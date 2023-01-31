Read full article on original website
Related
Mikel Arteta ‘forced to drag Zinchenko off pitch after Arsenal loss’ after bizarre coming together with Everton’s Maupay
MIKEL ARTETA was allegedly forced to pull Oleksandr Zinchenko off the pitch after Arsenal's loss at Goodison Park. The Ukrainian had been involved in an altercation with Neal Maupay towards the end of the game, and it has been suggested that the arguments continued after the full-time whistle. Arsenal tempers...
Half a million listeners tune out of BBC Radio 2 and turn to commercial rivals
The station has found itself at the centre of an ageism storm as commercial rivals playing more music from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s saw their audiences grow.
Happy Valley shows how policing should be done – how come the BBC gets this, and not the Met? | Dal Babu
From the diversity of the top brass to Sgt Catherine Cawood’s model of best practice, the BBC drama should be essential viewing for senior officers, says former chief superintendent Dal Babu
Father runs length of M1 from Leeds to London to raise thousands for diabetic son
A father who has run the length of the M1 across two weeks to raise awareness of Type 1 diabetes after his son’s diagnosis has said he was “blown away” by support for the challenge.Jamie Austin, 49, from East Finchley, London, was applauded by family and friends as he completed the 220-mile route from Leeds, West Yorkshire, to Brent Cross on Saturday.His effort has raised more than £11,000 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Scotland outsmart England to leave Borthwick searching for right blend | Robert Kitson
Scotland held the edge over England tactically at Twickenham and Steve Borthwick knows the scale of the challenge facing him after their opening Six Nations defeat
Afghan refugees protest against plans to move them from London to Yorkshire
Some of the refugees worked alongside British army before Taliban took power in 2021
Tottenham vs Man City TV channel: Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture
Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester City in the Premier League this afternoon with both teams sensing the opportunity to capitalise on Saturday’s results.City have the chance to cut the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal to two points after Mikel Arteta’s side were beaten by Everton in Sean Dyche’s first game in charge.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man City face SpursTottenham meanwhile can move a point behind Newcastle in the race for fourth place after Eddie Howe’s team were held by West Ham at St James’ Park.Spurs were beaten 4-2 by Man City in the reverse...
Brentford 3 Southampton 0: Brilliant Bees continue push for Europe and leave Nathan Jones’ strugglers rock bottom
FOR now, at least, Brentford are the pride of west London. At the turn of the century, the Bees were battling it out at the bottom of League One while their neighbours in the capital Chelsea and Fulham were flying high in the Premier League. Just over two decades on...
Brentford vs Southampton LIVE: Score, team news and latest updates for Premier League clash
SOUTHAMPTON travel to the capital for a crucial Premier League clash against Brentford this weekend. The Saints will be looking to pull themselves out of the relegation spots but will find tough against a tricky Bees side. Start time: 3pm - Saturday, Feb 4. TV/Live stream: Not televised in UK.
Tom Jones hit 'Delilah' banned from Wales rugby matches due to 'problematic' nature of song
Choirs have been banned from performing Tom Jones' hit "Delilah" during Wales' international rugby matches at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff due to the song's "problematic" nature, the UK's PA Media reported.
Southampton fans turn on Nathan Jones as Brighton leave it late again
Southampton fans turned on manager Nathan Jones during a limp 3-0 defeat at Brentford in the Premier League.Goals from Ben Mee, Bryan Mbeumo and Mathias Jensen condemned the visitors to their eighth loss in the last nine, and fans made their feelings known as they sang ‘You’re getting sacked in the morning’ and ‘Nathan Jones, get out of our club’ at their own dugout.Brentford, by contrast, are seventh and the top dogs in west London after neighbours Chelsea and Fulham drew on Friday night.Leicester started the day outside the bottom three on goal difference alone but moved away from immediate...
Borthwick admits England face ‘big challenge’ after letting Scotland lead slip
The new England coach, Steve Borthwick, accepted his team should not have squandered their lead against Scotland in his first match in charge
BBC
Isle of Man's £70m Liverpool ferry terminal further delayed
Further delays to the Manx government's £70m ferry port scheme in Liverpool are likely due to recent poor weather, the Manx infrastructure minister has said. Construction of the new terminal at the Princes Half Tide Dock had been due to be completed in June. Chris Thomas told the House...
lonelyplanet.com
Slow travel: From London to Edinburgh aboard the Caledonian Sleeper
The Caledonian Sleeper trundles between London and Scotland six times each week © Lucy Knott Photography / courtesy Caledonian Sleeper. Our slow travel series explores how you can take more mindful journeys by train, boat, bus or bike – with tips on how to reach your no-fly destination, and what to see and do along the way. Author Monisha Rajesh (Around the World in 80 Trains) recently traveled from London north to Edinburgh, Scotland on the Caledonian Express.
Comments / 0