techxplore.com
Autonomous driving: New algorithm distributes risk fairly
Researchers at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) have developed autonomous driving software which distributes risk on the street in a fair manner. The algorithm contained in the software is considered to be the first to incorporate the 20 ethics recommendations of the EU Commission expert group, thus making significantly more differentiated decisions than previous algorithms.
techxplore.com
Study reviews technology innovations for advancing sustainability of textiles
The life cycle of textile products spanning from raw materials to fiber production, textile conversion, distribution and disposal contributes to 5%–10% of global greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, textile industry accounts for the second largest consumption of the world's water supply, and it greatly pollutes waterways with microplastics and colorants.
techxplore.com
Industry and community must work together for a hydrogen future, say researchers
Investment in the hydrogen economy is accelerating at unprecedented rates, but a large misalignment between industry and community is holding Australia back from effective adoption. While the industry assumes that the population is concerned about the safety of hydrogen, communities are driven by their personal future and greenhouse gas concerns,...
