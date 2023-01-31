ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Hasan Minhaj To Host This Year’s Independent Spirit Awards Ceremony

By Patrick Hipes
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H8NCB_0kXd3f3q00

Hasan Minhaj has been tapped to host the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards , which are set to take place March 4 in Santa Monica.

The annual indie-focused awards show will stream live on IMDb, Film Independent’s YouTube channel and other platforms beginning at 2 p.m. PT.

Related Story

Spirit Award Noms 2023: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Leads & Will Vie For Best Picture With ‘Bones And All’, ‘Our Father, The Devil’, ‘Tár’ & ‘Women Talking’

Related Story

Film Independent Kicks Off 30th Anniversary Of Artist Development Programs; Filmmakers Selected For Project Involve And Project Involve Laika

Related Story

Film Independent Spirit Awards TV Nominations: 'Abbott Elementary', 'Pachinko', 'The Bear' 'Severance', More

“With his unparalleled ability to bring both humor and perception to the issues around us, Hasan Minhaj is the ideal host to help us celebrate these independent artists,” Film Independent president Josh Welsh said Tuesday. “We can’t wait to see what surprises he has in store for the Spirit Awards on March 4th.”

Last year, Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman co-hosted the ceremony, at which Netflix’s The Lost Daughter scored a leading three wins including Best Feature. That show aired on live on IFC and AMC+.

This year, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once , as it did with the Oscar nominations last week, leads the way with nominations on the film side, nabbing eight. The multiverse-spanning hit will be looking to build momentum ahead of the Oscars on March 12; the Spirits this year land in the middle of final Oscar voting.

Also this year, Film Independent has made their main acting categories gender-neutral, with 10 nominees each in Best Lead Performance and Best Supporting Performance on both the film and TV sides. The group added a couple of new categories as well, including Best Breakthrough Performance, which has five nominees.

In the TV categories, ABC’s Abbott Elementary , FX’s The Bear , Apple TV+’s Severance and HBO/HBO Max’s Station Eleven lead with three nominations apiece.

Minhaj, the onetime The Daily Show correspondent, is known for his standup special Homecoming King and Netflix’s satire series Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj , which won a Peabody and an Emmy.

Eddie Delbridge of Live Digital Entertainment is producing this year’s Spirit Awards alongside Danielle Federico and Andrew Schaff. Shawn Davis returns as executive producer.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake

Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
Deadline

Fox News And ‘The Five’ Top January Ratings; MSNBC and CNN Show Slight Gains In Total Day Viewers Vs. 2022

Fox News continued to dominate in the January cable news ratings, drawing more viewers, on average, than the combined audience of rivals MSNBC and CNN. But when it comes to total day viewing, MSNBC and CNN each showed a slight improvement from the same month in 2022, as the weeklong drama of the House speaker election provided a ratings bump. Fox News still led in total day viewers, averaging 1.35 million viewers, which was down 4% from the same month a year earlier. MSNBC averaged 703,000, up 7%, while CNN posted 524,000, up 7%. In the 25-54 demo, Fox News averaged...
Deadline

Salma Hayek Says She Was “Nearly Killed” By Channing Tatum Filming ‘Magic Mike’ Lap Dance Scene

Salma Hayek joined Channing Tatum for Magic Mike’s Last Dance and recently recalled the steamy lap dance scene that could’ve ended up turning into something really bad. While making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Oscar-nominated actor talked about the dance sequence in the Steven Soderbergh-directed film. “You know, this one part that’s not in it where I’m upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn’t do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head,” she said on...
The Independent

‘It was unfortunate’: Dakota Johnson stuns Sundance crowd with Armie Hammer cannibalism joke

Dakota Johnson shocked a crowd at Sundance with a bold joke about Armie Hammer’s cannibalism allegations.The actor was presenting an award to director Luca Guadagnino, with whom she has worked on films including A Bigger Splash and Suspiria.Johnson made the quip while discussing the filmmaker’s Call Me By Your Name, in which Hammer starred alongside Timothée Chalamet.“It was here at Sundance in 2017 that audiences experienced a film that is uniquely characterised by Luca’s iconic approach to storytelling,” the Fifty Shades of Grey star said in a clip from the event that has been widely shared on Twitter.“The vision...
UTAH STATE
The Week

Why Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nomination is so controversial

The biggest surprise of the 2023 Oscar nominations, Andrea Riseborough's Best Actress nod, has sparked controversy within the Academy and raised questions of whether campaign rules were violated. Could the actress' nomination actually be revoked as a result? Here's what you need to know:  What's with all the hubbub over Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nomination? Leading up to this year's Oscar nominations, Andrea Riseborough didn't appear to have any chance of earning a Best Actress nod. She played an alcoholic in the fairly obscure indie movie To Leslie, which grossed less than $30,000 in theaters, and she wasn't nominated at any of the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Stars Like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Charlize Theron Are Backing Andrea Riseborough in ‘To Leslie’

The stars are coming out for Andrea Riseborough’s turn in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton have hosted screenings, with more recent showings booked by Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox. After Paltrow’s screening, attended by the likes of Demi Moore along with Morris and Riseborough in attendance, the Goop founder called it a “masterpiece of a film” and went so far as to say that the title star should win “every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.” More from The Hollywood ReporterNAACP Image Awards 2023:...
New York Post

Angela Bassett becomes first Oscar-nominated Marvel actress

After 15 years and 30 films, an actor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally received an Academy Award nomination. When the nods for the 2023 Oscar nods were announced Tuesday, included among the Best Supporting Actress nominees was Angela Bassett for her role as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Before now, none of Marvel’s slew of A-listers — including Oscar nominees and winners Robert Downey, Jr., Cate Blanchett, the late Chadwick Boseman, Brie Larson and Natalie Portman — have ever been nominated for their work in an MCU movie.  The most high-profile nomination Marvel has received till now was Best...
The Independent

Colin Farrell ‘beyond honoured’ to receive first best actor Oscar nomination

Colin Farrell says he is “beyond honoured” after scooping his first Oscar nomination for best actor, and sent his “heartfelt congratulations to the lads”.The Irish actor received the coveted nod alongside veteran English star Bill Nighy and Normal People’s Paul Mescal – who both also claimed their first.Irish talent led the way at the 95th Oscar nominations on Tuesday, with recognition in major categories including best picture, best actor and best supporting actor and actress.Martin McDonagh’s dark Irish comedy The Banshees Of Inisherin was one of the top films to be recognised, with nine nominations, beaten only by Everything Everywhere...
EW.com

Whoopi Goldberg addresses Till Oscars snub live on The View moments after nominations

Academy board member Whoopi Goldberg isn't happy about her long-gestating Emmett Till movie's absence on the 2023 Oscar nominations list. The Oscar-winning Ghost actress — who sits on the group's Board of Governors representing the Actors Branch alongside Rita Wilson and Marlee Matlin — addressed the Academy's failure to recognize director Chinonye Chukwu's Till for any awards on Tuesday morning while she kicked off a live episode of The View hours after the nominations announcement.
Variety

Breakout Director D. Smith, Who ‘Lost Everything’ When She Transitioned, Just Conquered Sundance

At its best, Sundance is really about Cinderella stories — the starving artists who come to Utah hoping to captivate audiences comprised of the industry and the public, effectively crashing the gates of Hollywood.  The most compelling pair of glass slippers at the festival this year belonged to D. Smith, whose directorial debut “Kokomo City” claimed two big awards in the Next section: the coveted audience award and Adobe’s Innovator prize. The film follows four Black trans sex workers in America and is unflinching in its depiction oft sex, identity politics and (gasp) levity.  “Kokomo City” is a rare entry in the...
UTAH STATE
Deadline

NBC’s ‘La Brea’ Likely To End With Abbreviated Season 3 As Networks Start Building Strike Contingency

EXCLUSIVE: NBC earlier today announced that its sci-fi drama La Brea has been renewed for a third season. I have learned that the pickup is for six episodes and that it was influenced by the possibility of a writers and/or directors and actors strike, with this likely being the show’s final chapter. Filming is slated to begin in March in Australia. With the current WGA contract expiring May 1 and the DGA and SAG-AFTRA contracts up June 30, a potential work stoppage could impact the start of production on the new broadcast season, leaving the networks without fresh episodes of scripted...
New York Post

Christina Ricci blasts ‘elitist’ Oscars probe into Andrea Riseborough’s shock nod

Christina Ricci is furious with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The 42-year-old actress slammed the organization behind the Oscars in a seething Instagram post after the organization announced an investigation into campaign procedures following the shock nomination of Andrea Riseborough in the Best Actress category. Riseborough scored a nod for her role as a single mom in the low-budget drama “To Leslie,” putting her in a competitive field alongside A-listers Cate Blanchett, Michelle Williams, Ana De Armas and Michelle Yeoh. The creative team behind “To Leslie” allegedly lobbied the Academy to include the flick on the ballot...
Popculture

Oscars: Best Picture Nominees Revealed for 2023 Academy Awards

The 95th Academy Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday, featuring a diverse group of 10 movies up for Best Picture. Their subjects range from pilots saving the day to a musician's downfall from grace. One film parodies the excess of the rich, while another takes audiences through a dizzying multiverse as it explores a mother-daughter relationship. It is one wild group of movies.
Pitchfork

Oscars 2023 Best Picture Nominations: See the Full List

Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Tár, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Top Gun: Maverick are all up for Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars. Women Talking, Triangle of Sadness, Avatar: The Way of Water, and The Fabelmans are also up for this year’s award. The Oscars take place on March 12 in Los Angeles.
The Guardian

Andrea Riseborough’s Oscar nomination upheld after academy review

Andrea Riseborough’s controversial Oscar nomination will not be taken away after an Academy review. The British actor had been a surprise inclusion in this year’s best actress category for her performance in low-budget drama To Leslie after a last-minute campaign from celebrities including Kate Winslet and Gwyneth Paltrow. Accusations of unfair tactics were raised and the Academy announced an internal review of campaign procedures.
Deadline

Kevin O’Neal Dies: ‘No Time For Sergeants’ Actor, Brother Of Ryan O’Neal Was 77

Kevin O’Neal, the younger brother of actor Ryan O’Neal who for a time built a steady, if less widely known, performing career of his own died in his sleep of natural causes in Thousand Oaks, California, on Saturday, Jan. 28. He was 77. His death was announced by his nephew Patrick O’Neal, Ryan O’Neal’s son. “Kevin had a wicked sense of humor, just like his older brother, and we have his stories to keep him in our hearts forever,” Patrick O’Neal wrote on Instagram, adding, “When Kevin walked into a room you heard him before you saw him. That energy and...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Deadline

Deadline

158K+
Followers
43K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy