Let us walk you through a day in the life in this penthouse unit: You wake up in your bedroom to the sunlight coming in through the floor-to-ceiling window overlooking Boston Common with the Charles River visible further in the distance. After stretching, you head into your primary suite bathroom for a steam shower to start the day. When you get out, catch up on your morning talk shows while you get ready, thanks to the custom TV mirror mounted above the bathroom vanity. Then it’s into the kitchen where you make a cuppa Joe with… your built-in Miele coffee maker. Yes, you read that right.

1 DAY AGO