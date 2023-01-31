Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Lawmakers Take on Ticket Price TransparencyAdvocate AndyTennessee State
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in Nashville, TNEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
Popculture
Country Artist Marries Fellow Musician in Nashville
Love is in the air for two country crooners. PEOPLE reported that country artist Jennifer Hart married musician Rob Ricotta. While speaking with the publication, the pair opened up about their nuptials, which took place at the Loveless Barn in Nashville, Tennessee. Hart and Ricotta decided to tie the knot...
Hosting the CMA Touring Awards, Keith Urban Helps Honor the Stars of the Concert Industry Who Remain Backstage
COVID-19 hit the music industry hard. As venues closed and shows were cancelled, much of the population masked up and hunkered down at home, and a vital stream of income for artists — touring — withered and dried up. Country acts, long considered road warriors, were especially affected. Nashville became the hub of the country music business, after all, by geographic proximity to more than half of America’s population. It was a reasonable drive for performers based in Music City to reach audiences throughout the South, across the Midwest and into the Northeast, then head home to Nashville, and head out...
Carrie Underwood on the Struggles She and Husband Mike Fisher Have Faced — From Busy Careers to Miscarriages
Here's a look at some of the hardships country singer Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher have experienced throughout their relationship.
Carrie Underwood’s Post-‘American Idol’ Nashville Home Is So Beautiful — See Inside! [Pictures]
Carrie Underwood didn't exactly go crazy with her money after winning American Idol in 2005. She went out and bought herself a house, and though it was absolutely beautiful, pictures show that it was actually relatively humble for a budding superstar. Underwood's winnings when she was crowned the Idol champ...
Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Reportedly Causing Tensions Among His Fellow Country Artists
Blake Shelton’s newest project, Barmageddon, is apparently causing problems in Music City. According to a source, his fellow country stars... The post Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Reportedly Causing Tensions Among His Fellow Country Artists appeared first on Outsider.
Grammy-Winning Nashville Hitmaker Mark Capps Killed by SWAT Team After Allegedly Holding Family at Gunpoint
Grammy-winning Nashville mix engineer and producer Mark Capps, whose career in music spanned 35 years, was shot and killed at his home on Thursday (Jan. 5) after a SWAT team reportedly responded to a complaint that he had held his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint. Variety reports that 54-year-old Capps...
Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck
Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
Kris Kristofferson Landed A Helicopter In Johnny Cash’s Yard To Deliver His “Sunday Morning Coming Down” Demo
Two country music legends, one legendary country music song. Throughout the entire history of country music, there are few songs as iconic as “Sunday Morning Coming Down.” Penned by the great singer/songwriter and Highwaymen member, Kris Kristofferson, “Sunday Morning Coming Down” was originally released in 1969 by Ray Stevens. It was then released by Johnny Cash the following year, becoming a number one song, Kristofferson recorded it himself for his 1970 debut album, Kristofferson. It went on to become one […] The post Kris Kristofferson Landed A Helicopter In Johnny Cash’s Yard To Deliver His “Sunday Morning Coming Down” Demo first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Miranda Lambert’s Father Was Not Happy About Her 1st Tattoo Until George Strait Intervened
Miranda Lambert has several tattoos now, but her first one has the best story attached to it. She got some help getting her father on board from another country legend.
Remember When The Crowd Lost It After Chris Stapleton Started Singing “Tennessee Whiskey” From His Seat During A Tyler Perry Play?
Time to revisit a story we shared all the way back around February of 2020. In this throwback, Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play Tour had a stop at The Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. During that stop, the crowd had one helluva surprise. At one point during the show,...
Blake Shelton's Success With 'Barmageddon' Rubbing Fellow Country Stars The Wrong Way, Claims Insider: 'They're Jealous'
It appears everything Blake Shelton touches turns to gold — much to the dismay of his fellow country hitmakers. Though the upcoming season of The Voice will be the singer's last, fans can still see him on TV via Barmageddon — his, Carson Daly and Nikki Bella's successful new game show that's ruffling feathers across the industry.The series takes place at Ole Red, his bar in downtown Nashville, the same area that's home to locales owned by the likes of ex-wife Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley and Jason Aldean. But since Shelton's joint is the only one on the small screen,...
Incredibly Rare Footage Shows a 14-Year-Old Dolly Parton Performing In An East Tennessee Gas Station Parking Lot
Today, Dolly Parton is country music royalty. But 60+ years ago, she was an just an aspiring singer performing in a parking lot. And for the first time, we’re getting a glimpse of what that looked like. Archivist Bradley Reeves appeared on WBIR in Knoxville to debut some newly-uncovered...
Miranda Lambert Stands to Make a Killing With Her ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert credits her Las Vegas venue for her visually stunning display as she earns a lot of money from the residency.
Kelly Clarkson Covers The Hell Out Of Ronnie Milsap’s “Lost in the Fifties Tonight (In The Still of the Night)”
This might just be Kelly Clarkson’s best Kellyoke segment yet…. She’s known to cover country songs quite often on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and she recently tipped her cap to the great Ronnie Milsap with an incredible cover of his hit “Lost in the Fifties Tonight (In The Still of the Night).”
Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Elvis, Hank, & Merle Covers Back In 2018
Everybody love Posty. A while back, Post Malone stopped by Tootsies, the iconic honky tonk on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, and surprised the crowd by hopping up on stage and performing. Admittedly hammered, Post took the stage with two Bud Lights in one hand, a cigarette in the other, and laid down a few covers of some country classics. “Y’all caught a very drunken Post Malone, and the boys are tellin’ me we’re playin’ ‘Move It On Over.’ Play that shit […] The post Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Elvis, Hank, & Merle Covers Back In 2018 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Watch Miranda Lambert’s Performance of ‘Geraldene’ at the 2022 CMA Awards
Miranda Lambert included the song “Geraldene” on her collaboration album The Marfa Tapes with Jack Ingram and John Randall and her 2022 album Palomino. The country singer performed “Geraldene” at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards. Fans can watch the performance below. Miranda Lambert performed ‘Geraldene’...
Loretta Lynn Tribute Reportedly Expected at This Year’s Grammy Awards
2022 saw the passing of many beloved musicians. We lost Meat Loaf, Jerry Lee Lewis, Taylor Hawkins, Namoi Judd, and so many more. However, few losses hit the country music world harder than the passing of Loretta Lynn. She left behind a catalog of songs that touched generations of listeners. Those same songs inspired generations of country artists. To say that the Coal Miner’s Daughter was an icon would be an understatement.
WATCH: Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Takes Scary Fall Down Icy Steps
Following a mixture of rain, sleet, and snow hitting Tennessee the night before, Miranda Lambert’s husband Brendan McLoughlin took a... The post WATCH: Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Takes Scary Fall Down Icy Steps appeared first on Outsider.
Josh Turner’s “Another Try”: If there is a Second Chance
A well-known figure in the music industry for many years, Joshua Otis Turner, also known by his stage name, Josh Turner, has always been the talk of the town. His incredible talent as a country gospel singer and overflowing passion for his craft has won many hearts. Songs like “Your...
Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Hardy, Morgan Wallen & More Earn ‘CMA Triple Play Awards’
The Country Music Association revealed the recipients of the 13th annual CMA Triple Play Awards. The awards honor songwriters who... The post Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Hardy, Morgan Wallen & More Earn ‘CMA Triple Play Awards’ appeared first on Outsider.
Comments / 0