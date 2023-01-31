Southampton fans turned on manager Nathan Jones during a limp 3-0 defeat at Brentford in the Premier League.Goals from Ben Mee, Bryan Mbeumo and Mathias Jensen condemned the visitors to their eighth loss in the last nine, and fans made their feelings known as they sang ‘You’re getting sacked in the morning’ and ‘Nathan Jones, get out of our club’ at their own dugout.Brentford, by contrast, are seventh and the top dogs in west London after neighbours Chelsea and Fulham drew on Friday night.Leicester started the day outside the bottom three on goal difference alone but moved away from immediate...

21 HOURS AGO