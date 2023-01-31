ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023

Warren Buffett values companies that can provide strong long-term growth, and Apple has more than delivered since his investment in 2016. Over the last five years, Apple's revenue and operating income skyrocketed by over 45%. The company may be in for a challenging 2023, but that doesn't dampen its long-term...
Reuters

Who is behind Hindenburg, the company that is shorting Adani?

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 25 story has been refiled to fix the spelling of Markopolos in the eighth paragraph) Short-seller Hindenburg Research disclosed on Wednesday short positions in India's Adani Group, citing potential stock manipulation and accounting fraud in a report. The allegations sent bonds and shares in the conglomerate's companies down.
Motley Fool

Why Rivian Stock Plunged Today

Formidable rivals in the EV space are slashing prices. Profits could be harder to come by for the EV upstart. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

As the Nasdaq Falls, These 2 Hot Stocks Are Up 10%-Plus Monday

The Nasdaq finally lost ground Monday after a big previous week. SoFi Technologies expects to turn profitable by late this year. Alliance Resource Partners sees good times for the coal market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Benzinga

Forget Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, This Crypto Named After Elon Musk's Pet Surged 200% In January

Floki FLOKI/USD rallied over 205% in January, leaving behind the top five meme coins by market capitalization. What Happened: At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.000028. The rally in FLOKI price came as holders voted for a proposal for burning millions of FLOKI tokens. The proposal has been approved, with over 4.97 trillion tokens, worth over $55 million removed permanently from circulation.
Benzinga

How Medicare Advantage Insurers Will Be Affected By Proposed 2024 Payment Cut

Medicare Advantage insurers might see an average 2.27% reduction in baseline payments in 2024, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Wednesday. If the idea is approved, according to StatNews, the industry will see a net loss of more than $3 billion. What Happened: Medicare authorities are seeking to...
Motley Fool

Buy the Dip in 2023 on These Potentially Explosive Stocks

Lululemon aims to double revenue within five years. That’s after already meeting goals in an earlier growth plan. Intuitive Surgical’s $1 billion in share buybacks show the company is confident about the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Benzinga

Here's Why Snap Is Moving

Snap Inc SNAP shares are trading higher by 2.79% to $11.44 Tuesday afternoon. Traders and investors are watching for the company's fourth-quarter earnings announcement, confirmed for after the market close. According to analyst consensus estimates, Snap is expected to report revenue of $1.3 billion on EPS of 11 cents. According...
Benzinga

Benzinga

