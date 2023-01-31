ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Double murder suspect turned himself in

By Samantha Byrd
 2 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - New details on the double murder in downtown Yuma.

Yuma police say they found a suspect who's now booked in jail.

Police say 47-year-old Guadalupe Pelayo turned himself in, Monday night.

Tuesday he appeared in court for the first time being held on two counts of first degree murder.

Two men were shot in downtown Yuma, Monday just after 1 a.m.

Police say the suspect showed up to the police department Monday night after eight o'clock.
“Last night at approximately 8:24 p.m., 47-year-old Guadalupe Pelayo turned himself into the Yuma police department in reference to that case, interviews were done, he was then taken into custody, arrested, he was booked into the yuma county detention center in reference first degree homicide,” sergeant Lori Franklin.

Police also released the identities of both victims, 41-year-old Francisco Lopez and 35-year-old Luis Navarrete.

Lopez died at the scene and Navarrete died at the hospital.

Sergeant Franklin says even though they made an arrest, this is still an ongoing investigation.


“Just because somebody turns themself in, we still have to continue to investigate evidence and everything like that, so it’s still an ongoing investigation, but we have made one arrest in reference to this," said Franklin.

Pelayo’s bond was set at 2-million dollars, cash only, and he will appear back in court Thursday afternoon.

