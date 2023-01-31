Read full article on original website
Explosion reported at Kinder Morgan Plant in Snyder
SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An explosion was reported at Kinder Morgan Plant in Snyder Tuesday morning. The Snyder Volunteer Fire Department says they believe an electrical transformer blew at the gas plant off FM 1611 around 7:00 a.m. Residents around town reported hearing the explosion, some even noticing windows and buildings shake. Right now, no […]
Big Spring utility crews dealing with Kentwood water outage
BIG SPRING, Texas — City of Big Spring utility crews are currently working on water lines near the Kentwood neighborhood. At this time, residents in that area might experience little to no water pressure, while repairs are being finished. Crews are working as quickly as possible to restore water...
