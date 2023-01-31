Read full article on original website
Iconic 55-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Closes; Proposed Plans For Re-Development Made PublicJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
Two Dead and One Injured in Portsmouth ShootingcretePortsmouth, VA
Basketball Coach Fired For Ridiculous DecisionOnlyHomersPortsmouth, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
24-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall For Sale; Status of Tenant Stores Including Dillard’s and Verizon to be DeterminedJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
peninsulachronicle.com
CNU Announces Its Selection For The School’s Sixth President
NEWPORT NEWS—After an intensive, year-long, nationwide search for a candidate to take over for Paul Trible after he steps down as president at the end of this academic year, Christopher Newport University unveiled its selection for his successor on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Rear Admiral William G. Kelly, a...
peninsulachronicle.com
Hazelwood Farms Grant Offers Long-Term Benefits
JAMES CITY – A grant the Hazelwood Farms mixed-use project recently received from the commonwealth will more than help with the development of the site. Chris Johnson, James City County’s economic development director, said the success of that project could lead to others, which could have positive long-term effects for the area.
Vehicle crashes into water near Jefferson Ave. in Newport News
According to a Facebook post from the Newport News Fire Department, the vehicle crashed into a bottle of water near the 1300 block of Jefferson Ave.
peninsulachronicle.com
New Archeology Center In Colonial Williamsburg Moves Closer to Groundbreaking
WILLIAMSBURG – New construction in Colonial Williamsburg is not an everyday occurrence, especially not big, multi-story structures, but it’s happening: The city has approved a site plan for construction of the 40,000-square-foot Campbell Archaeology Center at 400 S. Nassau St. The new center, named for former Colonial Williamsburg...
Newport News principal breaks silence after 6-year-old student shot his teacher
The former principal of the Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old shot his teacher was not aware of reports that the student had a gun before the shooting occurred, her lawyer said Thursday.
Williamsburg man among JMU students killed in West Virginia crash
Multiple James Madison University students were killed in a crash, the university confirmed in a letter to the JMU community.
How an NSU student's design ended up in 700 Target stores across the country
NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk State University art student’s design is now in stores across the country. What started as an assignment for Mekenzy Linder’s art class, ended with her design on the shelves at Target. "I was like, maybe this is a pretty good design," she...
Former Richneck Elementary School principal not aware of student bringing gun to school, says lawyer
The former principal of Richneck Elementary School says she was not aware of the accused student bringing a weapon to school on the day of the shooting, her lawyer states.
Naval Station Norfolk welcomes first Black female commanding officer
The world's largest naval base will soon have its first Black female commanding officer.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hannah’s Closet Preparing For Its Annual Spring Sale In Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG-Collen Pilon and Robin Pardee, owners of Hannah’s Closet, are gearing up for what has become one of the largest children’s consignment sales in Hampton Roads. Hannah’s Closet will hold its 2023 Spring Sale February 23 through February 25, along with a few presale events prior to the grand event, at the Woodlands Conference Center, located at 159 Visitor Center Dr. in Williamsburg.
A family affair: Virginia triplets join Navy together, then dad follows
Ayrion, Andrea and Adrion Sutton, of Western Branch, are the first Black triplets to join the Navy together, as far as the Navy Recruitment Office in Suffolk is aware.
Hampton inmate dies at Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg
According to the Hampton Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Kernet Holloway was found around 8:29 p.m. on Friday unresponsive in her cell.
WDBJ7.com
Death of former Virginia delegate leads to half-staff flag order
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered US and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor a former delegate who died last week. Jimmie Massie III, a Republican who served the 72nd District in Henrico County from 2008 to 2018, died January 25 at age 64.
peninsulachronicle.com
Smoothie Stop Café Planning Reopening Event
HAMPTON—The Smoothie Stop Café will reopen on Friday, February 3 after being closed since last summer. The shop, located at Peninsula Town Center in Hampton, had been temporarily closed due to a problem with its heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system. Since Smoothie Stop’s storefronts are made...
Suspect arrested following tactical operation on St. Thomas Dr. in Newport News
According to police, the Newport News Police Department's Tactical Operations Unit was activated around 5 p.m. on St. Thomas Drive to assist with serving multiple felony warrants.
Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Chesapeake, Williamsburg to close
According to Business Insider, the retailer added another 141 stores to its closure list Monday, making the total number of stores closing to 300.
allamericanatlas.com
17 Best Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia to Try Today
Here in the city, you’ll find some awesome eats from many different cuisines. We’ve tried to stick to either small chains or independent restaurants where possible, and all of them serve up a hearty portion of good feelings with their food!. Here is our selection of the best...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth casino workers invited to join group fighting indoor smoking
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A group fighting indoor smoking at casinos nationwide is inviting Portsmouth’s casino workers to join its ranks. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE) says its leaders reached out to employees at Rivers Casino Portsmouth in an open letter addressed Tuesday. “We want to help...
peninsulachronicle.com
VENUE 4 ALL OCCASSIONS Opens in York County
YORK-There’s a new special-event venue in town to assist party planners with creating memorable and customizable events. A VENUE 4 ALL OCCASSIONS offers 3,000 square feet of venue space for celebratory occasions such as weddings, birthdays, baby showers, corporate events, and more. According to a Facebook post made by...
