge to buy to make a home sparkle—and by extension, your life better.
Benzinga

Elon Musk's Twitter Will No Longer Support Free Access To Its API — In Hope Of Bringing In An Extra Buck

After cutting off third-party client applications like Tweetbot and Twitterific, Elon Musk‘s Twitter has now decided to discontinue free access to its API starting Feb. 9. What Happened: The official Twitter Developer account, in a series of tweets, informed users about the decision to stop supporting free access to the Twitter AI and launching a new basic paid tier.
Benzinga

Forget Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, This Crypto Named After Elon Musk's Pet Surged 200% In January

Floki FLOKI/USD rallied over 205% in January, leaving behind the top five meme coins by market capitalization. What Happened: At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.000028. The rally in FLOKI price came as holders voted for a proposal for burning millions of FLOKI tokens. The proposal has been approved, with over 4.97 trillion tokens, worth over $55 million removed permanently from circulation.
The Guardian

My bad trip – I met a handsome Scot with a crossword and thought it was true love. I was wrong

I didn’t travel until my late 20s, which meant I was also a latecomer to what many 18-year-olds discover in the hazy morning light on Kuta beach or stumbling out of Berlin’s Berghain: nothing fans the fires of romance like a ticking clock. The knowledge that your plane leaves in 24 hours can take a vaguely promising flirtation and turn it into the love for the ages.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
114K+
Followers
195K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy