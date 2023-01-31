Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
To combat the baby bust, make infant basics more available
American women are having fewer babies and having them later, according to a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report . The mean number of births by women ages 15 to 49 from 2015 to 2019 was 1.3. Why the baby bust?. There are many reasons people delay or...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research
Pregnant women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research. They are also at a "significantly elevated" risk of being admitted to intensive care and 23 times more likely to develop pneumonia, according to the study published in BMJ Global Health. In addition, the findings...
WNYT
Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency
Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
One Of The World's Deadliest Insects Is Found All Over Texas & It Wants To 'Kiss' You
The Lone Star State is home to some pretty gnarly creatures like giant killer wasps and venomous "sea dragons," to name a few. However, most of them aren't quite as deadly as one tiny insect that calls Texas home, and it’s just waiting to give you a kiss. Kissing...
The Diabetes Medication Shortage
Is Ozempic misuse becoming our next medication and healthcare crisis?. Is the trendy abuse and misuse of diabetic drugs like Ozempic similar to the opioid crisis?. Many diabetics are waiting for or being denied life-saving medications like Ozempic to help lower their blood sugar levels (A1C) and lose weight because Tik Tok influencers are using it as a diet fad and quick weight loss drug. This is frustrating, dangerous, and way too similar to the opioid epidemic where privileged people with money had access to concierge doctors who wrote on-demand prescriptions for the customer’s choice of painkillers versus helping actual patients that needed them.
SNAP recipients will lose their pandemic boost and may face other reductions by March
Congress ended the temporary benefit meant to help low-income households with pandemic-era hardships. A huge increase in Social Security benefits may mean some households see further SNAP reductions.
Mixing prescriptions and over-the-counter medicines can be dangerous—especially for older adults. Here’s how to protect your health
From pain relievers and cold pills, to vitamins and sleep aids, many products you buy at your local drugstore can have harmful health consequences as you age. Older adults absorb and metabolize medications differently from younger people, which affects how they work in the body. Even seemingly harmless over-the-counter (OTC) medicines can interfere with prescription medications, making them less effective and possible leading to long-term health damage.
WebMD
Many Older Adults Are Addicted to Highly Processed Foods: Study
Jan. 31, 2023 – Food addiction may be more common among older adults than addiction to alcohol or tobacco. More than 1 in 8 older adults report signs of food addiction, saying highly processed foods cause problems in their lives on a weekly basis, according to a new study from the University of Michigan.
Why urgent care centers are popping up everywhere
Urgent care centers have become a key part of America's health care system. But there are risks.
Phys.org
Study: Black adults in the US are more likely to have had multigenerational family members incarcerated
While previous studies of incarceration and family life have focused on immediate family—parents, partners and children—a new analysis of a nationally representative survey of U.S. adults that asked about siblings, grandparents, grandchildren, cousins, and other extended family members has found that Black adults in the United States are not only more likely to have experienced family incarceration, but are also more likely to have had more family members incarcerated and to have had family members from more generations ever incarcerated.
KevinMD.com
3 shocking health care statistics for 2023
As the New Year begins, a trio of health care statistics cast an intense and unflattering light on a nation in crisis. These figures, all of them unimaginable just a generation ago, set the stage for a financial reckoning in 2023 and beyond. Shocking stat #1: the number of Americans...
Childcare is unaffordable almost everywhere across the country — and where it's even pricier, fewer women are employed
Childcare is eating up, at minimum, 8% of families' incomes, and households under the poverty line spend nearly a third of their income on childcare.
WebMD
The Future of At-Home Testing: Flu, RSV Rapid Tests Are Coming
Feb. 2, 2023 – It’s easy these days to take an at-home COVID test when you have symptoms like a fever and sore throat. But when the test is negative, the next step toward diagnosis usually means leaving the comforts of home. But that could soon change. The...
Dental problems associated with greater risk for declining brain health
Taking good care of your teeth -- brushing, flossing, regular dental checkups -- is, of course, important for good health. Now researchers say it's also vital for brain health.
MedicalXpress
Seeing the same midwives improves birthing experience for high-risk mothers, says study
Seeing the same midwives throughout the perinatal period makes a substantial difference to a women's feelings of calm and confidence during pregnancy and birth, a study has found. The study, published recently in Women and Birth by researchers from King's, highlight the improvements in a woman's experience of care under...
Two laws provide greater accommodations for pregnant and nursing workers
Within months of returning to work after giving birth in July, Paula Harwick said she felt her breast milk supply start to dry up. Harwick said that was because she had no time to pump throughout her day as a high school Spanish teacher in Durham. On top of teaching...
19thnews.org
1 in 4 parents report being fired for work interruptions due to child care breakdowns
Your trusted source for contextualizing the news. Sign up for our daily newsletter. Nearly one in 4 parents reported last year being fired from their jobs due to the continuing breakdown of child care for their kids, according to a new study published Thursday. It’s just the latest statistic in a crisis that is exacting a costly toll not only on families, but also on the economy: The report puts the price tag for the lack of access to affordable child care at $122 billion in 2022 due to lost wages, productivity and tax revenue.
CBC News
8 more COVID-19 deaths in N.B., decrease in hospital admissions, 12 new cases of XBB.1.5
New Brunswick is reporting eight more deaths from COVID-19, a decrease in hospital admissions because of the virus and a decrease in new lab-confirmed cases in Tuesday's weekly update. The proportion of cases identified as XBB, an offshoot of the Omicron BA.2 subvariant, has jumped to 10 per cent, as...
MedicalXpress
Financial coaching for parents in clinics yields higher attendance at their kids' well-child health care visits
Implementing financial coaching for parents of infants in a pediatric primary care setting reduced missed well-child care visit rates by half and significantly improved receipt of vaccinations at a timely age, according to a new community-partnered pilot study led by UCLA researchers. The study, published in Pediatrics, is the first...
The US’s healthcare system discourages people from getting care, new study says
It’s no secret that the United States healthcare system is expensive, chaotic, and complex, especially when compared to other high-income countries. A new report from The Commonwealth Fund, an independent research group, is putting some numbers on just how comparatively problematic the American healthcare system really is. It found that the US spends more on healthcare than any other high-income country, yet has the highest rate of patients with multiple chronic diseases and the lowest life expectancy at birth.
Comments / 0