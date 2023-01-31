Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth VisitingEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Boston Museum Announces 'Pay-What-You-Wish' Admission To Lunar New Year CelebrationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Former MLB All Star TradedOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
manchesterinklink.com
Bill proposes removing bail commissioners
CONCORD, N.H. – Personal recognizance bail has been a hot topic recently in Manchester, but would removing bail commissioners from the process necessarily make it better? One piece of legislation currently before the New Hampshire House of Representatives believes it would. Introduced by Bob Lynn (R-Windham) and Joe Alexander...
fallriverreporter.com
Secretary of State William Galvin turns down 20 percent pay bump; here is what other officials will make
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, JAN. 31, 2023…..Secretary of State William Galvin is the only constitutional officer not accepting a 20 percent pay raise this year. The 20 percent increase stems from a controversial law passed in 2017 that ties officials’ salaries to changes in state wages over the past eight quarters.
wgbh.org
City commission issues its first fines under Boston Residents Jobs Policy
A Boston commission charged with enforcing a decades-old city diversity hiring policy issued its first fines Wednesday, penalizing two construction companies a combined $20,700 for failing to file the number of hours that Boston residents, women and people of color have worked on recent projects. Wednesday’s vote to sanction the...
Boston Magazine
The Mayor, the Muckraker, and the Bombshell North of Boston
Everett’s oldest weekly newspaper, the Everett Leader Herald, spent years reporting that the city’s highest-elected official was a corrupt politician who deserved to be thrown in prison. But what if it was fake news?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday...
manchesterinklink.com
Ward 6 Alderman Sharonov resigns, cites stress over war in Ukraine
MANCHESTER, NH – On Monday, Ward 6 Alderman Sebastian Sharonov announced his resignation from the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen. In the letter (see below), Sharonov cited the war in Ukraine and his personal connection to that conflict as a cause of stress that impacted his aldermanic duties.
Woburn teachers union faces $40,000 fine as strike enters fourth day
WOBURN - Schools will be closed in Woburn Thursday as the teachers strike enters its fourth day. The Woburn Teachers Association and its president will now face fines for not returning to the classroom. Woburn Teachers Association President Barbara Locke said they were making small gains before negotiations ended Wednesday night. "It is clear that they do not want to get this done," Locke said.Teachers have been on strike since Monday, forcing school to be cancelled. The district filed an injunction to stop the strike. A judge agreed Monday night and ordered teachers back to the classroom. Teachers continued the strike on Tuesday and...
Rep. Vargas Reports 32 Haverhill Residents Shared in $1 Million in State First-Time Homebuyer Grants
State Rep. Andy X. Vargas said 32 Haverhill residents shared in more than $1 million in state grants to buy their first homes through the state’s MassDreams program. Vargas called attention to the statistics following a legislative briefing last week by MassHousing. He said the program awarded $1,049,631 in total to 32 Haverhill residents, with an average $32,800 grant to each. There were 42 homes purchased in Haverhill under the program—some of them presumably the 32 Haverhill residents. While grant recipients must reside in an eligible city, he explained, they may purchase a home anywhere in the state.
WMUR.com
Urgent request made for donated items to help homeless young people in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The non-profit organization Waypoint has an urgent request for donations to help homeless young people through this dangerously cold stretch. Waypoint is asking for sleeping bags, tents, blankets, hand and foot warmers, jackets, hats and gloves. >> Wind chills as cold as -40 or -50 possible.
newbedfordguide.com
Dominican man, felon living in Massachusetts pleads guilty to illegal reentry
“A Dominican man pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to illegally reentering the United States after deportation. Jonathan Alcequiez-Sanchez, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful reentry of a deported alien. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Woodlock scheduled sentencing for June 1, 2023. Alcequiez-Sanchez was charged by criminal complaint on Nov. 25, 2022.
New England is Home to One of the Loneliest Cities in America
One of the definitions of lonely is to be "without companions and solitary". New data from the Chamber of Commerce shows that the average age for marriage is getting older across the United States. Men are marrying at around age 30, and women around age 28. That means a lot of people are spending a lot of time alone. The Chamber of Commerce compiled data and found that one of the loneliest cities in America happens to be right in New England.
high-profile.com
Dacon Marks Opening of LEED Facility for Edwards Vacuum
Haverhill, MA – Dacon Corporation has completed a new 135,000sf headquarters for Edwards Vacuum, a designer and manufacturer of advanced technology parts. Its portfolio spans parts for vacuum and abatement; this location is dedicated to cryopump manufacturing for semiconductor and technical industries. The design of this 2-story LEED facility...
5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe
My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
Question Everything: Why are teachers able to strike if it's illegal?
WOBURN - Even though it's illegal for teachers to strike in Massachusetts, students in Woburn missed classes Monday while teachers gathered downtown with signs demanding better pay for paraprofessionals. "We know this is an illegal strike," said Woburn Teachers' Association president Barbara Locke. "We want to be in our classroom right now. We don't want to be right here." While both sides were at the negotiating table, city and state attorneys asked a judge to order an end to the strike with an injunction that would impose fines if it continues. "I think I'd be quarterbacking the...
nbcboston.com
Cold Weather Emergency: Boston Closes Schools Ahead of Bitter 2-Day Blast
A quick but very cold blast is moving in. East Boston resident Leigh Williams and her dog Sherwin are ready. "He doesn't like the cold, so it will be a lot faster. Get the business done and get back inside," she said. The Arctic cold front is expected to bring...
manchesterinklink.com
Beech Street emergency shelter to open Feb. 2
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Emergency Operations Center (EOC) announced Tuesday that the City of Manchester will open a 24/7 Winter Emergency Shelter located at 39 Beech Street at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. The shelter will remain open until April 30, 2023. The announcement follows a phone poll...
Mass. car dealer to pay $350k over alleged discrimination against Black, Latino customers
A car dealership company with locations in Danvers and Wellesley will pay $350,000 to settle allegations it discriminated against Black and Latino customers, the Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday. Hometown Auto Framingham Inc., which operates Wellesley Mazda on Worcester Street and North Shore Mazda on Newbury Street in Danvers,...
tewksburycarnation.org
Residents Invited to Tour Tewksbury’s Center Elementary School on Saturday
New $98 million facility will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to noon. Superintendent Brenda Regan invites residents to a Public Grand Opening Open House for the new Center Elementary School this Saturday, Feb. 4. All are welcome, but Regan notes that children must be accompanied by an...
Mayor Wu declares cold emergency, activates warming centers
Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills will threaten anyone outside on Friday and Saturday. Mayor Michelle Wu declared a cold emergency for the city of Boston that will be in effect from Friday through Sunday. Warming centers will be activated throughout the city and some homeless shelters will have extended hours.
nbcboston.com
Deadbeat on the Beat: High-Ranking Cop Stiffs Landlords, Racks Up Unpaid Debts
Detective Sgt. Robert Kennedy has spent more than two decades working for the Stoneham Police Department. His steady six-figure income apparently isn’t lucrative enough to pay the monthly rent. “It just baffles me how it could go on,” said Ron Gifford, one of the police officer’s former landlords....
thepulseofnh.com
Salem Resident Pleaded Guilty To Fraud
A 62-year-old Salem man awaits sentencing in May after pleading guilty to fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Michael Rosa defrauded New Hampshire Employment Security in 2020. Prosecutors say Rosa told employees at companies he controlled in Plaistow to file for unemployment while they continued to work. As a result, the state paid out nearly 50-thousand-dollars in fraudulent benefits. A co-defendant who pleaded guilty last year, will be sentenced in February.
Comments / 0