foxbaltimore.com
Arctic blast to bring dangerously cold weekend temperatures to Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Following a snowy start to February, Maryland is bracing for the coldest temperatures of the year. Wednesday morning started with snow across parts of the state. Elkridge in Howard County, Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport recorded the highest totals of 0.4" each. BWI Airport reported 0.2" of snow, which ends the snowless streak.
Failed New Mexico legislative candidate indicted in shootings that targeted elected officials
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (TND) — A grand jury in New Mexico has indicted a failed Republican state legislative candidate who allegedly was so angry over losing his 2022 midterm election that he conspired with others to shoot the homes and businesses of elected officials in the state's largest city. Solomon...
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore delivers first State of the State address Wednesday
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — Just two weeks after being sworn into office, Maryland's newly-elected Governor Wes Moore delivered his first State of the State address on Wednesday. The event took place at the State House in Annapolis before the general assembly at noon. Watch the full speech below:. Moore's...
Maryland Gov. Moore's State of the State address - FULL TEXT
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Good afternoon. Madame Speaker, Mr. President, members of the General Assembly, members of our Congressional delegation, colleagues in state and local government, and my fellow Marylanders. For almost three years, I have traveled our state, talking to Marylanders from every region, every race, every creed,...
Prosecutors formally file charges against Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' set shooting
WASHINGTON (TND) — Actor and producer Alec Baldwin has been formally charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico movie set, according to court documents. New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies filed the documents on Tuesday. Hannah...
Former Md. Gov. Hogan 'giving serious consideration' to presidential run in 2024
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced that he is now "giving serious consideration" to running for president in 2024, according to a Tweet. This news comes after much speculation, circulating rumors, and subtle hints were dropped at a fundraiser thrown for his staff back in November 2022 to commemorate the ending of his second term as governor.
'This is an egregious error': Counties scramble to address $201M mistake
RICHMOND, Va. (WJLA) — Virginia school districts aren’t getting as much money as they thought they would. This is coming at a time when several northern Virginia superintendents are preparing their budgets for the next school year. Virginia schools were expecting $201 million from the state for the...
Maryland 529 loses another board member amid ongoing controversy
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Amid ongoing controversy and criticism, the state's college trust abruptly lost another top official this week. This is the second unexplained and unexpected resignation from the agency within the last two weeks. It's left Maryland 529's board with two vacancies and a laundry list of problems that still need to be solved.
Pennsylvania school board members could get salaries, free tuition under proposed legislation
MONTGOMERY, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania may soon join other states in paying the elected representatives of its public school districts. Rep. Joe Webster (D-Montgomery) is introducing legislation aimed at compensating school board members for the time they devote to school communities. The compensation, which Webster argues is overdue, would range from annual pay to free access to higher education.
