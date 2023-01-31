ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis targets ‘ideological’ programs in proposed university changes

By By Andrew Atterbury
POLITICO
POLITICO
 2 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed a slate of changes to Florida’s university system on Tuesday that could shake up diversity, equity and inclusion programs as well as faculty tenure at campuses across the state.

The Republican governor is asking the Legislature in the upcoming session to eliminate all state funding toward those programs, which he deems “ideological,” and pass a measure that would give university officials the power to launch a tenure review at any time. These proposals could prove to be banner higher education legislation in 2023 as Florida Republicans seize on colleges in their push to eliminate “woke” lessons in schools.

“People want to see true academics and they want to get rid of some of the political window dressing that seems to accompany all this,” DeSantis said Tuesday at an event in Bradenton, Fla.

DeSantis earlier this month laid the groundwork for this proposal by launching an initial probe for data on how much state funding flows to diversity, equity and inclusion programs — as well as critical race theory — at state colleges and universities, giving the first indication that these services could be on the chopping block this year. Diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, encompasses a breadth of policies and programs promoting the representation and participation of different groups in schools, which can include ages, ethnicities, genders, religions, cultures and sexual orientations.

After universities responded to his request and spelled out at least $34.5 million in spending toward diversity and similar programs, DeSantis pledged to “eliminate all DEI and CRT bureaucracies” statewide. That appears to put at risk positions at colleges such as the University of Florida’s chief diversity office, which develops and coordinates “inclusive excellence” strategy and initiatives across UF and supports compliance with federal Affirmative Action regulations.

“No funding, and that will wither on the vine,” DeSantis said Tuesday.

Officials alongside DeSantis claimed Tuesday that DEI programs are a “lie” that are harming students by limiting discourse and restricting debate among students. They criticized universities in other states such as California and Illinois that require applicants to sign diversity and equity statements as a commitment to those principles.

“We are rejecting mistakes that other states are making,” said State University System of Florida Chancellor Ray Rodrigues.

DeSantis has sought to reshape Florida’s colleges and universities into more conservative-leaning institutions. He recently appointed six new trustees to the board of the Sarasota-based New College, a small liberal arts college, and last year, his chief of staff helped former Nebraska GOP Sen. Ben Sasse navigate the University of Florida application process to become the flagship university’s new president.

DeSantis also wants Florida lawmakers to give university presidents and trustee boards power to call for a review of a tenured faculty member at any time. The Legislature in 2022 passed a law clearing a path for the state university system’s Board of Governors to adopt rules requiring tenured faculty to take part in a “comprehensive” review every five years. Now, DeSantis wants to expand that policy.

Additionally, DeSantis is pushing to give university presidents more authority in faculty hiring decisions. The Republican governor also suggested spending $100 million in state cash to recruit “highly qualified” faculty at universities.

DeSantis also said that the state is preparing to send more funding toward New College of Florida, which is could soon be getting a curriculum and faculty overhaul. He said that Florida lawmakers are set to consider a $15 million budget allocation for new faculty and scholarships at the school in the coming weeks. He also wants a recurring $10 million to bring in faculty at New College.

“You’re not spending the money on DEI bureaucracies, you’re spending the money on bringing really good people in that are going to be able to teach our university students,” DeSantis said. “I think that makes much more sense from a financial perspective and it’s much more mission-oriented in terms of what we’re trying to do.”

The union representing higher education faculty in Florida said it will fully oppose the governor's proposals.

"The United Faculty of Florida stand in lock-step opposition to any and all so-called 'reforms' that will actually destroy our state's world-class degree programs and their ability to serve our students," said UFF President Andrew Gothard in a statement. "We will not allow Florida's future to be sacrificed for cheap political points."

Comments / 30

blueasitgets
2d ago

why doesn’t he worry about floridas poisoned waters, crumbling infrastructure, failing school system, or shattered insurance market

Reply(5)
20
Oldschoolman
2d ago

Another reason why I won't consider a resume from someone with a Floriduh education as a hiring manager.. Limited Education and sense of reality

Reply(1)
13
Darren Simes
2d ago

This was attempted before by another leader in history. It resulted in his country's intellectuals leaving and in turn, they made a major contribution to his enemies winning a World War. DeSantis wants to censor history because he obviously hasn't learned from it. 👍😳👍

Reply
4
Related
The Center Square

Florida's DeSantis wants to eliminate 'CRT bureaucracies' at state colleges and universities

(The Center Square) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Tuesday at the State College of Florida in Bradenton on Tuesday to discuss higher education reforms. In early January, DeSantis, along with House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, requested all financial records from state colleges and universities in regard to faculty expenditures on subjects that are considered "woke" like critical race theory. Administrations who are politicizing their offices...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations

Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law

WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
ABC News

Nebraska lawmakers put off vote on 'heartbeat' abortion ban

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee took nearly eight hours of testimony Wednesday before adjourning without a vote on whether to advance a bill that would outlaw abortion at a point before many women know they’re pregnant. Hundreds of people crowded the halls...
NEBRASKA STATE
floridianpress.com

Wasserman Schultz Calls Out DeSantis for Censorship of Classroom Material in Schools

Florida Democrats around the state have been calling out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) since his signage of the controversial school transparency law HB 1467 in March. The bill, which looks to make school districts be more transparent about the literature that they provide to children, has been sponsored by the DeSantis administration. Some Democrats, like Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) say that the bill is “censorship.”
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
298K+
Followers
18K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy