Hasan Minhaj To Host This Year’s Independent Spirit Awards Ceremony

Hasan Minhaj has been tapped to host the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards , which are set to take place March 4 in Santa Monica.

The annual indie-focused awards show will stream live on IMDb, Film Independent’s YouTube channel and other platforms beginning at 2 p.m. PT.

Spirit Award Noms 2023: 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' Leads & Will Vie For Best Picture With 'Bones And All', 'Our Father, The Devil', 'Tár' & 'Women Talking'

Film Independent Kicks Off 30th Anniversary Of Artist Development Programs; Filmmakers Selected For Project Involve And Project Involve Laika

Film Independent Spirit Awards TV Nominations: 'Abbott Elementary', 'Pachinko', 'The Bear' 'Severance', More

“With his unparalleled ability to bring both humor and perception to the issues around us, Hasan Minhaj is the ideal host to help us celebrate these independent artists,” Film Independent president Josh Welsh said Tuesday. “We can’t wait to see what surprises he has in store for the Spirit Awards on March 4th.”

Last year, Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman co-hosted the ceremony, at which Netflix’s The Lost Daughter scored a leading three wins including Best Feature. That show aired on live on IFC and AMC+.

This year, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once , as it did with the Oscar nominations last week, leads the way with nominations on the film side, nabbing eight. The multiverse-spanning hit will be looking to build momentum ahead of the Oscars on March 12; the Spirits this year land in the middle of final Oscar voting.

Also this year, Film Independent has made their main acting categories gender-neutral, with 10 nominees each in Best Lead Performance and Best Supporting Performance on both the film and TV sides. The group added a couple of new categories as well, including Best Breakthrough Performance, which has five nominees.

In the TV categories, ABC’s Abbott Elementary , FX’s The Bear , Apple TV+’s Severance and HBO/HBO Max’s Station Eleven lead with three nominations apiece.

Minhaj, the onetime The Daily Show correspondent, is known for his standup special Homecoming King and Netflix’s satire series Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj , which won a Peabody and an Emmy.

Eddie Delbridge of Live Digital Entertainment is producing this year’s Spirit Awards alongside Danielle Federico and Andrew Schaff. Shawn Davis returns as executive producer.

