SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An explosion was reported at Kinder Morgan Plant in Snyder Tuesday morning. The Snyder Volunteer Fire Department says they believe an electrical transformer blew at the gas plant off FM 1611 around 7:00 a.m. Residents around town reported hearing the explosion, some even noticing windows and buildings shake. Right now, no […]

SNYDER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO