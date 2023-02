Southern Door’s girls basketball team reduced a 15-point deficit down to two with less than a minute to play Thursday, but ended up losing its Packerland Conference contest at Oconto, 61-55. Allianna Dufek led the Eagles with 25 points. Ashlyn Delfosse added 13 points, with Bella Price scoring eight...

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO