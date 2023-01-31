Read full article on original website
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
‘Extremely warm’ January in the record books for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City
January 2023 will go down in the record books as one of the warmest for all Michigan cities. Most cities had anywhere between the third-warmest and seventh-warmest January on record. Using the average temperature for the month, most Michigan cities were between seven degrees and eight-and-a-half degrees warmer than average....
Weed shop OK’ed to open in Saginaw’s former Hamilton Home Bakery
SAGINAW, MI — Despite objections from former and current elected leaders, ownership for a marijuana dispensary chain can move forward with plans to open a new facility inside the former Hamilton Home Bakery in Saginaw. The 5-member Saginaw Zoning Board of Appeals at a Wednesday, Feb. 1, meeting unanimously...
Flint Woman Has a ‘Lucky Lottery Machine’ That Made Her a $300K Winner
A Flint woman says she has a 'lucky machine' from which she always buys her Michigan Lottery tickets and that strategy finally paid off. Renae Shelby won a whopping $300,000 on an Emerald Green Wild Time scratch-off ticket. She always buys her tickets at Khouris Market on Davison Road in Flint.
Michigan governor seeking applicants for soon-to-be vacant Saginaw County judge seat
SAGINAW, MI — With a Saginaw County judge readying to step down, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is fielding applicants for her replacement on the bench. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Janet M. Boes is soon to be vacating her seat, her retirement taking effect March 21. Whitmer’s office is soliciting those who would like to succeed Boes, with their electronic applications due by 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13.
“You Left the Bodies but Only Moved the Headstones!” Haunted Cemetery in Flint, Michigan
Something within the story of Avondale Cemetery must be haunted: the Holiday Inn, the Flint City Cemetery, nearby businesses or parking lots...and the Avondale Cemetery itself. Avondale Cemetery in Flint is not only one of Flint’s oldest graveyards, but it seems to have a good share of disturbed spirits. This...
Sonny Stitt played globally with jazz greats. Is he underappreciated in his hometown, Saginaw?
SAGINAW, MI — Fred Reif can close his eyes and still see the jazz legend he wished he would have met. Edward Hammond Boatner Jr. — better known as Sonny Stitt or “Lone Wolf” — was visiting his adopted hometown of Saginaw in 1975 when Reif spotted the globally-beloved musician strolling the hallway of a downtown mall.
Gilbert's firm misses deadline for new Wayne Co. jail as cost overruns hit $75M
Dan Gilbert's organization has missed a deadline for completing the new Wayne County Criminal Justice Center and is facing $75 million in cost overruns, for which it is mostly on the hook. Members of a Wayne County Commission special committee were told Thursday that Gilbert's Bedrock firm, which is under contract to build the new jail and courthouse complex in Detroit, failed to meet a deadline this week for "substantial completion" of the center. ...
Flint Neighborhood getting grants for home improvement
Residents can get up to $10,000 for roofing, boilers and heaters, disability access, and other projects. Flint Neighborhood getting grants for home improvement. Residents can get up to $10,000 for roofing, boilers and heaters, disability access, and other projects.
Buy your own boots, Flint Township board tells building inspector
FLINT TWP., MI -- There’s nothing wrong with Stuart Worthing’s work boots., but the township still wants its money back for them. Worthing, the township’s chief building official and inspector, used a municipal credit card to buy the boots for $263 while on vacation in Tennessee in October, getting two additional pairs for free as part of a store promotion.
MCC in Flint Reopens Auto Service Center for Customers on 2/13/23
Mott Community College in Flint is reopening its auto service center. Those looking for affordable auto repair will once again be able to return to the automotive service center at Mott Community College. The shop closed to the public during the pandemic and will reopen for all on Monday, February 13th, 2023.
This Flint mansion is on sale for $495K — let’s take a tour
One thing Michigan does well is historic homes, like this Tudor-style Flint home. The estate located at 1301 Woodlawn Park Dr. features six bedrooms and five bathrooms, and also features an Italian marble fireplace and Italian quarry tile in the sun room. The home was built in 1929 by William...
Saginaw mayor delivered state of the city on Thursday morning
May Brenda Moore gave the first in-person state of the city address. Talked about steps the city has taken in the last year and solutions for the future. Saginaw mayor says city's solid finances allow for growth. Mayor Brenda Moore delivered her first face-to face State of the City address...
Michigan Teacher Creates Sharks Out Of Snow, Goes Viral
A lot of people complain about the snow, but some people enjoy it - or at least try to make the most of it. Case in point, Madison Heights resident Jennifer Ramirez. The highly talented school teacher did not just make the most of the snow in her front yard - she made sharks out of it.
How Did Novi, Michigan Get Its Name? Which Tale Do YOU Believe?
Novi – you think it's a weird name for a town? Well, the different stories as to how the name came about may be even weirder. When a post office was first established here in 1827, it was called 'West Farmington'. In 1830, the name was changed to 'Novi'...but why? What's the story? Depends on which one you want to believe.
Bay City discussing intersection changes, construction, and truck routes at upcoming meeting
BAY CITY, MI - Roads and traffic issues pop up on the agenda for the upcoming Bay City Commission meeting a few times. During the Monday, Feb. 6 meeting, the Bay City Commission will be discussing multiple resolutions related to roads, including two traffic control orders, an agreement with a contractor for roadwork, and a truck routes ordinance.
James L. Rice, who piloted Bishop Airport to new heights, dies at 71
FLINT, MI -- The man who oversaw the rebuilding of Bishop Airport’s terminal and helped make it one of the nation’s fast-growing airports in the late 1990s, has died. James L. Rice, 71, of Flushing died on Monday, Jan. 30, roughly nine years after he announced his retirement as Bishop’s director.
Arizona woman challenges grandson’s arrest in Saginaw street party
SAGINAW, MI — At 16, Keon D. Sanders’ life was upended. His mother having died, he left behind Saginaw for the warm, dry-heat climate of Arizona to live with his grandmother. Less than a year later, Keon visited Saginaw to attend his great-grandmother’s funeral. Before he could return...
Awesome All Michigan Line Up Coming To The Machine Shop
A night of pure Michigan music is coming to the world-famous Machine Shop in April 2023. The show will feature Shallow Truths, Avalon Black, and Werewolves. This will be the first time ever that fans can see Shallow Truths at The Machine Shop. Avalon Black has rocked The Shop on numerous occasions, and Werewolves is the all-original music project of the area's favorite cover band, Jon Fett Quartert. This night will also mark the debut performance of Werewolves at The Machine Shop.
Thieves hit Detroit car dealership 13 times despite security measures
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A break-in early Wednesday is the 13th one a Detroit car dealership has experienced. "They're going to deal with someone who's not like me and who knows what's going to happen," said Mary Colon, who owns C&M Auto Sales. Colon has been in business for 18...
Thumb area sheriff departments help find body in Genesee County’s Holloway Dam
The Lapeer and St. Clair County Sheriff Offices joined several other area departments around 5:30 p.m. on Monday night, after Genesee County deputies learned of a body lying face-down in Richfield Township’s Holloway Dam. With temperatures dropping, the January 30th search had rescuers on scene throughout the evening. Borrowing...
