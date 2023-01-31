Read full article on original website
Robot Server helps with staffing shortage
MACON, Ga. — We constantly hear about staffing shortages taking over many different job fields. Businesses are always looking for unique ways to curb the issue, and help retain the staff they do have. One Macon restaurant showed our reporter Megan Western how they're doing it with the use...
'Inflation is inflation': Macon Transit Authority raises bus rates for the first time in 15 years
MACON, Ga. — Bus rides in Macon are about to get a bit more expensive. That's because the Macon Transit Authority is raising its fares for the first time in 15 years. CEO Craig Ross says nobody wanted to raise the rates, but with inflation, it was just something that had to happen. Many people at Terminal Station Tuesday afternoon say they understand.
Bicyclist dead after traffic collision on Eisenhower Parkway
MACON, Ga. — A 49-year-old bicyclist was hit by a car around 7:30 Sunday night. The cyclist was identified as Alexis Davison of Macon according to Coroner Leon Jones. Davison was riding his bike westbound in the eastbound lanes of Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road when he was struck, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
They Make That Here?: Macon company known all over the world for making airline and bike parts
MACON, Ga. — Brian Thomson has childhood pictures of him posing in front of industrial machines as a kid. "But I grew up in the shop," he said with an easy smile. Brian took over the company his dad started in 1981, L.H. Thomson. "I believe we make 150...
Teen airlifted after ATV accident in Monroe County
MONROE, Ga. — A 13-year-old was airlifted after an ATV accident in Monroe County Sunday. Monroe County Emergency Services said in a Facebook post the teen was with friends when the accident happened. They say the teen suffered a head injury and broken collarbone. They urge everyone who rides...
Macon hosts Annual Georgia Bridal Show
MACON, Ga. — Brides across Central Georgia were getting some wedding inspiration today at the 36th annual Georgia Bridal Show. The event had about 20 vendors, including big names like David's Bridal, Men's Warehouse, and Publix. Hundreds of couples and bridal parties came to meet with photographers, try food...
'We have not left a route on the ground': How is Ryland's trash pickup working out for Macon a year later?
MACON, Ga. — About a year-and-a-half ago, trash troubles in Macon-Bibb County had many folks riled up. Missed pickups led to garbage piling up all over the city. Then-trash contractor Waste Management blamed staffing shortages for the delays. At one point, even Mayor Lester Miller got involved. He announced in summer 2021 that he and his staff would start picking up recycling themselves to fill service gaps.
'The more protection of the food, the better it is': Macon restaurants welcome food delivery bill
MACON, Ga. — Since the pandemic, a lot more people are using food-delivery apps. However, the food doesn't always make it to your home. That's why the Georgia Senate is working on Bill 34 that prohibits delivery services from some unsavory practices. If it passes, it would regulate familiar...
Circle K on Northside Drive robbed at gunpoint
MACON, Ga. — A man robbed a Circle K at gunpoint early Sunday morning, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. He was described as wearing a black hoodie, jeans and a blue and white mask. He entered the Circle K located at 4001 Northside Drive around 4:30 a.m....
'It isn’t right': Cochran woman claims state-funded home improvement was botched
COCHRAN, Ga. — For many people, receiving more than $45,000 in a home improvement grant would be like a dream come true, but a Cochran woman says after her renovations, that dream turned into a home improvement nightmare. As far as the eye can see, renovations in Betty Love's...
'I want them to come to school every day': Georgia House Bill would add school safety training
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A new Georgia house bill would require public schools to submit their school safety plans to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency. Known as the Safe Schools Act, the bill would allow parents and guardians not to have their children participate in intruder...
Central Georgia Girl Scouts prepare to deliver cookie orders
MACON, Ga. — Over 2,000 cases of Girl Scout Cookies were picked up by Central Georgia Girl Scouts Friday. The demand for cookies was so high this year that the Macon warehouse had to open a second area to store the boxes. Cookie sales started January 1, and you...
Flint Energies plans April 1 rate changes
REYNOLDS, Ga. — CORRECTION: The rate increase for EV charging stations affects Flint commercial members, not electric-vehicle owners. Flint Energies has announced that their rates will change starting this April. According to a release from the company, on April 1, Flint Energies’ residential base charge will move from $32...
Peach County School District holds Job Fair
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — On Saturday morning in Peach County, several people came out to the school district's job fair to explore new career opportunities. The fair was held at Peach County High School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is the second year the fair has been...
Fort Valley moves ahead with cleanup of rundown home to help revitalize blighted area
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — In just a few days, a rundown home in Fort Valley has seen a lot of progress. It wasn't that long ago that Fort Valley police announced on Facebook that the blighted home on Montrose Street would soon be going through cleanup, then leaving neighbors like Alvarez Mitchell with concerns.
Tenants come home to construction at Vineville Christian Towers weeks after pipes burst
MACON, Ga. — Tenants at Vineville Christian Towers are back at the complex, but the moving process hasn't been easy. In December, we reported that some pipes had burst on the 10th floor due to an arctic blast. More than 50 tenants were moved to hotels in Macon. That is where they stayed for 36 days.
'I end up losing business': Downtown Macon businesses hindered by film crews coming to town
MACON, Ga. — Disney+ is bringing their film to Macon. While some are thrilled about Mickey Mouse films coming to central Georgia, wome are a bit frustrated. Terry Passmore has owned New Hope Herbal on Cotton Avenue for almost four years. He says the Disney production crew told him the Friday before they were filming this coming Monday. He says the late notice is not new to him.
Warner Robins Police investigate shooting in Food Depot parking lot
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting in a Food Depot parking lot. Police say it happened just after 11 this morning at the Watson Boulevard store. Warner Robins Police say a man in a black Honda Accord started firing...
41-year-old man hit and killed in accident on Pig Jig Boulevard in Vienna
VIENNA, Ga. — A 41-year-old man was killed in a fatal accident in Dooly County on Wednesday night, according to the Vienna Police Department. Arthur Lee Preston was hit in the road on Pig Jig Boulevard near where the Pig Jig takes place. 18-year-old Kaniyah Evans was driving the...
Actors remind Macon of Rosa Parks' legacy in Re-enactment performance downtown
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, actors reminded Macon of the namesake behind Rosa Parks Square in downtown on what would have been the civil rights icon's 110th birthday. They took the audience back to December 1, 1955 in Montgomery Alabama, recreating the iconic moment when Rosa Parks refused to give up her bus seat to a white man.
