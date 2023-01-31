Read full article on original website
cambridgeday.com
Apartment building on track for East Cambridge, potentially bringing 90 homes and street retail
Apartment building on track for East Cambridge, potentially bringing 90 homes and street retail. East Cambridge may see construction soon on 90 additional apartments. The Planning Board gave unanimous approval Tuesday for a preliminary plan at 75 First St., part of a larger development of the First Street corridor between Bent and Spring streets by the company Urban Spaces.
wgbh.org
City commission issues its first fines under Boston Residents Jobs Policy
A Boston commission charged with enforcing a decades-old city diversity hiring policy issued its first fines Wednesday, penalizing two construction companies a combined $20,700 for failing to file the number of hours that Boston residents, women and people of color have worked on recent projects. Wednesday’s vote to sanction the...
tourcounsel.com
Burlington Mall | Shopping mall in Massachusetts
Burlington Mall is a shopping mall located in Burlington, Massachusetts. It was opened in 1968. As of 2022, the mall currently features Primark, Nordstrom, and Macy's, the mall currently includes retailers Fabletics, Madewell, Tory Burch, Burberry, and Kate Spade New York. The Burlington Mall was developed by Herbert H. Johnson...
fallriverreporter.com
5 Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts added to list of closures
North Dartmouth – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has announced 5 more store closures in Massachusetts. In September Sue Gove, Director & Interim Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are embracing a straight-forward, back-to-basics philosophy that focuses on better serving our customers, driving growth, and delivering business returns. In a short period of time, we have made significant changes and instituted enablers across our entire enterprise to regain our dominance as a preferred shopping destination for our customers’ favorite brands and exciting products. We command a special presence in the Home and Baby markets, and we intend to fulfill our opportunity to be the category retailer of choice.”
Why is a Boston, Massachusetts, Company Literally Trying to Ruin the World?
Okay, so the headline for this article is supposed to be taken tongue-in-cheek. I'm not out here trying to run a company down at all. But that said, while the advancements being made at this company in Massachusetts are impressive, they're also terrifying. And probably just asking for trouble, really.
Starbucks on Boylston Street closing Feb. 5, 8 months after unionizing
Starbucks says employees at the Boylston Street store will move to other locations in the Boston area. The Starbucks at 443 Boylston St. in Boston will permanently close Feb. 5. — approximately eight months after workers voted to unionize. Starbucks said in a statement Wednesday that the store is...
Mass. car dealer to pay $350k over alleged discrimination against Black, Latino customers
A car dealership company with locations in Danvers and Wellesley will pay $350,000 to settle allegations it discriminated against Black and Latino customers, the Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday. Hometown Auto Framingham Inc., which operates Wellesley Mazda on Worcester Street and North Shore Mazda on Newbury Street in Danvers,...
Mass Attorney General Reaches Settlement With Hometown Auto Framingham Over Pricing Discrimination
BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell announced that her office has reached a $350,000 settlement with Hometown Auto Framingham, Inc. to resolve allegations that the company engaged in the unfair, deceptive and discriminatory pricing of “add-on” products sold to Black and Hispanic consumers. The assurance...
NECN
2 Mass. Counties Rank Among the Most Expensive for Infant Care Nationwide
Two counties in Massachusetts had some of the highest cost of child care in the entire country, according to new data from the Department of Labor that was analyzed by The Boston Globe. Families in Middlesex County and Norfolk County, Massachusetts pay a median price of over $26,000 for center-based...
NECN
Woburn Teachers' Association Faces $40K Fine as Strike Continues Into Thursday
Classes will be out for a fourth straight day Thursday in Woburn, Massachusetts, despite a judge ordering escalating fines for the continuation of the teacher strike. The strike comes amid contact negotiations, with the Woburn Teachers Association calling for fair contracts, better pay for paraprofessionals and smaller class sizes. But the mayor of Woburn calls the strike "illegal," and is slamming educators for "the inconvenience" impacting parents and students.
NECN
What Has Led to Teacher Strikes in 3 Mass. Communities This School Year?
The teacher strike taking place in Woburn is the third since last fall in Massachusetts. Educators in Malden and Haverhill walked off the job in October, demanding better pay and smaller classes. "There's a lot of struggles that came to light since the COVID pandemic," said Deb Gesualdo, president of...
Massachusetts auto dealership settles pricing discrimination allegations
A Massachusetts auto dealership has agreed to pay $350,000 to resolve allegations that it charged Black and Hispanic customers more than white customers for certain add-on products.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A City Penthouse with a Luxurious Bedroom Suite
Let us walk you through a day in the life in this penthouse unit: You wake up in your bedroom to the sunlight coming in through the floor-to-ceiling window overlooking Boston Common with the Charles River visible further in the distance. After stretching, you head into your primary suite bathroom for a steam shower to start the day. When you get out, catch up on your morning talk shows while you get ready, thanks to the custom TV mirror mounted above the bathroom vanity. Then it’s into the kitchen where you make a cuppa Joe with… your built-in Miele coffee maker. Yes, you read that right.
NECN
Gas vs. Electric Stoves: Chefs Weigh in on the Heated Debate
The debate over gas vs. electric stoves has been heating up lately. Last year, Massachusetts passed a climate provision allowing 10 municipalities to restrict or ban fossil fuels in new developments. And this month, a commissioner at the Consumer Product Safety Commission calling gas stoves a "hidden hazard" — some evidence links them to increased rates of asthma — prompted outcry that the federal government is going to take them all away.
baystatebanner.com
In the news: Ayele Shakur
Ayele Shakur started a new role as President of the Redstone Family Foundation. She will work closely with media executive Shari Redstone of Paramount Global and the Redstone family to deepen the impact of their foundation. The mission of the Redstone Family Foundation is to combat racism and antisemitism primarily...
NECN
Woburn Schools Remain Closed Friday as Teacher Strike Continues
Schools in Woburn, Massachusetts, will remain closed for a fifth day Friday as a teacher strike in the city continues for another day, city officials said Thursday night. A major point of contention amid the contract negotiations has been pay, but now, the union will be facing fines if the strike keeps going.
Mass. shelters prepare to help unhoused during ‘dangerously cold’ temperatures
Officials at shelters serving people experiencing homelessness said they are preparing to help unhoused individuals later this week as a frigid winter front moves toward Massachusetts that brings the potential of bitter, subzero weather. Temperatures across the state are expected to hover well below freezing, and wind chill will make...
universalhub.com
Condos and a new daycare approved as replacement for closed plumbing-supply store and daycare on Washington Street in Roslindale
The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved plans for a four-story, 19-unit condo building on Washington Street at Lesher Street in Roslindale that will include space for a daycare to replace the one that closed after the start of the pandemic. The building will be called the Benjamin, in honor...
Mayor Wu Submits a Home Rule Petition to End Urban Renewal
Proposal will protect the ability to preserve affordable housing and implement future climate resilience measures, modernize BPDA charter. BOSTON – Monday, January 30, 2023 – Mayor Michelle Wu today submitted to the City Council a proposed Home Rule Petition to end Urban Renewal in Boston. If approved by the City Council, the Home Rule Petition would be sent to the State House for approval by the Massachusetts legislature. The proposed legislation would create new tools to meet future needs such as climate change resilience infrastructure, and retain the Boston Planning & Development Agency’s (BPDA) ability to enforce restrictions that protect community assets, such as affordable housing and open space. The proposal will also update the statutory mission of the BPDA by establishing a new charter for advancing resilience, affordability, and equity. Mayor Wu today also submitted an order to the City Council requesting a two-year extension of remaining Urban Renewal plans to allow time for legislative approval of the Home Rule Petition.
NECN
Deadbeat on the Beat: High-Ranking Cop Stiffs Landlords, Racks Up Unpaid Debts
Detective Sgt. Robert Kennedy has spent more than two decades working for the Stoneham Police Department. His steady six-figure income apparently isn’t lucrative enough to pay the monthly rent. “It just baffles me how it could go on,” said Ron Gifford, one of the police officer’s former landlords....
