Deputies respond to Decatur woman stabbed, son taken into custody
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report Thursday afternoon of a woman that had been stabbed. Deputies located the 51-year-old woman at Lehman Dr. and report that she had suffered multiple stab wounds to her body and neck. Her 18-year-old son, Stone Waller, was taken into custody and is being […]
newschannel20.com
Sheriff: Son stabs mom in neck
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — An 18-year-old male was arrested on Thursday after Macon County Deputies responded to a report of a female who was stabbed. The Macon County Sheriff's Office says at 1:10 p.m. they found a 51-year-old female on Lehman Drive with multiple stab wounds to her body and neck.
wgel.com
Greenville Man Pleads Guilty To Drug Charges
Nathaniel Duff, age 44, of Greenville, pleaded guilty recently in Bond County Circuit Court to two felony offenses. Duff entered the pleas to unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of oxycodone, a controlled substance. Both crimes occurred on January 13. Pursuant to plea negotiations...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man in custody in connection with Tuesday robbery of Ziegler bank
Police have taken a 60-year-old Salem man into custody as a suspect in the Tuesday morning armed robbery of the Southern Illinois Bank in Zeigler. Earl Michael Morlan was reportedly apprehended in a traffic stop in Du Quion Wednesday morning. Preliminary information indicates he was identified by Marion County law...
wgel.com
Greenville Man Hurt In Accident Friday
A one-vehicle accident, east of the city Friday afternoon, injured a Greenville man. Illinois State Police reported the driver, Scott Wharton, age 58, was flown from the scene to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred about 4:54 p.m. last Friday on Illinois Route 140 near Woburn Road.
Crews responding to gas leak in Mattoon
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Fire Department is currently on the scene responding to a gas leak at Lee’s Famous Recipe. The already damaged building is located on the corner of 8th St. and Charleston Ave. Mattoon Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said crews are trying to locate the cause of the gas leak at […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, January 31st, 2023
Two people were arrested on outstanding warrants and brought to the Marion County Jail on Tuesday. 48-year-old Brian Brown, who told authorities he was homeless, was returned to the Marion County Jail from Decatur on a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on pending possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespass to land charges. Bond is set at $15,000.
Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) – A teenager is dead after being shot in Decatur last night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Dr. to see a 13-yr-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing and […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff re-emphasizes scam after a victim is taken for several thousand dollars (updated 2:00 pm)
Marion County Sheriff Kevin Cripps is once again emphasizing that his office will not call you about outstanding warrants or tell you they can be taken care of through the purchase of gift cards or making a transaction through a bitcoin machine. Cripps says unfortunately at least one person has...
freedom929.com
AREA / REGIONAL COURT NEWS
(OLNEY) In regional court news over the past week :. * WAYNE COUNTY : in Wayne County Court – 27 year old Brody Murbarger was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of a Fairfield teenager nine years ago. The Evansville man was found guilty by a Wayne County jury last fall for killing 15 year old Megan Nichols back in 2014.
southernillinoisnow.com
Alma man arrested for Indiana armed robbery
A 21-year-old Alma man has been arrested on a Davies County, Indiana warrant for armed robbery. Jacob Lindsey of Orchard Road was arrested at his place of employment in Alma by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies and taken to the Marion County Jail. He is being held on $250,000 bond, with no 10-percent posting provision.
Coroner releases name of 13-year-old who died in shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released more details about the boy who died in a shooting on Monday night. A 13-year-old boy was pronounced dead on Jan. 30 at Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room after suffering a gunshot wound. The victim is identified as Marquez. N. Otis of Decatur, Ill. The […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, January 30th, 2023
A 43-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a 1998 Marion County failure to appear in court warrant on a residential burglary conviction. Shane Swindell of West 16th Street in Centralia is being held in lieu of $4,000 bond. 29-year-old Josiah Abbott of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by...
newschannel20.com
SAFE-T Act requires new trainings for police officers
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Although the end of cash bail did not go into effect earlier this month, other parts of the SAFE-T Act did. Those parts include more police training and rules for police officers. NewsChannel 20 spoke with the Springfield and Decatur Police Departments. The new training...
WAND TV
Police: Teen in custody for shooting, killing 13-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - According to the Decatur Police, a 13-year-old was shot and killed Monday night. The Decatur Police Department said on Monday at 10:47 p.m. officers responded to a home on 4th Drive in reference to a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound. The teen was transported to the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, January 28th, 2023
Four people were taken to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding warrants. 32-year-old Dustin Marshall of Melrose Drive in Centralia was arrested for a drug court violation in a possession of methamphetamine case. The bond on the warrant is set at $100,000. Salem Police arrested 63-year-old Ray Adams...
Reward rises to $7,000 in Macon Co. animal cruelty case
FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — $7,000 in reward money is now being offered for information that can help determine who left a dog by the side of a road either dead or dying last week near Forsyth. Following a reward offer from PETA last week, Macon County Crime Stoppers is joining the effort to solve the […]
4 people displaced after Mattoon structure fire
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were displaced after a structure fire in Mattoon on Saturday night. The fire happened in a one-and-a-half-story home that houses two apartments on Richmond Ave. near N. 25th St. Fire crews said they saw heavy smoke coming from the attic. The people inside the home were able to escape before […]
wgel.com
Taylor Springs Woman Sentenced On Drug Charges
A Taylor Springs woman was recently sentenced in Bond County Circuit Court to state prison on drug offenses. Tristine J. Hampton pleaded guilty to a count of controlled substance trafficking, a Class 1 felony, and was given eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. She must serve 75 percent of the term.
Effingham Radio
Carlyle Lake Main Dam Closure
The Carlyle Lake Main Dam will be closed to pedestrians while contractors are painting the dam machinery, stop logs, and bridge deck. The parking lots located on the south side of the dam will also be closed to the public. These closures are important for public safety. The work being...
