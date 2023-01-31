ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

13WMAZ

Person found shot in the leg on Gray Highway in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A person was shot in the leg and found on Gray Highway near the Cricket Wireless store across from Walgreens, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The shooting victim was found around 3 p.m. The injuries are non-life threatening. The victim is not fully cooperative,...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Neighbors shocked after 68-year-old Hawkinsville man shot

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — A Hawkinsville man is in critical condition after being shot four times inside his home. That's according to Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Investigator Fred Yates. Yates said that 68-year-old James Cheek was shot four times inside of his home by James Ian Spires. He’s still on...
HAWKINSVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Perry Police looking for suspects connected to a burglary

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Perry Police Department is investigating a burglary and requesting the public's help with identifying the potential suspects. On Thursday, deputies asked for the public's assistance with identifying the truck and persons in the pictures. Deputies said the Ford Ranger (truck) and individuals pictured are wanted...
PERRY, GA
41nbc.com

Cochran man wanted for shooting Hawkinsville man

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 24-year-old Cochran man is wanted for shooting 68-year-old Hawkinsville man, James Cheek, leaving him in critical condition at the Navicent Medical Center in Macon. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that the shooting incident took place on February 1st, when the Pulaski County 911...
HAWKINSVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Text messages lead to arrest of suspect in January south Bibb County triple shooting

MACON, Ga. — We have new details from a deadly triple shooting nearly two weeks ago in a south Bibb County family's driveway. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office announced late Tuesday one suspect is in custody. Wednesday afternoon, 13WMAZ got a copy of his arrest warrant. We learned Terrell Mills, 40, is charged with the shooting of Pinal Kumar Patel and his family. Mills is locked up in the Jones County jail on unrelated charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and cruelty to children. His arrest warrant in Bibb County answered many of our questions. Here's what we know.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Bullets found dangerously close to homes.

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - People are finding bullets in unexpected places around a Macon community. Several residents say finding these bullets is unnerving, adding that it could be deadly if a living being were in the path of the projectile. "It can be very dangerous; what if my dog had...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Baldwin County man dies during a home invasion

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion that led to a murder. Major Brad King said the murder occurred during a home invasion on the 140 block of Black Spring Road. King confirmed that the victim was an 18-year-old man who resided...
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Shoplifter wanted by Fort Valley Police Department

FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Fort Valley man is wanted for shoplifting. Fort Valley Police are looking for Joe Wesley Jackson Jr. who was last seen in the Fort Valley area. Officers said Jackson is wanted for felony obstruction and shoplifting. Anyone with information about Jackson's whereabouts is asked...
FORT VALLEY, GA
wgxa.tv

Putnam County Middle School student discovers a gun in her backpack

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Putnam County Middle school student unknowingly brought a gun to school on Thursday. In a release from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, administrators from Putnam County Middle school immediately contacted the sheriff's office when one of their students unknowingly brought a .22 caliber handgun to school.
PUTNAM COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Fort Valley man wanted for fraudulent checks scheme caught

FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A wanted man is now in custody. Jalen Rashon McDonald was wanted by Fort Valley Police on charges of forgery and conspiracy to commit a crime. Officers were trying to locate McDonald in the Fort Valley area, and in less than a week they found him.
FORT VALLEY, GA
13WMAZ

'We have not left a route on the ground': How is Ryland's trash pickup working out for Macon a year later?

MACON, Ga. — About a year-and-a-half ago, trash troubles in Macon-Bibb County had many folks riled up. Missed pickups led to garbage piling up all over the city. Then-trash contractor Waste Management blamed staffing shortages for the delays. At one point, even Mayor Lester Miller got involved. He announced in summer 2021 that he and his staff would start picking up recycling themselves to fill service gaps.
MACON, GA
WALB 10

Central Ga. car break-ins suspects likely from Albany

GRAY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects possibly from Albany are wanted for around 20 car break-ins through Georgia. The Gray Police Department in central Georgia is seeking help in finding two suspects wanted in breaks-in in their area and in three other counties. A firearm and other items were taken, police say.
ALBANY, GA
wgxa.tv

Warrant: Bibb Co. Corrections Deputy talked with inmates using contraband cell phones

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A corrections deputy has been arrested after investigators say she was having inappropriate conversations with an inmate. In documents obtained by WGXA News, investigators say Paulette Anita Lanier had conversations with three Georgia Department of Corrections inmates using contraband cell phones. They say in one of the conversations, Lanier discussed an ongoing homicide investigation, along with security operations within the jail. Investigators say Lanier also gave the inmates the names of on-duty deputies.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
