Door County Pulse
GIRLS HOOPS: Pioneers now 10-0 in Packerland
Sevastopol’s girls basketball team remained undefeated in the Packerland Conference on Tuesday after winning at Sturgeon Bay, 73-26. Bailey Rikkola led the Pioneers with 19 points, followed by Naomi Rikkola with 12 points, Sam Herrell with 11 points and Kayla Ranly scoring 10 more. The Clippers’ only player to...
Door County Pulse
Clippers Fall to Blue Devils in Boys Hoops
After trailing by two points at halftime Monday, Sturgeon Bay’s boys basketball team couldn’t keep up with Oconto and lost its Packerland Conference road game, 72-62. Isaak Aune led the Clippers in scoring with 22 points. Garrett Ulberg added 15 points, with Calvin Richard tallying 14 more. The...
Door County Pulse
Novel Bay John Maggitti Retires
It was a full house at Novel Bay Booksellers in Sturgeon Bay on Jan. 27 as patrons and friends gathered to celebrate the retirement of co-owner John Maggitti. Photo by Grace Johnson.
WBAY Green Bay
Twins born healthy in Green Bay after prenatal surgery
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twin boys born in Green Bay are healthy after lifesaving surgery performed while they were still in the womb. Phoebe and Chad Anderla of Menominee, Mich., learned last August their unborn twins were in Stage III of TAPS. U.W. Health says that means one baby was getting too much blood and nutrients while the other was anemic. Emergency surgery was performed to save their lives.
Door County Pulse
Peninsula Pulse Feb 3-10, 2023
To the kind woman who stayed with me after a slip and fall on ice in Sturgeon Bay on the morning of Jan. 20 until my husband could retrieve our vehicle and get me to the hospital – I want to sincerely thank you for your kindness, concern and staying with me so I would […]
Fox11online.com
Green Bay homicide victims identified
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police have identified the women killed over the weekend on Green Bay's east side. The victims were identified as Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O'Connor, 53, of Bellevue. Their bodies were discovered Sunday at Cegelski's home on Elkay Lane. Richard Sotka, 48, has...
Door County Pulse
Inaugural Niedecker Fellowship Winner Announced
The Friends of Lorine Niedecker and Write On, Door County have named Lauren Carlson as the first recipient of the Lorine Niedecker Fellowship. Katherine Yets of St. Francis, Wisconsin, and Kasey Jueds of Shokan, New York, were honorable mentions. Carlson is a poet and spiritual director who lives in Manistee,...
Door County Pulse
This Week at Crossroads: Birds, Bees & More
Start your weekend fun with a campfire at Crossroads at Big Creek on Feb. 3, 5-7 pm. A luminary-lit trail from the main parking lot will lead visitors to the Council Ring to enjoy fellowship around the campfire and roast some marshmallows. The Door County Beekeepers Club will host an...
Door County Pulse
New Self-Pour Taphouse Set to Open in Late Spring
By late spring, the former Peninsula Pub in Baileys Harbor won’t look like a regular bar anymore – and it won’t require the number of staff members that a bar typically does. That’s because the building’s new owners, Todd and Holly Butenhoff, are turning the 7899 Cty...
Door County Pulse
Kewaunee High School Student Exhibits Art at Ladybug Gallery
Abby Ostermeier, a Kewaunee High School student, is the featured guest artist for February at Ladybug Gallery in Algoma. She will attend an opening reception Feb. 3, 4-7 pm, to discuss her work, and the reception will continue Feb. 4, 10 am – 4 pm. Ostermeier started painting at...
Door County Pulse
DCHS Featured Pet: Maggie
Maggie is a sweet, spunky, 6-year-old dog who’s available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This goofy gal would love to be your valentine!. Like all dogs at WHS, Maggie (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=51788157) has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped, and she goes home with a certificate...
Door County Pulse
Door County Reads Events
Door County Reads held its kickoff Jan. 29. This week’s events include a keynote by featured author Andrew Graff, play readings, book discussions, presentations and more. 7 pm, Third Avenue PlayWorks, 239 N. 3rd Ave. in Sturgeon Bay. Murder Girl by Heidi Armbruster. A brother and sister have inherited...
milwaukeemag.com
These Are the 7 Wonders of Milwaukee
Our city abounds with beauty, so we decided it was time to shine a spotlight on some of the standouts. From an ornate church to a stainless steel tree, here are the sights we deem wondrous. MILWAUKEE ART MUSEUM. “THE CALATRAVA,” AS WE’VE COME to know it, is a work...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Pamela Slaby
Pamela “Pam” Slaby, 72, formerly of Crystal Lake, IL and Fish Creek, WI, now Luxemburg, died Sunday, January 29, 2023 at St. Vincent Hospital following a sudden illness. Pam was born March 8, 1950 in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late Thomas and Jean (Carlson) Puralewski. She graduated from Crystal Lake Community High School in 1967.
Door County Pulse
New Miss Door County to Be Crowned Feb. 4
The Miss Door County Scholarship Organization will choose its next set of titleholders Feb. 4, 4 pm, at the Southern Door Community Auditorium. Miss Door County contestants are Abrielle Lenius, Lindsay Schuh and Anna Staudenmaier. Miss Door County’s Outstanding Teen contestants are Emily Bley, Sayde Jeanquart, Yana Zenefski, Faith Blackley, Anna Dalke and Kalei Klaubauf.
Channel 3000
Opening dates set for new Hy-Vee stores in Janesville, Oregon
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Hy-Vee's new grocery stores in Janesville and Oregon now have opening dates. The Janesville store, located at 2500 Humes Road on the city's north side, is set to open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the company said Monday. The Iowa-based chain is billing the 97,000-square-foot...
oregonobserver.com
The end of an era: Bill’s Food Center closes after 44 years in business
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, two of Bill and Dorothy Faust’s four children–Michael Faust and Linda Stace–sat down with the Observer to discuss their parents’ legacy. Michael Faust and Stace reminisced in an elevated office that overlooked the aisles and cash registers of Bill’s Food Center, the last independent grocery store in the Village of Oregon. The fact of its forthcoming closure on Sunday, Jan. 29–about 44 years after their late father had opened it–created an environment filled with inevitable, unignorable nostalgia.
Door County Pulse
Reading, Open Mic at ARTicipation
Celebrate the power of the written word at ARTicipation Studio and Gallery on Feb. 12, 1-2 pm, when author Sammie Rae will read selections from her two books of poetry and prose, The Door in Motion and The Door Wide Open: From Pickles to Poetry. She will also sign copies of her books, which will be available for purchase.
nbc15.com
Crash on the Beltline near Verona Road slows traffic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline near Verona Road is slowing down traffic on the roadway. A Dane County dispatcher said that the report of the crash came in around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The right lane of US 12/14 eastbound is blocked...
