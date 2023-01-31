ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, CA

KTLA.com

Family speaks out after triple homicide in Montclair

Family members of the three people found shot to death inside their Montclair home nearly a week ago are speaking out as authorities continue to investigate the triple homicide. Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were called to the home, located in the 4800 block of Ramona Place,...
MONTCLAIR, CA
foxla.com

3 dead, 1 injured in Lynwood crash

LYNWOOD, Calif. - Three people were killed and one person injured in a two-car crash in Lynwood Sunday. Around 2 a.m., a Tesla and a Ford Fiesta collided in the area near State Street and Tweedy Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. One person died at the...
LYNWOOD, CA
foxla.com

2 women killed in 2 separate homicides in DTLA

Two women were killed in two separate homicides that occurred Sunday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Officers dispatched at 1:51 a.m. to the 300 block of South Main Street located a woman in her 30s suffering from stab wounds, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division reported. She...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Inmate in LA disappears after walking away from correctional facility

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles Saturday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Carlos Montes, 30, was reported missing around 4:30 p.m. after an alarm from his monitoring device went off and it was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Thief who stole pregnant woman’s French bulldogs arrested

An armed robber who stole a pregnant woman’s two French bulldogs in Studio City in early December has been arrested. The Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrest this week and identified the suspect as 27-year-old Sammeiso Lewis, a resident of Las Vegas. Lewis was arrested on Jan. 26...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in traffic collision in West LA with bicyclist

Actor and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was involved in a traffic crash with a woman on a bicycle Sunday in West Los Angeles, according to police. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.Schwarzenegger was not driving fast, law enforcement sources told TMZ, which first reported the accident. The woman was not seriously hurt. Lopez said that no crime was committed and it was a simple accident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Gunshot Victim Found Near Fast Food Restaurant

Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: The Baldwin Park Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:35 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, of a gunshot victim at East Ramona Boulevard and North La Rica Avenue in the city of Baldwin Park. Upon arrival, officers and firefighters...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
KTLA.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in crash with cyclist in Brentwood: TMZ

Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a crash with a cyclist in West Los Angeles Sunday, according to reports by TMZ. Police confirmed to KTLA that a cyclist was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of San Vicente Blvd. and Burlingame Avenue in the Brentwood neighborhood around 10:30 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Toddler allegedly abducted in Riverside found safe; mother arrested

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A 3-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted Saturday was found safe in Ontario and his mother has been arrested, according to the Riverside Police Department. Elias Cruz was reported missing Saturday after he was last seen in the Arlanza neighborhood of Riverside with his mother, 25-year-old Samantha...
RIVERSIDE, CA
foxla.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger hits bicyclist in West LA: report

LOS ANGELES - Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car crash in West Los Angeles that left a bicyclist hospitalized Sunday,TMZ reported. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man killed in Van Nuys hit-and-run

LOS ANGELES - A man believed in his 50s was crossing a Van Nuys street when he was struck by a dark-colored vehicle that fled the scene, leaving him to die, authorities said Saturday. The crash occurred at 10:15 p.m. Friday at Oxnard Street and Woodman Avenue, according to a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Woman set on fire in Riverside County, suspect at large

Police are searching for a man who allegedly set a woman on fire in Riverside County on Friday. The suspect, Nicholas Norman, 38, from Beaumont, is wanted for attempted murder, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Officers were contacted by a woman who said her friend had been doused with lighter fluid and set on […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

