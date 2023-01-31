Read full article on original website
Person found shot in the leg on Gray Highway in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A person was shot in the leg and found on Gray Highway near the Cricket Wireless store across from Walgreens, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The shooting victim was found around 3 p.m. The injuries are non-life threatening. The victim is not fully cooperative,...
Neighbors shocked after 68-year-old Hawkinsville man shot
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — A Hawkinsville man is in critical condition after being shot four times inside his home. That's according to Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Investigator Fred Yates. Yates said that 68-year-old James Cheek was shot four times inside of his home by James Ian Spires. He’s still on...
WMAZ
Man wanted after shooting a 68-year-old man at home in Hawkinsville, Pulaski investigator says
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Pulaski County Deputies are looking for a man who allegedly shot a 68-year-old on Wednesday in Hawksinville, according to Pulaski investigator Freddie Yates. The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. at a home on Commerce Street. Yates said 24-year-old James Ian Spires shot James Cheek three or...
wgxa.tv
Perry Police looking for suspects connected to a burglary
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Perry Police Department is investigating a burglary and requesting the public's help with identifying the potential suspects. On Thursday, deputies asked for the public's assistance with identifying the truck and persons in the pictures. Deputies said the Ford Ranger (truck) and individuals pictured are wanted...
41nbc.com
Man connected to family shooting in Bibb arrested in Jones County for Home Invasion incident
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — 40-Year-old Terrell Mills was already wanted out of Bibb County for the shooting that left Pinal Kumar Patel dead and his family injured on Thoroughbred Lane— after committing several other crimes in Jones County, he was arrested. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office,...
41nbc.com
Cochran man wanted for shooting Hawkinsville man
HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 24-year-old Cochran man is wanted for shooting 68-year-old Hawkinsville man, James Cheek, leaving him in critical condition at the Navicent Medical Center in Macon. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that the shooting incident took place on February 1st, when the Pulaski County 911...
Text messages lead to arrest of suspect in January south Bibb County triple shooting
MACON, Ga. — We have new details from a deadly triple shooting nearly two weeks ago in a south Bibb County family's driveway. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office announced late Tuesday one suspect is in custody. Wednesday afternoon, 13WMAZ got a copy of his arrest warrant. We learned Terrell Mills, 40, is charged with the shooting of Pinal Kumar Patel and his family. Mills is locked up in the Jones County jail on unrelated charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and cruelty to children. His arrest warrant in Bibb County answered many of our questions. Here's what we know.
wgxa.tv
Bullets found dangerously close to homes.
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - People are finding bullets in unexpected places around a Macon community. Several residents say finding these bullets is unnerving, adding that it could be deadly if a living being were in the path of the projectile. "It can be very dangerous; what if my dog had...
Warrant: Man charged in death of store manager followed victims' van to home in south Bibb
MACON, Ga. — The 40-year-old man accused of killing a store manager outside his home in south Bibb County was arrested after investigators found messages on his phone about the shooting, according to the arrest warrant. Terrell Mills was charged in the shooting death of Pinal Kumar Patel on...
40-year-old man charged in January 21 triple shooting on Thoroughbred Lane
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested and charged a man suspected of shooting and killing 52-year-old Pinal Kumar Patel and injuring his wife and daughter in their driveway at 361 Thoroughbred Lane earlier this month. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, on January...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Man in custody in connection with shooting of family in south Bibb County
UPDATE (1/31/23):. MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of Pinalkumar Patel earlier this month. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says investigators identified 40-year-old Terrell Ugean Mills as one of the suspects. He’s currently being held at the...
wgxa.tv
Baldwin County man dies during a home invasion
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion that led to a murder. Major Brad King said the murder occurred during a home invasion on the 140 block of Black Spring Road. King confirmed that the victim was an 18-year-old man who resided...
wgxa.tv
Shoplifter wanted by Fort Valley Police Department
FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Fort Valley man is wanted for shoplifting. Fort Valley Police are looking for Joe Wesley Jackson Jr. who was last seen in the Fort Valley area. Officers said Jackson is wanted for felony obstruction and shoplifting. Anyone with information about Jackson's whereabouts is asked...
wgxa.tv
Putnam County Middle School student discovers a gun in her backpack
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Putnam County Middle school student unknowingly brought a gun to school on Thursday. In a release from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, administrators from Putnam County Middle school immediately contacted the sheriff's office when one of their students unknowingly brought a .22 caliber handgun to school.
Caught in the Cross Hairs: Mayor Miller's vision for the Macon Violence Prevention program
We are launching a new series “Caught in the Cross Hairs: The Risks and Remedies of Teen Violence,” to shine a spotlight on the problem and find solutions. 'We have to attack it early on, and that's what we're trying to do'. The families of 15 teens in...
wgxa.tv
Fort Valley man wanted for fraudulent checks scheme caught
FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A wanted man is now in custody. Jalen Rashon McDonald was wanted by Fort Valley Police on charges of forgery and conspiracy to commit a crime. Officers were trying to locate McDonald in the Fort Valley area, and in less than a week they found him.
'We have not left a route on the ground': How is Ryland's trash pickup working out for Macon a year later?
MACON, Ga. — About a year-and-a-half ago, trash troubles in Macon-Bibb County had many folks riled up. Missed pickups led to garbage piling up all over the city. Then-trash contractor Waste Management blamed staffing shortages for the delays. At one point, even Mayor Lester Miller got involved. He announced in summer 2021 that he and his staff would start picking up recycling themselves to fill service gaps.
WALB 10
Central Ga. car break-ins suspects likely from Albany
GRAY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects possibly from Albany are wanted for around 20 car break-ins through Georgia. The Gray Police Department in central Georgia is seeking help in finding two suspects wanted in breaks-in in their area and in three other counties. A firearm and other items were taken, police say.
Fort Valley moves ahead with cleanup of rundown home to help revitalize blighted area
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — In just a few days, a rundown home in Fort Valley has seen a lot of progress. It wasn't that long ago that Fort Valley police announced on Facebook that the blighted home on Montrose Street would soon be going through cleanup, then leaving neighbors like Alvarez Mitchell with concerns.
wgxa.tv
Warrant: Bibb Co. Corrections Deputy talked with inmates using contraband cell phones
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A corrections deputy has been arrested after investigators say she was having inappropriate conversations with an inmate. In documents obtained by WGXA News, investigators say Paulette Anita Lanier had conversations with three Georgia Department of Corrections inmates using contraband cell phones. They say in one of the conversations, Lanier discussed an ongoing homicide investigation, along with security operations within the jail. Investigators say Lanier also gave the inmates the names of on-duty deputies.
13WMAZ
