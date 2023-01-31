Accused police impersonator with ‘stash of knives,’ chainsaw blade, smoke grenade arrested near US Capitol

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — United States Capitol Police (USCP) said its officers arrested a person who appeared to be impersonating a police officer near the U.S. Capitol on Monday.

USCP said around 6:20 p.m., an officer with its Bicycle Response Team was in the area of 3rd Street NW and Madison Drive NW when he saw a man on the corner whom the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) wanted for questioning. Officers with USSS saw the man a few minutes before that near Constitution Avenue NW and 15th Street NW.

USCP officers said they searched the man, Max Eli Viner, 37, and found a number of knives and a chainsaw blade on him.

Members of USSS arrived and searched Viner’s SUV and found fake police equipment, shell casings, a smoke grenade, and a gas mask.

As of Tuesday morning, pending charges against Viner were Impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon within the District of Columbia.

