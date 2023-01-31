ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peninsulachronicle.com

CNU Announces Its Selection For The School’s Sixth President

NEWPORT NEWS—After an intensive, year-long, nationwide search for a candidate to take over for Paul Trible after he steps down as president at the end of this academic year, Christopher Newport University unveiled its selection for his successor on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Rear Admiral William G. Kelly, a...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hazelwood Farms Grant Offers Long-Term Benefits

JAMES CITY – A grant the Hazelwood Farms mixed-use project recently received from the commonwealth will more than help with the development of the site. Chris Johnson, James City County’s economic development director, said the success of that project could lead to others, which could have positive long-term effects for the area.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

New Archeology Center In Colonial Williamsburg Moves Closer to Groundbreaking

WILLIAMSBURG – New construction in Colonial Williamsburg is not an everyday occurrence, especially not big, multi-story structures, but it’s happening: The city has approved a site plan for construction of the 40,000-square-foot Campbell Archaeology Center at 400 S. Nassau St. The new center, named for former Colonial Williamsburg...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hannah’s Closet Preparing For Its Annual Spring Sale In Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG-Collen Pilon and Robin Pardee, owners of Hannah’s Closet, are gearing up for what has become one of the largest children’s consignment sales in Hampton Roads. Hannah’s Closet will hold its 2023 Spring Sale February 23 through February 25, along with a few presale events prior to the grand event, at the Woodlands Conference Center, located at 159 Visitor Center Dr. in Williamsburg.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Death of former Virginia delegate leads to half-staff flag order

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered US and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor a former delegate who died last week. Jimmie Massie III, a Republican who served the 72nd District in Henrico County from 2008 to 2018, died January 25 at age 64.
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

Smoothie Stop Café Planning Reopening Event

HAMPTON—The Smoothie Stop Café will reopen on Friday, February 3 after being closed since last summer. The shop, located at Peninsula Town Center in Hampton, had been temporarily closed due to a problem with its heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system. Since Smoothie Stop’s storefronts are made...
HAMPTON, VA
allamericanatlas.com

17 Best Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia to Try Today

Here in the city, you’ll find some awesome eats from many different cuisines. We’ve tried to stick to either small chains or independent restaurants where possible, and all of them serve up a hearty portion of good feelings with their food!. Here is our selection of the best...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth casino workers invited to join group fighting indoor smoking

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A group fighting indoor smoking at casinos nationwide is inviting Portsmouth’s casino workers to join its ranks. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE) says its leaders reached out to employees at Rivers Casino Portsmouth in an open letter addressed Tuesday. “We want to help...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

VENUE 4 ALL OCCASSIONS Opens in York County

YORK-There’s a new special-event venue in town to assist party planners with creating memorable and customizable events. A VENUE 4 ALL OCCASSIONS offers 3,000 square feet of venue space for celebratory occasions such as weddings, birthdays, baby showers, corporate events, and more. According to a Facebook post made by...
YORK COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy