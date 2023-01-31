Accused police impersonator with ‘stash of knives,’ chainsaw blade, smoke grenade arrested near US Capitol
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — United States Capitol Police (USCP) said its officers arrested a person who appeared to be impersonating a police officer near the U.S. Capitol on Monday.
USCP said around 6:20 p.m., an officer with its Bicycle Response Team was in the area of 3rd Street NW and Madison Drive NW when he saw a man on the corner whom the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) wanted for questioning. Officers with USSS saw the man a few minutes before that near Constitution Avenue NW and 15th Street NW.DC man charged in robbery of mail carrier in Silver Spring
USCP officers said they searched the man, Max Eli Viner, 37, and found a number of knives and a chainsaw blade on him.
Members of USSS arrived and searched Viner’s SUV and found fake police equipment, shell casings, a smoke grenade, and a gas mask.DC city employee accused of killing Karon Blake turns himself in to police to face murder charge
As of Tuesday morning, pending charges against Viner were Impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon within the District of Columbia.
