Read full article on original website
Related
Washburn football signs eight local players
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Ichabods are restocking the roster with local talent. Washburn football signed eight players from Northeast Kansas on Wednesday. Three will stay home in Topeka. Nate Chandler, Elijah Clarke-Boyd, Troy Heiman, Mackey James, Amr Sabbarini, Keenan Schartz, Ty Weber and Keller Hurla are all officially Ichabods. Nate Chandler is a linebacker from […]
republic-online.com
Lady Trojans play with heart in tough loss
OSAWATOMIE – The Lady Trojans got back on their home court and battled rival Central Heights early Tuesday, Jan. 24. Osawatomie was outscored 14-6 in the first quarter and 20-8 in the second quarter.
republic-online.com
Fifth-place game state-ranked showdown for Lady Cats
TONGANOXIE – The Louisburg Lady Cat basketball team had quite the challenge in the fifth-place game at the Tonganoxie Invitational. Louisburg, ranked No. 10 in Class 4A, faced off against No. 3-ranked Wamego on Saturday, Jan. 21.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Bill Self Criticizes Big 12 Basketball Scheduling
The Big 12 basketball schedule is something that people have been questioning all season with the latest criticism coming from Kansas Jayhawks head coach, Bill Self. Self spoke to the media on Tuesday morning and was asked his thoughts on playing K-State and Iowa State so soon in the Big 12 schedule. Self mentioned that he doesn’t understand why they are playing each team twice before even playing Texas once.
Kansas lands its quarterback in the 2024 class
Kansas added to its 2024 recruiting class on Thursday morning, landing a commitment from Isaiah Marshall. The quarterback visited KU in December for an unofficial visit, which was his second trip to Lawrence since the start of the 2023 season. In the end, Marshall picked KU over 20 other offers from the likes of Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss and West Virginia to name a few.
KU students react to Travis Kelce celebrating in Lawrence
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – It was a Tuesday night to remember for students at the University of Kansas. Not because of KU’s win over Kansas State University in the Sunflower Showdown, but because Kansas City Chiefs star Tight End Travis Kelce. “The entire first half I had no idea,” KU Cheer Team Member Presley Ward said […]
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce met with KU Jayhawks after win vs. KSU. What he told the team
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walked through the southeast tunnel of Allen Fieldhouse and located his courtside seat with 11:40 left in the first half of Kansas’ 90-78 victory over Kansas State on Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse. The Super Bowl-bound Kelce and a friend or two,...
kmaland.com
Alexa Nicole Bragg, 13, Blue Springs, Missouri
Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 4, 2023. Visitation Start:10:00am. Visitation End:11:00am. Memorials:Liggett Trail Educational Center in Blue Springs. Funeral Home:Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs, Missouri. Cemetery:
Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman in northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. KSNT 27 Storm Track Chief Meteorologist […]
Royals narrow down potential site for $2B ballpark district to 4 to 5 locations
The Kansas City Royals are getting a better idea of where their proposed $2 billion ballpark district will be located.
Middle School student stabbed with pencil
CHANUTE, Ks - Caleb Bench is a 7th grader at Royster Middle School.
kjluradio.com
Missouri National Guard infantry unit prepares for deployment to the Middle East
The Missouri National Guard announces it’s deploying soldiers to the Middle East. A deployment ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 at 10 a.m. for the Missouri Army National Guard’s 1-138th Infantry Regiment out of Kansas City. The ceremony will be held at the Pattonville High School in Maryland Heights.
KMBC.com
Large fire burning in the parking lot near Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire crews from Kansas City and Raytown, Missouri were called to battle a large grass fire outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium after Sunday night's big win. Crews were called to a field near one of the stadium exits to try to control a large...
KVOE
FOUR SEASONS FIRE: Cause officially undetermined
The cause of the Jan. 20 fire at Emporia’s Four Seasons Apartments complex, 2230 Prairie, is officially undetermined. Fire broke out in apartment 2A on the building’s lowest level, causing several residents to await rescue from their balconies. Sixteen families were displaced, with most returning to their homes by Jan. 22 or Jan. 23.
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
WIBW
One killed, one seriously injured Tuesday evening in Wilson County crash
FREDONIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a head-on crash Tuesday evening in Wilson County in southeast Kansas, authorities said. The crash was reported at 6:13 p.m. on US-400 highway, about six miles northwest of Fredonia. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol,...
Cerner campus in Kansas City, Kansas, could be redeveloped as mixed-use
Cerner Oracle's vacant Continuous Campus in Wyandotte County might soon see new life through redevelopment.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Harrisonville bust shows long reach of human trafficking
No place is immune to the dangers of human trafficking, not even a small town like Harrisonville, Missouri. To illustrate just how pervasive human trafficking is Northwest Missouri State Small Business Development Center director Rebecca Lobina recalls a story told to her by federal officials about a bust in Harrisonville.
republic-online.com
Fire damages Grandstand Burgers in Paola
PAOLA – A fire caused extensive damage to Grandstand Burgers in Paola in the early-morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 2. Members of the Paola Fire Department were dispatched to the restaurant at 812 S. Silver St. at 12:45 a.m. Thursday, according to a fire department Facebook posting.
Comments / 0