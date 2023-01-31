Read full article on original website
hokenews.com
Hoke County Commissioner Lonnie Baldwin dies
By Catharin Shepard • Editor • Hoke County Commissioner Lonnie Baldwin died Monday, January 30 at the age of 70. The county board announced his passing Tuesday morning, “with profound sadness and heavy heart.”. “We are all deeply saddened by the passing of Commissioner Baldwin. This is...
Indicted ex-student resource officer, wife turn themselves in to North Carolina sheriff’s office
A former school resource officer and his wife turned themselves in at the Johnston County Sheriff's Office on Monday after they were indicted by a grand jury last week on sex charges involving a high school student.
wpde.com
Sheriff: Shootout leads to crash in the Newtown community of Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A shootout led to a crash Thursday afternoon in the Newtown community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Pernell said someone in a car fired at a home, and that a person in the home returned fire, causing the vehicle to then crash into a tree.
WRAL
Children injured, one seriously when Lee County school bus crashes
SANFORD, N.C. — The driver of a school bus carrying students to a Lee County charter school was charged with failure to maintain lane control on Thursday morning. Four children were injured, one seriously when the bus overturned in a ditch on Lemon Springs Road near St. Andrews Church Road in Sanford. There were 13 students on the bus, en route to MINA charter school, at the time of the crash around 7:30 a.m.
School fight where principal intervened under investigation in Anson County
ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Wadesboro Police Department is looking into an incident in Anson County where a school employee put his hands on a student. It happened Tuesday at Anson High School. A video posted on social media shows a man putting his hands around the upper body...
Oscar buzz in North Carolina after former Fayetteville student nominated for role in Causeway
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — There's Oscar buzz in Fayetteville. Brian Tyree Henry is up for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Causeway. Henry is a graduate of E.E. Smith High School – and his former chorus director has been beaming with pride. It'll be March before we know...
wpde.com
Fire causes Lumberton restaurant to be demolished
LUMBERTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The former Village Station Restaurant on Roberts Avenue is being demolished due to a fire that caused damage to the building last August. Some community members say the old gas station next to the eatery is being torn down as well. NEW: Past meets the...
wpde.com
Death investigation underway on Meadow Road in Robeson Co.
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a death Wednesday morning at the intersection of Meadow Road and Hornet Road, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Community members said a body was found in that area. Wilkins said homicide investigators are working the incident. He added more...
35 years ago today: WRAL News anchor had live TV conversation with man holding Lumberton newspaper staff hostage
LUMBERTON, N.C. — Thirty-five years ago, two men walked into a newspaper office in Robeson County and took 17 people hostage. On Feb. 1, 1988, Eddie Hatcher and Timothy Jacobs –two members of the Tuscarora tribe – walked into the Robesonian newspaper office in Lumberton with sawed-off shotguns and chained the door closed behind them.
cbs17
4 children injured after school bus hits ditch in Lee County, trooper says
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Four children were injured Thursday morning after a school bus they were riding on struck a ditch in Lee County. At 7:24 a.m., the N.C. Highway Patrol responded to the report of a crash that happened on Lemon Springs Road near St. Andrews Church Road.
'It's kind of eye-opening': Cumberland County uses Point-In-Time Count to survey homeless population
People in Cumberland County are volunteering for an initiative happening across the country to count how many people are living on the street.
cbs17
Joint operation with NC ALE nets 31 arrests in Johnston County on various drug, alcohol charges
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A joint effort between North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement and various law enforcement agencies in Johnston County has led to several arrests of 31 on various drug and alcohol charges. The arrests in Johnston County on Friday consisted of seven felony and 69 misdemeanor criminal...
cbs17
4th person arrested for July killing in Spring Lake, sheriff’s office says
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fourth person has been arrested for their role the death of a man in Spring Lake in July 2022. Davinus Jamel Elliott was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in the 800 block of Bedrock Drive in Fayetteville for an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder, felony conspiracy and an order for arrest for a true bill of indictment for these same charges, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said.
wpde.com
1 dead in shooting outside Robeson County store
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A shooting took place Wednesday morning around 6:30 a.m. where one person was killed outside of a store on West Third Street in the Pembroke area of Robeson County, according to Pembroke Police Chief Adrian Hunt. Hunt said they are still in the early...
cbs17
Police identify man killed in Spring Lake break-in
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified the Spring Lake man they say was killed by someone who broke into his home. The Spring Lake Police Department said Thursday that Charles Michael Conley, 26, was killed in the home invasion just after 10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Fourth Street.
cbs17
Woman airlifted with gunshot wound, gunman turns weapon on self, Moore County sheriff says
PINEBLUFF, N.C. (WNCN) – The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting outside of Pinebluff. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home after 4 p.m. Monday for a reported shooting. When deputies arrived, they reported finding a female victim with a gunshot...
wpde.com
Deputies in Scotland, Marlboro Co. working together in special operation
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies in Marlboro and Scotland Counties are working a special operation Tuesday on State Street Extension just outside of Bennettsville, according to officers on the scene. Officials said Scotland County officers had a warrant to arrest a person in connection with a crime in...
Robesonian occupied 35 years ago to protest corruption
This story is a collaboration between the Border Belt Independent and The Assembly. Eddie Hatcher insisted he had proof of corrupti
WRAL
Sheriff: Body found in Lee County home
SANFORD, N.C. — Lee County authorities found a body Thursday in Lee County. According to Lee County Sheriff Brian Estes, sheriff’s deputies found human remains in the Osgood community. On Friday, crime scene tape surrounded a home along Farrell Road. "It is scary because it's a lot of...
Army Times
Fort Bragg authorities seek rape suspect
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The Army Criminal Investigation Division is seeking to question a man in a rape investigation that happened on post, a spokesman confirmed Monday. The alleged incident was reported during the morning of Oct. 11, in the parking lot of a gym on Armistead Road, Army CID spokesman Jeffrey Castro said.
