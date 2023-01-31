Read full article on original website
Colorado minor arrested following I-80 pursuit near Gretna
OMAHA, Neb. — A Colorado man has been arrested following a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 early Tuesday morning. At approximately 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Subaru WRX speeding at over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Gretna, at mile marker 435. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to a higher rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Nebraska DHHS posts new statewide data about RSV and the flu
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - New data is out from the State of Nebraska about the respiratory illness RSV and Influenza. We learned today Emergency Department visits continue to go down. Those who have gone done now every reporting week this year so far. At the beginning of the month, there...
G.O.A.T. "Jeopardy!" player Ken Jennings to headline 2023 Nebraska Science Festival
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The G.O.A.T. "Jeopardy!" player, Ken Jennings will headline the 2023 Nebraska Science Festival, according to a press release from UNMC. Jennings, who became famous after he spent six months/74 games as a contestant on the popular trivia show - winning $2.52 million. This was in...
Plenty of comments offered for Nebraska LB18 during Thursday hearing
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - A proposal in the Nebraska Legislature that would change what qualifies as newly discovered evidence in the legal world had people talking Thursday. A lot of the support during a hearing came from people questioning why Earnest Jackson remains behind bars. "We must stand on the...
Biden admin limits mining for renewable energy resources despite green push
DULUTH, Minn. (TND) — Despite its push for Americans to transition to renewable energy, the Biden administration has placed a 20-year moratorium on mining activity in a vast swath of Minnesota wilderness said to be sitting atop a mass of critical mineral deposits. The Department of the Interior's Bureau...
Nebraska Treasurer's Office encouraging people to check for unclaimed property
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - If you live in Nebraska, you could have money waiting for you and you might not even realize it's available. There's a new push from the state's Treasurer's Office to make you aware of it. It comes in the form of unclaimed property. That could be anything from financial accounts to items of value.
Ohio school officials discuss circumventing potential CRT ban in undercover video
DAYTON, Ohio (TND) — School district officials in the Dayton, Ohio area can be heard describing on undercover video how they would circumvent a proposed ban on teaching critical race theory circulating through the state legislature. "There's ways around anything. It all goes back to how you dress the...
Nebraskans weigh in on historic tax cuts during hearing
LINCOLN, Neb. — Major tax cuts - backed by the Governor Jim Pillen – were up for a hearing in the Nebraska Legislature’s Revenue Committee on Thursday. State Senator Lou Ann Linehan defended her bill against concerns about revenue loss from Sen. George Dungan. "With the $1...
