ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manchesterinklink.com

Bill proposes removing bail commissioners

CONCORD, N.H. – Personal recognizance bail has been a hot topic recently in Manchester, but would removing bail commissioners from the process necessarily make it better? One piece of legislation currently before the New Hampshire House of Representatives believes it would. Introduced by Bob Lynn (R-Windham) and Joe Alexander...
MANCHESTER, NH
wgbh.org

City commission issues its first fines under Boston Residents Jobs Policy

A Boston commission charged with enforcing a decades-old city diversity hiring policy issued its first fines Wednesday, penalizing two construction companies a combined $20,700 for failing to file the number of hours that Boston residents, women and people of color have worked on recent projects. Wednesday’s vote to sanction the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

The Mayor, the Muckraker, and the Bombshell North of Boston

Everett’s oldest weekly newspaper, the Everett Leader Herald, spent years reporting that the city’s highest-elected official was a corrupt politician who deserved to be thrown in prison. But what if it was fake news?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday...
EVERETT, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Ward 6 Alderman Sharonov resigns, cites stress over war in Ukraine

MANCHESTER, NH – On Monday, Ward 6 Alderman Sebastian Sharonov announced his resignation from the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen. In the letter (see below), Sharonov cited the war in Ukraine and his personal connection to that conflict as a cause of stress that impacted his aldermanic duties.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Woburn teachers union faces $40,000 fine as strike enters fourth day

WOBURN - Schools will be closed in Woburn Thursday as the teachers strike enters its fourth day. The Woburn Teachers Association and its president will now face fines for not returning to the classroom. Woburn Teachers Association President Barbara Locke said they were making small gains before negotiations ended Wednesday night. "It is clear that they do not want to get this done," Locke said.Teachers have been on strike since Monday, forcing school to be cancelled. The district filed an injunction to stop the strike. A judge agreed Monday night and ordered teachers back to the classroom. Teachers continued the strike on Tuesday and...
WOBURN, MA
WHAV

Rep. Vargas Reports 32 Haverhill Residents Shared in $1 Million in State First-Time Homebuyer Grants

State Rep. Andy X. Vargas said 32 Haverhill residents shared in more than $1 million in state grants to buy their first homes through the state’s MassDreams program. Vargas called attention to the statistics following a legislative briefing last week by MassHousing. He said the program awarded $1,049,631 in total to 32 Haverhill residents, with an average $32,800 grant to each. There were 42 homes purchased in Haverhill under the program—some of them presumably the 32 Haverhill residents. While grant recipients must reside in an eligible city, he explained, they may purchase a home anywhere in the state.
HAVERHILL, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Dominican man, felon living in Massachusetts pleads guilty to illegal reentry

“A Dominican man pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to illegally reentering the United States after deportation. Jonathan Alcequiez-Sanchez, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful reentry of a deported alien. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Woodlock scheduled sentencing for June 1, 2023. Alcequiez-Sanchez was charged by criminal complaint on Nov. 25, 2022.
BOSTON, MA
Q97.9

New England is Home to One of the Loneliest Cities in America

One of the definitions of lonely is to be "without companions and solitary". New data from the Chamber of Commerce shows that the average age for marriage is getting older across the United States. Men are marrying at around age 30, and women around age 28. That means a lot of people are spending a lot of time alone. The Chamber of Commerce compiled data and found that one of the loneliest cities in America happens to be right in New England.
BOSTON, MA
high-profile.com

Dacon Marks Opening of LEED Facility for Edwards Vacuum

Haverhill, MA – Dacon Corporation has completed a new 135,000sf headquarters for Edwards Vacuum, a designer and manufacturer of advanced technology parts. Its portfolio spans parts for vacuum and abatement; this location is dedicated to cryopump manufacturing for semiconductor and technical industries. The design of this 2-story LEED facility...
HAVERHILL, MA
WSBS

5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe

My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Question Everything: Why are teachers able to strike if it's illegal?

WOBURN - Even though it's illegal for teachers to strike in Massachusetts, students in Woburn missed classes Monday while teachers gathered downtown with signs demanding better pay for paraprofessionals. "We know this is an illegal strike," said Woburn Teachers' Association president Barbara Locke. "We want to be in our classroom right now. We don't want to be right here." While both sides were at the negotiating table, city and state attorneys asked a judge to order an end to the strike with an injunction that would impose fines if it continues. "I think I'd be quarterbacking the...
WOBURN, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Beech Street emergency shelter to open Feb. 2

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Emergency Operations Center (EOC) announced Tuesday that the City of Manchester will open a 24/7 Winter Emergency Shelter located at 39 Beech Street at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. The shelter will remain open until April 30, 2023. The announcement follows a phone poll...
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston

Mayor Wu declares cold emergency, activates warming centers

Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills will threaten anyone outside on Friday and Saturday. Mayor Michelle Wu declared a cold emergency for the city of Boston that will be in effect from Friday through Sunday. Warming centers will be activated throughout the city and some homeless shelters will have extended hours.
BOSTON, MA
thepulseofnh.com

Salem Resident Pleaded Guilty To Fraud

A 62-year-old Salem man awaits sentencing in May after pleading guilty to fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Michael Rosa defrauded New Hampshire Employment Security in 2020. Prosecutors say Rosa told employees at companies he controlled in Plaistow to file for unemployment while they continued to work. As a result, the state paid out nearly 50-thousand-dollars in fraudulent benefits. A co-defendant who pleaded guilty last year, will be sentenced in February.
SALEM, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy