Memphis, TN

BBC

Autopsy indicates Tyre Nichols was beaten by police - lawyers

An autopsy indicates that a black man who died after being stopped by police in Tennessee was severely beaten, his family's lawyers say. Tyre Nichols, 29, was stopped in Memphis on 7 January for reckless driving. He died three days later. The Memphis Police Department has fired five officers, all...
HipHopDX.com

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Released From Jail As Fellow Suspects Face New Charge

Young Dolph murder suspect Shundale Barnett has walked out of a Ft. Worth, Texas jail where he was being held on an undisclosed charge. According to Fox 13 Memphis, the man bonded out of the Tarrant County Jail on December 24, 2022. HipHopDX was not able to confirm Barnett’s exact release date, but a representative at the jail said that he likely would not have been held for an extended period of time beyond having paid his bond.
BBC

Tyre Nichols: Five Memphis police officers charged over death

Five ex-police officers have been charged with second-degree murder after a man died following a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee. Tyre Nichols, 29, who was black, died three days after his arrest on 7 January for alleged reckless driving. The officers, who are all black, also face charges of aggravated...
