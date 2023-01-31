ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, KS

KSNT News

Washburn football signs eight local players

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Ichabods are restocking the roster with local talent. Washburn football signed eight players from Northeast Kansas on Wednesday. Three will stay home in Topeka. Nate Chandler, Elijah Clarke-Boyd, Troy Heiman, Mackey James, Amr Sabbarini, Keenan Schartz, Ty Weber and Keller Hurla are all officially Ichabods. Nate Chandler is a linebacker from […]
TOPEKA, KS
republic-online.com

Lady Trojans play with heart in tough loss

OSAWATOMIE – The Lady Trojans got back on their home court and battled rival Central Heights early Tuesday, Jan. 24. Osawatomie was outscored 14-6 in the first quarter and 20-8 in the second quarter.
OSAWATOMIE, KS
republic-online.com

Fifth-place game state-ranked showdown for Lady Cats

TONGANOXIE – The Louisburg Lady Cat basketball team had quite the challenge in the fifth-place game at the Tonganoxie Invitational. Louisburg, ranked No. 10 in Class 4A, faced off against No. 3-ranked Wamego on Saturday, Jan. 21.
LOUISBURG, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Bill Self Criticizes Big 12 Basketball Scheduling

The Big 12 basketball schedule is something that people have been questioning all season with the latest criticism coming from Kansas Jayhawks head coach, Bill Self. Self spoke to the media on Tuesday morning and was asked his thoughts on playing K-State and Iowa State so soon in the Big 12 schedule. Self mentioned that he doesn’t understand why they are playing each team twice before even playing Texas once.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Kansas lands its quarterback in the 2024 class

Kansas added to its 2024 recruiting class on Thursday morning, landing a commitment from Isaiah Marshall. The quarterback visited KU in December for an unofficial visit, which was his second trip to Lawrence since the start of the 2023 season. In the end, Marshall picked KU over 20 other offers from the likes of Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss and West Virginia to name a few.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

KU students react to Travis Kelce celebrating in Lawrence

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – It was a Tuesday night to remember for students at the University of Kansas. Not because of KU’s win over Kansas State University in the Sunflower Showdown, but because Kansas City Chiefs star Tight End Travis Kelce. “The entire first half I had no idea,” KU Cheer Team Member Presley Ward said […]
LAWRENCE, KS
kmaland.com

Alexa Nicole Bragg, 13, Blue Springs, Missouri

Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 4, 2023. Visitation Start:10:00am. Visitation End:11:00am. Memorials:Liggett Trail Educational Center in Blue Springs. Funeral Home:Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs, Missouri. Cemetery:
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KSN News

Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman in northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. KSNT 27 Storm Track Chief Meteorologist […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

Large fire burning in the parking lot near Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire crews from Kansas City and Raytown, Missouri were called to battle a large grass fire outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium after Sunday night's big win. Crews were called to a field near one of the stadium exits to try to control a large...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KVOE

FOUR SEASONS FIRE: Cause officially undetermined

The cause of the Jan. 20 fire at Emporia’s Four Seasons Apartments complex, 2230 Prairie, is officially undetermined. Fire broke out in apartment 2A on the building’s lowest level, causing several residents to await rescue from their balconies. Sixteen families were displaced, with most returning to their homes by Jan. 22 or Jan. 23.
EMPORIA, KS
mykdkd.com

Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol

On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
republic-online.com

Fire damages Grandstand Burgers in Paola

PAOLA – A fire caused extensive damage to Grandstand Burgers in Paola in the early-morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 2. Members of the Paola Fire Department were dispatched to the restaurant at 812 S. Silver St. at 12:45 a.m. Thursday, according to a fire department Facebook posting.
PAOLA, KS

