Researchers use lead recycled from car batteries to make photodetectors
As lithium-ion batteries continue to decrease in price, they are quickly replacing the lead-acid batteries traditionally used in cars and other vehicles. This is creating a sudden abundance of used lead-acid batteries, which would be harmful to the environment and people if not recycled properly. To help deal with this problem, researchers developed an environmentally friendly method to turn lead from used lead-acid batteries into photodetectors operating in the UV-visible band.
Study reviews technology innovations for advancing sustainability of textiles
The life cycle of textile products spanning from raw materials to fiber production, textile conversion, distribution and disposal contributes to 5%–10% of global greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, textile industry accounts for the second largest consumption of the world's water supply, and it greatly pollutes waterways with microplastics and colorants.
How do you create buildings that can withstand the most extreme stress loads?
Combined ballistic impacts pose a major challenge for engineers who build structures that must withstand extreme stresses. The combination of blast pressure and impact at high speed increases the chances of greater damage. Ph.D. candidate Benjamin Stavnar Elveli describes it as the scariest stress there is. "These combined impacts work...
Expanding extreme high-speed laser material deposition into the third dimension
Can sophisticated metal components be 3D printed productively and reproducibly in series? Researchers from Aachen can answer this question in the affirmative: At the Fraunhofer Institute for Laser Technology ILT, they have transferred two-dimensional Extreme High-speed Laser Material Deposition EHLA to a modified five-axis CNC system for the additive manufacturing of complex components.
Jordan's electric car users battle with batteries
Electric car early adopters in oil-poor Jordan are now having to grapple with the thorny question of battery disposal, as demand for the technology accelerates across the region. It's eight years since Jordan first began to import electric cars—the first country in the Middle East to do so—meaning battery warranties...
Researchers: Energy-efficient construction materials work better in colder climates
Researchers from Lithuania and Cyprus claim that the energy payback period of using phase change materials, new technology in the construction industry, is the shortest in a colder climate. The optimal location for their usage is the interior on the northern side of the building. The study provides informed answers regarding the application of PCMs to improve buildings' energy efficiency.
