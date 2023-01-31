ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

13WMAZ

Robot Server helps with staffing shortage

MACON, Ga. — We constantly hear about staffing shortages taking over many different job fields. Businesses are always looking for unique ways to curb the issue, and help retain the staff they do have. One Macon restaurant showed our reporter Megan Western how they're doing it with the use...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Bicyclist dead after traffic collision on Eisenhower Parkway

MACON, Ga. — A 49-year-old bicyclist was hit by a car around 7:30 Sunday night. The cyclist was identified as Alexis Davison of Macon according to Coroner Leon Jones. Davison was riding his bike westbound in the eastbound lanes of Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road when he was struck, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Teen airlifted after ATV accident in Monroe County

MONROE, Ga. — A 13-year-old was airlifted after an ATV accident in Monroe County Sunday. Monroe County Emergency Services said in a Facebook post the teen was with friends when the accident happened. They say the teen suffered a head injury and broken collarbone. They urge everyone who rides...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Macon hosts Annual Georgia Bridal Show

MACON, Ga. — Brides across Central Georgia were getting some wedding inspiration today at the 36th annual Georgia Bridal Show. The event had about 20 vendors, including big names like David's Bridal, Men's Warehouse, and Publix. Hundreds of couples and bridal parties came to meet with photographers, try food...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'We have not left a route on the ground': How is Ryland's trash pickup working out for Macon a year later?

MACON, Ga. — About a year-and-a-half ago, trash troubles in Macon-Bibb County had many folks riled up. Missed pickups led to garbage piling up all over the city. Then-trash contractor Waste Management blamed staffing shortages for the delays. At one point, even Mayor Lester Miller got involved. He announced in summer 2021 that he and his staff would start picking up recycling themselves to fill service gaps.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Circle K on Northside Drive robbed at gunpoint

MACON, Ga. — A man robbed a Circle K at gunpoint early Sunday morning, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. He was described as wearing a black hoodie, jeans and a blue and white mask. He entered the Circle K located at 4001 Northside Drive around 4:30 a.m....
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Flint Energies plans April 1 rate changes

REYNOLDS, Ga. — CORRECTION: The rate increase for EV charging stations affects Flint commercial members, not electric-vehicle owners. Flint Energies has announced that their rates will change starting this April. According to a release from the company, on April 1, Flint Energies’ residential base charge will move from $32...
REYNOLDS, GA
13WMAZ

Peach County School District holds Job Fair

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — On Saturday morning in Peach County, several people came out to the school district's job fair to explore new career opportunities. The fair was held at Peach County High School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is the second year the fair has been...
PEACH COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

'I end up losing business': Downtown Macon businesses hindered by film crews coming to town

MACON, Ga. — Disney+ is bringing their film to Macon. While some are thrilled about Mickey Mouse films coming to central Georgia, wome are a bit frustrated. Terry Passmore has owned New Hope Herbal on Cotton Avenue for almost four years. He says the Disney production crew told him the Friday before they were filming this coming Monday. He says the late notice is not new to him.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

