ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Father runs length of M1 from Leeds to London to raise thousands for diabetic son

A father who has run the length of the M1 across two weeks to raise awareness of Type 1 diabetes after his son’s diagnosis has said he was “blown away” by support for the challenge.Jamie Austin, 49, from East Finchley, London, was applauded by family and friends as he completed the 220-mile route from Leeds, West Yorkshire, to Brent Cross on Saturday.His effort has raised more than £11,000 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Tottenham vs Man City TV channel: Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester City in the Premier League this afternoon with both teams sensing the opportunity to capitalise on Saturday’s results.City have the chance to cut the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal to two points after Mikel Arteta’s side were beaten by Everton in Sean Dyche’s first game in charge.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man City face SpursTottenham meanwhile can move a point behind Newcastle in the race for fourth place after Eddie Howe’s team were held by West Ham at St James’ Park.Spurs were beaten 4-2 by Man City in the reverse...
The Independent

Southampton fans turn on Nathan Jones as Brighton leave it late again

Southampton fans turned on manager Nathan Jones during a limp 3-0 defeat at Brentford in the Premier League.Goals from Ben Mee, Bryan Mbeumo and Mathias Jensen condemned the visitors to their eighth loss in the last nine, and fans made their feelings known as they sang ‘You’re getting sacked in the morning’ and ‘Nathan Jones, get out of our club’ at their own dugout.Brentford, by contrast, are seventh and the top dogs in west London after neighbours Chelsea and Fulham drew on Friday night.Leicester started the day outside the bottom three on goal difference alone but moved away from immediate...
BBC

Isle of Man's £70m Liverpool ferry terminal further delayed

Further delays to the Manx government's £70m ferry port scheme in Liverpool are likely due to recent poor weather, the Manx infrastructure minister has said. Construction of the new terminal at the Princes Half Tide Dock had been due to be completed in June. Chris Thomas told the House...
lonelyplanet.com

Slow travel: From London to Edinburgh aboard the Caledonian Sleeper

The Caledonian Sleeper trundles between London and Scotland six times each week © Lucy Knott Photography / courtesy Caledonian Sleeper. Our slow travel series explores how you can take more mindful journeys by train, boat, bus or bike – with tips on how to reach your no-fly destination, and what to see and do along the way. Author Monisha Rajesh (Around the World in 80 Trains) recently traveled from London north to Edinburgh, Scotland on the Caledonian Express.

Comments / 0

Community Policy