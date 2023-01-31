ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

40 Amazing Valentine’s Gifts For The Texan In Your Life

Cupid is flying around East Texas aiming his arrows of love at the unsuspecting. If he's hit you with a magic arrow then you'll most likely be looking to buy that special someone something special for Valentine's Day. If you're not looking for love, then hopefully Cupid will pass you by, but you can still reward yourself for Valentine's Day for being the strong person that you are.
TYLER, TX
This Longview, Texas Woman’s Advice is Great About Men Shopping for Valentines Day

For some men, shopping for Valentine's Day can be a difficult endeavor. Especially if that endeavor involves searching for sexy undergarments. It's natural for men to look odd or out of place when looking for that item in a store alone. So odd or out of place, some people who can't mind their own business will blow it out of proportion thinking a man is shopping for nefarious reasons. That's why I applaud this Longview, Texas woman's post in the All Things Longview Facebook group.
LONGVIEW, TX
Goodwill in Tyler, Texas Will Not Accept These 24 Donations

As we move forward into the spring season, many of us will be looking to doing the somewhat cliche, but very useful, spring cleaning. In that cleaning, we'll run across some stuff that we don't need anymore or just want to get rid of to free up some space. While most will have a garage sale to earn some extra folding cash, others will just feel the need to donate those items to a charity. There are a plethora of places in East Texas to donate used items and all of them are perfect options to do so. One such organization is Goodwill. While they accept a long list of items, there are some items they will not take.
TYLER, TX
Drop $15 Million On This Exquisite Malakoff Home On Cedar Creek Lake

Right from the start I'll say if I had the funds I might just drop the 15 million dollars that's being asked for this property on Cedar Creek Reservoir in Malakoff, Texas. While randomly looking at real estate today I saw this property and thought about being a lakeside homeowner. This is not the first time a thought like this has popped into my head, I've thought about it before. I just think it would be a relaxing change of pace to live by the water.
MALAKOFF, TX
Carson Is The Right Size Dog To Play And Have Fun With Kids

East Texas local animal shelters are full of loving animals that would love nothing more than to be adopted and given a second, or sometimes third or fourth chance to be part of a loving family. These animals have nothing but unconditional love to give to their new owners. It doesn't matter if they're a cat or a dog, they would simply like a place to call their own with an owner that will love them back.
TYLER, TX
5 Unit Duplex is Currently the Most Expensive Property in Carthage, Texas

When you visit Carthage, Texas you get to enjoy the beauty of East Texas and a much slower pace of life compared to the Metroplex. But if you want to stay active as a landlord and are looking for a property, this could be a huge money maker for you. Currently, the most expensive property for sale in Carthage, Texas is actually a really nice 5-unit multi-family property.
CARTHAGE, TX
Do You Have A Warrant In Longview, Texas? Seek Out The Amnesty Program

You go through life with hopes of never being wrapped up in anything dealing with law enforcement or the court system. You abide by the laws, you're not out committing crimes and generally being an honest citizen. There are times though when you might be in a hurry while you're driving and end up speeding. Your speeding may be caught on the radar by a patrol officer in Lonview, Texas. As a result of your traffic infraction, you're issued a citation for speeding and possibly a seatbelt violation. With that ticket, you're given instructions on how to handle the fine along with a phone number and date to appear in court.
LONGVIEW, TX
Tyler Public Library Celebrates First Black Families In Smith County at Liberty Hall

We Celebrate Black History EVERY DAY Here On Kiss-FM But We're Preparing For Black History Month With Several Events All Across East Texas. When you drive around North Tyler and other areas of East Texas, you will notice that there was a time when many African Americans owned and operated their own businesses and industry thanks mainly to segregation laws. When you see that history it makes you want to dig a little deeper to find out how these folks came to settle in this area to begin working on their "American Dream". The City of Tyler and The Tyler Public Library will explore that history at a special event.
TYLER, TX
Jarvis Christian University To Feature PHD For Black History Chapel

Our friends at Jarvis Christian University in Hawkins, Texas Are Preparing To Celebrate Black History Month With A Special Event And You're Invited. Jarvis is a historically Black University that's open to everyone and everyone is invited to join students and staff for a special event in honor of Black History Month featuring a well respected PHD and champion of HBCU's across the country.
HAWKINS, TX
Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas.

