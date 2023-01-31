Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UT Tyler's student Megan Williams writes about the U.S. Debt Ceiling vs. U.S. Deficit in the Patriot TalonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Meet People Attempting to Help Mardi Gras Court candidate Timothy JohnsonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PATH is proud to be the recipient of a $60,000 grant from the Women’s Fund of Smith CountyTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Meet People Attempting To Help (PATH) Mardi Gras court candidate Noe BalderasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The question is to be, or not to be as the Texas African American Museum await on a $1 million promise made on last yearTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
40 Amazing Valentine’s Gifts For The Texan In Your Life
Cupid is flying around East Texas aiming his arrows of love at the unsuspecting. If he's hit you with a magic arrow then you'll most likely be looking to buy that special someone something special for Valentine's Day. If you're not looking for love, then hopefully Cupid will pass you by, but you can still reward yourself for Valentine's Day for being the strong person that you are.
This Longview, Texas Woman’s Advice is Great About Men Shopping for Valentines Day
For some men, shopping for Valentine's Day can be a difficult endeavor. Especially if that endeavor involves searching for sexy undergarments. It's natural for men to look odd or out of place when looking for that item in a store alone. So odd or out of place, some people who can't mind their own business will blow it out of proportion thinking a man is shopping for nefarious reasons. That's why I applaud this Longview, Texas woman's post in the All Things Longview Facebook group.
Best Places to Grab To-Go Casseroles in Tyler, Texas? [VIDEO]
A few days ago, I realized I was having an INSANE craving for chicken spaghetti. And in particular? And I finally found one of my new favorite sources in Flint just south of Tyler, Texas. I'm not sure why brought on the craving. It just hit me out of nowhere,...
The Best Damn Thing I Ate In East Texas: Country Tavern Ribs In Kilgore, TX
DISCLAIMER: The Best Damn Thing I Ate series is where Melz On The MIC checks out restaurants and food trucks all across East Texas for the purposes of review. Melz was not compensated or given free food for his review. It's one of our favorite times of the year in...
Goodwill in Tyler, Texas Will Not Accept These 24 Donations
As we move forward into the spring season, many of us will be looking to doing the somewhat cliche, but very useful, spring cleaning. In that cleaning, we'll run across some stuff that we don't need anymore or just want to get rid of to free up some space. While most will have a garage sale to earn some extra folding cash, others will just feel the need to donate those items to a charity. There are a plethora of places in East Texas to donate used items and all of them are perfect options to do so. One such organization is Goodwill. While they accept a long list of items, there are some items they will not take.
Valentine’s Ready? Ten of the Very Best Florists in Tyler, Texas
There's a reason that flowers are consistently a favorite gift any time of year. After all, they are the epitome of beauty. They are one of the loveliest ways to express our love for someone. That's true any time of year, of course. However, perhaps when it comes to romantic love--especially on Valentine's Day.
Drop $15 Million On This Exquisite Malakoff Home On Cedar Creek Lake
Right from the start I'll say if I had the funds I might just drop the 15 million dollars that's being asked for this property on Cedar Creek Reservoir in Malakoff, Texas. While randomly looking at real estate today I saw this property and thought about being a lakeside homeowner. This is not the first time a thought like this has popped into my head, I've thought about it before. I just think it would be a relaxing change of pace to live by the water.
Which East Texas City Was Named One of the Most Pet-Friendly in the U.S.?
Hey, congrats to one of our East Texas Cities for making the list of the Most Pet-Friendly in the United States. Way to go, Tyler, Texas!. How cool is this? Aw, for animal lovers like me, finding out that one of our East Texas cities was named one of the most pet-friendly places in the nation was extremely smile-inducing.
Two Amazing Train Rides In Texas Are In Jefferson And Palestine, Texas
If you've never taken a trip or ridden a train you're missing out on the ride of your life. Whether it's a more modern train that runs from Dallas to Ft. Worth or a more vintage one that runs from Palestine to Rusk there's nothing like the feeling of floating along or hearing the clink and clatter from a vintage train while riding the rails.
Carson Is The Right Size Dog To Play And Have Fun With Kids
East Texas local animal shelters are full of loving animals that would love nothing more than to be adopted and given a second, or sometimes third or fourth chance to be part of a loving family. These animals have nothing but unconditional love to give to their new owners. It doesn't matter if they're a cat or a dog, they would simply like a place to call their own with an owner that will love them back.
5 Unit Duplex is Currently the Most Expensive Property in Carthage, Texas
When you visit Carthage, Texas you get to enjoy the beauty of East Texas and a much slower pace of life compared to the Metroplex. But if you want to stay active as a landlord and are looking for a property, this could be a huge money maker for you. Currently, the most expensive property for sale in Carthage, Texas is actually a really nice 5-unit multi-family property.
Do You Have A Warrant In Longview, Texas? Seek Out The Amnesty Program
You go through life with hopes of never being wrapped up in anything dealing with law enforcement or the court system. You abide by the laws, you're not out committing crimes and generally being an honest citizen. There are times though when you might be in a hurry while you're driving and end up speeding. Your speeding may be caught on the radar by a patrol officer in Lonview, Texas. As a result of your traffic infraction, you're issued a citation for speeding and possibly a seatbelt violation. With that ticket, you're given instructions on how to handle the fine along with a phone number and date to appear in court.
What President Reagan Wanted to Take Home from Tyler, TX in the Year 1980
So what exactly was it that President Ronald Reagan wanted to take back to the White House after his visit to Tyler, Texas?. The Tyler, Texas Police Department shared one of their own memories on their Facebook page. There's a good chance some of you may remember this, too. Back...
Tyler Public Library Celebrates First Black Families In Smith County at Liberty Hall
We Celebrate Black History EVERY DAY Here On Kiss-FM But We're Preparing For Black History Month With Several Events All Across East Texas. When you drive around North Tyler and other areas of East Texas, you will notice that there was a time when many African Americans owned and operated their own businesses and industry thanks mainly to segregation laws. When you see that history it makes you want to dig a little deeper to find out how these folks came to settle in this area to begin working on their "American Dream". The City of Tyler and The Tyler Public Library will explore that history at a special event.
Jarvis Christian University To Feature PHD For Black History Chapel
Our friends at Jarvis Christian University in Hawkins, Texas Are Preparing To Celebrate Black History Month With A Special Event And You're Invited. Jarvis is a historically Black University that's open to everyone and everyone is invited to join students and staff for a special event in honor of Black History Month featuring a well respected PHD and champion of HBCU's across the country.
Rare Patrick Mahomes High School Highlights, Reminder He’s Been Great for 10 Years
While most East Texans are still licking the wounds from another abbreviated Dallas Cowboys season, the good news, we still have skin in the big game. We'll all be proudly rooting for our fellow East Texan, Whitehouse, TX native Patrick Mahomes. On Sunday February 12th, Super Bowl LVII will match...
Classic Rock 96.1
Tyler, TX
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock961.com/
Comments / 0