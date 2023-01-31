ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Arctic blast to bring dangerously cold weekend temperatures to Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Following a snowy start to February, Maryland is bracing for the coldest temperatures of the year. Wednesday morning started with snow across parts of the state. Elkridge in Howard County, Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport recorded the highest totals of 0.4" each. BWI Airport reported 0.2" of snow, which ends the snowless streak.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Gov. Moore's State of the State address - FULL TEXT

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Good afternoon. Madame Speaker, Mr. President, members of the General Assembly, members of our Congressional delegation, colleagues in state and local government, and my fellow Marylanders. For almost three years, I have traveled our state, talking to Marylanders from every region, every race, every creed,...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Prosecutors formally file charges against Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' set shooting

WASHINGTON (TND) — Actor and producer Alec Baldwin has been formally charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico movie set, according to court documents. New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies filed the documents on Tuesday. Hannah...
SANTA FE, NM
foxbaltimore.com

Former Md. Gov. Hogan 'giving serious consideration' to presidential run in 2024

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced that he is now "giving serious consideration" to running for president in 2024, according to a Tweet. This news comes after much speculation, circulating rumors, and subtle hints were dropped at a fundraiser thrown for his staff back in November 2022 to commemorate the ending of his second term as governor.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland 529 loses another board member amid ongoing controversy

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Amid ongoing controversy and criticism, the state's college trust abruptly lost another top official this week. This is the second unexplained and unexpected resignation from the agency within the last two weeks. It's left Maryland 529's board with two vacancies and a laundry list of problems that still need to be solved.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Pennsylvania school board members could get salaries, free tuition under proposed legislation

MONTGOMERY, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania may soon join other states in paying the elected representatives of its public school districts. Rep. Joe Webster (D-Montgomery) is introducing legislation aimed at compensating school board members for the time they devote to school communities. The compensation, which Webster argues is overdue, would range from annual pay to free access to higher education.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy