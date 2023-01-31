ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Man hit Bennylyn Burke in head with hammer, murder trial hears

By Dan Barker
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JfMcF_0kXd3hpI00

A girl who was in the house where a woman and her daughter were killed said accused Andrew Innes hit the 25-year-old mother in the head with a hammer.

Innes stands accused at the High Court in Edinburgh of murdering Bennylyn Burke and her daughter, Jellica, two, at a house in Dundee between February 20 and March 5 2021.

The 52-year-old has admitted killing the pair but denies murder, and has lodged a special defence of lacking criminal responsibility for the alleged murders and diminished responsibility.

On Tuesday, the 15-strong jury was played a recording of an interview given by a young girl who was in the house at the time of the alleged murder of Ms Burke.

In the interview, the youngster said she saw Ms Burke on the the floor of the house.

She told the court Innes had a hammer and “put it in (Ms Burke’s) head”. She added the hammer was “heavy”.

The court also heard from Pc Gavin Burns, who was sent to the house in Troon Avenue after Ms Burke and Jellica had been reported missing and a car linked to the case had been linked to the address.

Pc Burns, speaking via a remote link, said Innes told him: “I killed her (Bennylyn). She’s under the floor. We got into a fight and I killed her.”

After speaking to Innes on the doorstep, Pc Burns entered the house which he said was in a “state of disarray” and looked as if it was being renovated.

In the kitchen – under which the bodies would later be discovered – the police officer told the court he saw concrete on the floor.

Pc Burns told Advocate Depute Alex Prentice that when he started taking notes, Innes told him Ms Burke was under the kitchen floor and that he killed her following a fight.

The court was told Innes started to ask what the jail term for murder was but then said: “It wasn’t pre-meditated.”

Giving evidence, Jellica’s father, Lexington Burke, 65, said he met Ms Burke, originally from the Philippines , online in 2015 and they were married in 2018.

The court heard the relationship broke down, and custody arrangements were put in place.

When she went missing, and after fruitless attempts to contact her, he alerted the authorities.

“My concerns had reached the point of extreme concern. I thought the proper thing to do was seek police assistance,” he said, and added he felt it was out of character for Ms Burke.

In the joint minutes, a document which states agreed facts in the case, it was revealed Innes met Ms Burke on an online dating app in 2021 and and drove her from Bristol to Dundee.

The document states he stabbed Ms Burke and hit her head with a knife handle and a hammer.

A post-mortem examination revealed Ms Burke, who weighed 5st 7lb, suffered a single stab wound to her chest, as well as head injuries, with pathologists having said the combined effects of internal bleeding and the injuries to her head caused her death.

Jellica was asphyxiated by means unknown, the court was told, with a post-mortem examination revealing that there had been pressure on the girl’s mouth and neck.

The court was told Innes wrapped a rubble bag, blanket and tarpaulin around the head of Ms Burke and hid her beneath the kitchen floor.

He also put the body of the two-year-old under the floor, the jury was told.

Innes is also is charged with sexually abusing the toddler and raping a seven-year-old girl. He denies all the charges against him.

Innes, who was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease in 2021, was also diagnosed with having autism spectrum disorder.

The trial, before judge Lord Beckett, continues.

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

Japanese killer chokes to death on prison food while awaiting execution

A Japanese woman on death row for killing two men died behind bars when she choked while eating prison chow in her cell. Miyuki Ueta, 49, a former bar employee, lost consciousness during her meal at the Hiroshima lockup on Saturday afternoon, the Japan Times reported. Guards tried to remove the food from her throat and performed other rescue measures, but Ueta was declared dead at a hospital less than three hours later, according to the outlet. The prisoner had reportedly been on medication for a variety of ailments and had already collapsed a week earlier while eating. Ueta’s death sentence was finalized...
The Independent

Idaho murders – update: Source reveals victim ‘grabbed knife’ as Kaylee Goncalves’ family appeals gag order

One of the victims in the Idaho murders reportedly fought the attacker before she was killed. Sources close to the investigation told NewsNation that slain University of Idaho Xana Kernodle had suffered wounds to her fingers after “repeatedly grabbing” the knife from the killer during the 13 November attack. Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin and her roommates Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were also murdered that night. Washington State University criminology PhD student Bryan Kohberger has since been charged with the slayings. Last week, the Goncalves family’s attorney Shanon Gray appealed a gag order in the case that he described...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Dennis McGrory jailed for life after ‘one-in-a-billion’ DNA hit in oldest double jeopardy case

Dennis McGrory, 75, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years after being convicted of the rape and murder of teenager Jacqui Montgomery nearly 50 years ago, in the oldest double jeopardy case in England and Wales.McGrory was 28 when he sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in her home in Islington, north London, in 1975.The next year, he was tried on a circumstantial case and cleared of murder.Justice finally caught up with McGrory after swabs from Ms Montgomery’s body produced a “one-in-a-billion” DNA match decades later.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Corbyn refuses to tell Robert Peston if he will stand as independent MP at next electionUK hit by ambulance strikes and secondary school teacher walkouts on day of actionUK industrial action: What strikes are coming up?
The Independent

87-year-old woman befriended a 34-year-old and ‘treated him like a grandson’. Then he killed her

A failed asylum seeker who killed an elderly woman in a picturesque North Yorkshire village has been detained indefinitely at a secure hospital by a judge who said it was an act of “appalling brutality”.Shahin Darvish-Narenjbon, 34, was befriended by 87-year-old Brenda Blainey when she met him in a Leeds restaurant and he went to live with her in the tourist village of Thornton-le-Dale, where she treated him like a grandson, Judge Rodney Jameson KC said on Wednesday.But on 5 January last year, the Iranian national strangled Blainey before smashing her head on the kitchen floor, stabbing her in the...
The Independent

Nurse Lucy Letby ‘offered to take photos of baby soon after murdering her on fourth attempt’

“Smiling” nurse Lucy Letby offered to take photographs of a baby girl soon after she had murdered her at the fourth attempt, a court has heard.The Crown say the 33-year-old harmed the premature infant with injections of air into her feeding tube and bloodstream before she eventually died in the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit in the early hours of October 23 2015.Letby denies murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others at the unit on various dates between June 2015 and June 2016.On Wednesday, jurors at Manchester Crown Court began to hear evidence about the nurse’s ninth...
New York Post

Video shows 9-year-old Florida girl savagely beaten by two boys in school bus attack

The parents of a 9-year-old Florida girl who was videoed being mercilessly beaten by two boys aboard a school bus plan to pursue criminal charges against her attackers, according to reports. Footage of the stomach-churning assault shows two boys ferociously and repeatedly pummeling the third grader at Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead as she desperately tries to fend them off. No adults intervene during the almost 30 seconds of the attack which was video recorded by a classmate. The mother of the victim told Local 10 she will demand criminal charges against her child’s assailants. She told the outlet that school administrators are...
HOMESTEAD, FL
The Independent

Witness comes forward in Nicola Bulley case as police warn against speculation - OLD

A woman described as a “key witness” by police searching for missing mother Nicola Bulley has come forward, as the force warned against “totally unacceptable” speculation and abuse on social media.On Saturday, officers said they wanted to trace a person seen pushing a pram in the area near where the dog walker went missing.In an update on its Facebook page, Lancashire Police said the woman had come forward “very quickly”.The force added: “We must stress that she was very much being treated as a witness and was one of many people in St Michael’s on Friday, January 27th.“Our enquiries to...
msn.com

Teacher who bragged about stabbing her boyfriend gets 15 years in jail

Slide 1 of 5: A teacher who bragged to her neighbor that she had stabbed her partner who later died of his injuries has been jailed for 15 years. Carrie McGuinness was laughing when she told her neighbor that she had 'just stabbed' Steven Davies, 39, at his home in Glyncoch, near Pontypridd last June. Cardiff Crown Court heard that McGuinness, 34, was seen by a neighbor with a black eye and a cut across the bridge of her nose after the incident. When asked what had happened, the mother-of-two told her neighbor: 'He beat me up', and added that he was 'in the house. I just stabbed him' when asked where Mr Davies was.
The Independent

Family of three found dead in meticulously planned joint suicide plot

A Pennsylvania woman who suffered from auditory hallucinations meticulously planned a joint suicide pact with her two parents, authorities say.Morgan Daub, 26, mother Deborah, 59, and 61-year-old father James were found dead in their home from gunshot wounds outside their home on Loman Ave, West Manchester Township, on 25 January, police said in a statement.The York County Coroner’s Office has ruled that Deborah and James Daub’s deaths were homicides, and Morgan died from self-inflicted injuries.Officers found a note inside the home from Deborah Daub stating that her daughter had suffered from unbearable auditory hallucinations and told her parents she...
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, PA
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh claimed he ‘tried to turn over’ son’s body after murders – but police saw ‘no blood’ on him

A sobbing Alex Murdaugh told law enforcement he “tried to turn over” his son’s bloodied body and checked him and his wife for pulses – but police saw no signs of blood on the “clean” accused killer, according to bombshell courtroom testimony.During the second day of testimony at murder trial in Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, jurors were shown footage from the disgraced legal scion’s first police interview in the aftermath of the murders.In the footage, Mr Murdaugh described touching the bodies of his son Paul, 22, and wife Maggie, 52, after he allegedly found them brutally shot to...
ISLANDTON, SC
The Independent

Three-year-old boy was ‘assaulted’ by step-mother prior to death, trial told

A fatal “assault” on a three-year-old boy by his stepmother left him with a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain, a court heard.Leila Borrington, 23, stands accused of murdering three-year-old Harvey Borrington at her home in Jacksdale, near Nottingham, in August 2021, after previously claiming that he died after falling backwards off a sofa.But giving evidence at the resumed trial on Friday, Dr Sarah Dickson, a consultant paediatrician, told Nottingham Crown Court that the fatal injuries – including a skull fracture and a bleed on the brain – were a result of inflicted blunt force trauma.Jonas Hankin KC,...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy