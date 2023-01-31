ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UniQure In-Licenses Early-Stage Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Candidate, Analyst Says Deal Compliments Its Pipeline

By Vandana Singh
 2 days ago
msn.com

Merck to address cancer claims linked to diabetes drugs by year-end – Bloomberg

Merck (NYSE:MRK) has found how a potential cancer-causing agent contaminated its blockbuster diabetes drugs and is ready to take steps to resolve the issue by the end of 2023, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. In August, the FDA warned that cancer causing nitrosamine called NTTP, was detected in certain samples of sitagliptin,...
contagionlive.com

Moderna RSV Vaccine Granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Status

The designation was based on positive top line data from the ConquerRSV phase 3 efficacy trial. Two weeks ago, Moderna reported topline data from its ConquerRSV phase 3 trial for its investigational RSV vaccine, mRNA-1345, demonstrating it had an 83.7% vaccine efficacy against RSV-associated lower respiratory tract disease (RSV-LRTD). Yesterday,...
NASDAQ

Lilly (LLY) Jardiance Kidney Disease sNDA Gets FDA Acceptance

Eli Lilly and Company LLY and partner Boehringer Ingelheim announced that the FDA has accepted its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) seeking approval of its SGLT-2 inhibitor Jardiance (empagliflozin) for chronic kidney disease (CKD) indication. The sNDA, which seeks approval for Jardiance, Lilly’s blockbuster diabetes once-daily medicine, to reduce the...
Medagadget.com

Parkinson’s Disease Pipeline Drugs and Companies Insight Report (2023): Analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments

Parkinson’s Disease pipeline constitutes 140+ key companies continuously working towards developing 150+ Parkinson’s Disease treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Development analyses DelveInsight. Parkinson’s Disease Overview. Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects predominately dopamine-producing (“dopaminergic”) neurons in...
hcplive.com

Voluntary Recall Announced for Levothyroxine Sodium Oral Solution for Hypothyroidism

This week, the FDA announced that 27 lots of levothyroxine sodium oral solution, used for hypothyroidism, were being recalled due to potentially being subpotent. The FDA announced that pharmaceutical company IBSA Pharma recalled 27 lots of levothyroxine sodium (TIROSINT-SOL) oral solution due to sub-potency.1. According to FDA officials, IBSA Pharma’s...
Benzinga

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Seeks To Bolster Its COVID-19 Pipeline With This New Acquisition

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP agreed to acquire all of the assets of Healion Bio Inc (Healion), including its entire portfolio of next-generation antiviral technology assets. Healion's drug portfolio includes a class of broad-spectrum small-molecule oral antiviral drug candidates with a novel host-directed mechanism of action. Deal terms were not...
cgtlive.com

Working Toward a Single Dose Gene Therapy for Type 1 Gaucher Disease

Olga Uspenskaya, vice president, clinical development, Prevail Therapeutics, discussed advantages the PROCEED trial of PR001. "The most recently activated study which we call PROCEED is designed to evaluate safety and tolerability of PR001 in people living with type 1 Gaucher disease, who have had a suboptimal response to the standard of care enzyme replacement therapies and substrate reduction therapies... These standard of care therapies are not effective in treating all symptoms of type 1 Gaucher disease, specifically, bone manifestations, and lung manifestations may still be treated in a suboptimal manner. Moreover, these treatments are repetitive and maybe burdensome to patients.”
Benzinga

Clearside Biomedical Touts Encouraging Durable Data From Investigational Candidate For Vision Disorder

Clearside Biomedical Inc CLSD announced results from the Extension Study of its OASIS Phase 1/2a trial of CLS-AX (axitinib) administered by suprachoroidal injection via SCS Microinjector in neovascular age-related macular degeneration participants. These results include the final six-month data from all participants in the Extension Study and augment the previously...
cgtlive.com

Otoferlin-Related Hearing Loss Gene Therapy Cleared for UK Clinical Trial

Decibel Therapeutics expects the trial for DB-OTO to begin in the first half of 2023. Decibel Therapeutics’ DB-OTO, an investigational adeno-associated virus (AAV) dual-vector-based gene therapy intended to treat otoferlin-related hearing loss, has received clearance of its clinical trial application (CTA) from the United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).1.
NASDAQ

Moderna (MRNA) RSV Jab For Older Adults Gets FDA Breakthrough Tag

Moderna, Inc.MRNA announced that the FDA has granted breakthrough therapy designation to its mRNA vaccine candidate for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), mRNA-1345 for treatment in adults aged 60 years or older to prevent RSV-associated lower respiratory tract disease (RSV-LRTD). This designation was granted by the FDA based on positive top-line data from the pivotal phase III study, ConquerRSV, to test the efficacy of the vaccine candidate.
targetedonc.com

START-001 Study of STAR0602 Doses First Patient With PD-1 Refractory Solid Tumors

The START-001 trial will administer STAR0602 to patients with PD-1 refractory advanced solid tumors in order to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and preliminary clinical activity of the agent as a monotherapy. About the Phase 1/2 START-001 Trial. Trial Name: A Phase 1/2, First-in-Human, Open-Label, Dose Escalation and Expansion Study of...
Benzinga

Genscript Bio Gets Booster From Subsidiary's New Cancer Drug

After years of losses, Legend Biotech’s new cancer drug Cavykti offers it a chance to finally start contributing revenue to its parent, Genscript Biotech. Some analysts believe Genscript may have become profitable last year, but also worry over its mounting R&D and sales expenses. By Emily Chan. The good...
MedicalXpress

Patients with brain cancer may benefit from treatment to boost white blood cells

Patients with glioblastoma, a devastating brain cancer, receive treatment that frequently leads to the unfortunate side effect of low white blood cell counts that lasts six months to a year. The low numbers of white blood cells are associated with shorter survival—but the specific reason for the prolonged drop in white blood cells and the link with shorter survival has vexed scientists.
biopharmadive.com

GSK moves hepatitis B drug into late-stage testing

GSK said Wednesday it has begun two Phase 3 trials of bepirovirsen, an experimental medicine the British drugmaker hopes may offer a functional cure for hepatitis B. The company highlighted the drug on its fourth quarter earnings call as one of several priority treatments it now has in testing. “Our aim is for bepirovirsen to become a backbone of future therapy,” said Chief Scientific Officer Tony Wood on the call.
Benzinga

Why Gilead Sciences Stock Is Trading Higher After Hours

Gilead Sciences Inc GILD shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected results, issued strong guidance, and raised its dividend. What Happened: Gilead said fourth-quarter revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $7.39 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $6.64 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The...
