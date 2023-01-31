Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1994, a Woman Entered a Hospital Due to Trouble Breathing. Before Treatment Was Finished, All the Doctors CollapsedIngram AtkinsonRiverside, CA
California witness watched pill-shaped object fly 100 feet below aircraftRoger MarshCalifornia State
Authorities Investigating Attempted Murder At A 76 Gas Station In Rancho CucamongaWestmont Community NewsRancho Cucamonga, CA
7 Middle School Students Ill After Eating Marijuana-Laced Gummy Bears On CampusWestmont Community NewsRancho Cucamonga, CA
8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyRiverside, CA
Related
KTLA.com
Family speaks out after triple homicide in Montclair
Family members of the three people found shot to death inside their Montclair home nearly a week ago are speaking out as authorities continue to investigate the triple homicide. Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were called to the home, located in the 4800 block of Ramona Place,...
KTLA.com
Two women killed in early morning crimes in downtown Los Angeles
A woman was declared dead early Sunday morning after she was found in downtown Los Angeles suffering from a fatal stab wound. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of South Main Street around 1:50 a.m. for a report of a woman who was stabbed. When they...
californiaexaminer.net
Bicycling Doctor In California Hit By Lexus, Allegedly Stabbed To Death By Driver; Witnesses Detain Suspect
According to authorities, a driver was detained after reportedly running into a bicycle on the road in Southern California before fatally stabbing him. On Wednesday, Long Beach resident Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, was detained on suspicion of murder in connection with the attack that day at Dana Point. Before being...
foxla.com
3 dead, 1 injured in Lynwood crash
LYNWOOD, Calif. - Three people were killed and one person injured in a two-car crash in Lynwood Sunday. Around 2 a.m., a Tesla and a Ford Fiesta collided in the area near State Street and Tweedy Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. One person died at the...
KFI AM 640
Two Women Killed At Two Separate Homicides in Downtown Los Angeles
Two women were killed in two separate homicides that occurred Sunday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
foxla.com
2 women killed in 2 separate homicides in DTLA
Two women were killed in two separate homicides that occurred Sunday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Officers dispatched at 1:51 a.m. to the 300 block of South Main Street located a woman in her 30s suffering from stab wounds, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division reported. She...
foxla.com
Inmate in LA disappears after walking away from correctional facility
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles Saturday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Carlos Montes, 30, was reported missing around 4:30 p.m. after an alarm from his monitoring device went off and it was...
KTLA.com
Thief who stole pregnant woman’s French bulldogs arrested
An armed robber who stole a pregnant woman’s two French bulldogs in Studio City in early December has been arrested. The Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrest this week and identified the suspect as 27-year-old Sammeiso Lewis, a resident of Las Vegas. Lewis was arrested on Jan. 26...
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in traffic collision in West LA with bicyclist
Actor and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was involved in a traffic crash with a woman on a bicycle Sunday in West Los Angeles, according to police. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.Schwarzenegger was not driving fast, law enforcement sources told TMZ, which first reported the accident. The woman was not seriously hurt. Lopez said that no crime was committed and it was a simple accident.
Meeting a murderer: One man's encounter with former cop Christopher Dorner
It has been 10 years since a former Los Angeles police officer killed four people and escaped law enforcement for days, resulting in a massive manhunt that spanned Southern California.
Gunshot Victim Found Near Fast Food Restaurant
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: The Baldwin Park Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:35 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, of a gunshot victim at East Ramona Boulevard and North La Rica Avenue in the city of Baldwin Park. Upon arrival, officers and firefighters...
KTLA.com
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in crash with cyclist in Brentwood: TMZ
Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a crash with a cyclist in West Los Angeles Sunday, according to reports by TMZ. Police confirmed to KTLA that a cyclist was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of San Vicente Blvd. and Burlingame Avenue in the Brentwood neighborhood around 10:30 a.m.
foxla.com
Toddler allegedly abducted in Riverside found safe; mother arrested
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A 3-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted Saturday was found safe in Ontario and his mother has been arrested, according to the Riverside Police Department. Elias Cruz was reported missing Saturday after he was last seen in the Arlanza neighborhood of Riverside with his mother, 25-year-old Samantha...
foxla.com
Arnold Schwarzenegger hits bicyclist in West LA: report
LOS ANGELES - Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car crash in West Los Angeles that left a bicyclist hospitalized Sunday,TMZ reported. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Vehicle Overturns in Crash Leaving 2 Hospitalized, 1 Critically Injured
Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: Two people were injured with one briefly trapped in a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a fence and city property Saturday night, Feb. 4, just before midnight. The Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department from Foothill Division responded to a solo vehicle collision...
foxla.com
Man killed in Van Nuys hit-and-run
LOS ANGELES - A man believed in his 50s was crossing a Van Nuys street when he was struck by a dark-colored vehicle that fled the scene, leaving him to die, authorities said Saturday. The crash occurred at 10:15 p.m. Friday at Oxnard Street and Woodman Avenue, according to a...
KFI AM 640
Inmate Walks Away from Correctional Facility in Los Angeles
Authorities Sunday are searching for an inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles.
Bicyclist hit, then stabbed to death identified as a Laguna Beach doctor
Investigators in Orange County are still trying to determine why a driver struck a bicyclist with his car and then stabbed him to death in Dana Point on Wednesday.
Woman set on fire in Riverside County, suspect at large
Police are searching for a man who allegedly set a woman on fire in Riverside County on Friday. The suspect, Nicholas Norman, 38, from Beaumont, is wanted for attempted murder, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Officers were contacted by a woman who said her friend had been doused with lighter fluid and set on […]
Fontana Herald News
Clerk is shot at gas station in Rancho Cucamonga; victim is in stable condition
A clerk at a gas station in Rancho Cucamonga was shot on Feb. 3, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Shortly after 9 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station received reports of shots fired at the 76 gas station at Arrow Route and Hermosa Avenue. Upon arrival,...
Comments / 0