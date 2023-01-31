ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose police claim missing man dead, homicide charges filed

By Miabelle Salzano
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JCmgW_0kXd05fg00

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) — The San Jose Police Department declared a man missing since July 2021 dead and have filed homicide charges against a suspect already in custody.

SJPD officials told KRON4 that this is the first time homicide charges have been filed without a body since the murder of 15-year-old Sierra LaMar in 2017 .

Police said the suspect, Ricardo Padilla, 34, killed victim Samuel Torres, 43, following a string of violent crimes allegedly committed by Padilla in 2021.

2 Bay Area drug dealers sentenced to prison

Torres’s alleged murder took place on July 4, 2021. The case was originally considered a missing person under suspicious circumstances, but officers later determined Padilla allegedly shot and killed Torres in the area of Coyote Creek and Wool Creek Drive.

On May 9, 2021, Padilla allegedly stabbed someone in the area of South 2nd Street and Margaret Street in San Jose. Two days later on May 11, 2021, Padilla allegedly assaulted a man outside a 7-Eleven unprovoked in the 600 block of Bird Avenue. He also allegedly stabbed another person near Coyote Creek that same day.

On May 31, 2021, Padilla allegedly shot and killed Thomas Calamia, 49, in the area of Prevost Street and West Virginia Street.

On June 4, 2021, Padilla allegedly purposefully hit a police officer’s motorcycle in Livermore while being stopped and then fled the city. He was charged with attempted murder. Then, on June 22, 2021, Padilla allegedly shot another victim on Berkeley Way. The victim survived and identified Padilla as the suspect, according to officials.

KRON On is streaming live news now

On July 4, 2021, officers said they confronted Padilla in the area of Coyote Creek and that Padilla tried to get rid of a gun. He was arrested that day and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail where he remains in custody.

This alleged homicide brings 2021’s homicide count to 32, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The San Jose Police Department will hold a news conference discussing the case at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Vallejo #3810 or Detective Harrington #4365 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 3810@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4365@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 23

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

18-year-old shot and killed at Santa Cruz County party identified

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. - The Santa Cruz County Sheriff has identified the 18-year-old who was shot and killed Saturday night at a house party in Boulder Creek. Rowan Parham, of Soquel, died that night after shots were fired by another at the party, according to officials. Authorities arrested the suspect...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Delivery Worker's Car Attacked by Driver With Machete in San Jose

A food delivery driver in San Jose said a minor traffic dispute earlier this week turned into a serious case of road rage when another driver smashed one of his car's windows and then came at him with a machete. Jerry Gonzales' front and rear vehicle cameras captured the incident...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Authorities investigate San Leandro shooting homicide

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A deadly shooting is being investigated in San Leandro, officials said. Around 8 p.m. Monday on 167th Ave. near East 14 St., officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials said the victim later died at a local hospital. There is no current threat...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch burglary suspects who tried to carjack drivers on Hwy 4 arrested

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two burglary suspects who led officers on a pursuit Wednesday before crashing into a guardrail on Highway 4 have been arrested, according to the Antioch Police Department. Antioch PD Dispatch Center officers received a call on Wednesday, Feb. 1 from a resident of Durness Court reporting a burglary-in-progress at an occupied […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Street operation in Mission shut down by SFFD after police discover products were stolen

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An illegal retail operation in the Mission District was shut down by police, the San Francisco Police Department (SFFD) said Thursday on Twitter. Three arrests were made, and two truckloads of stolen property were recovered. Two of the arrested suspects admitted the items (pictured below) were stolen. The operation had been […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man found dead near San Jose's Alum Rock from possible hit-and-run

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – The California Highway Patrol said someone found a 46-year-old man dead Wednesday morning near Alum Rock Avenue, east of San Jose, and officers are investigating it as a possible hit-and-run.CHP officers responded around 7:05 a.m. to a report of a man found dead on Alum Rock Avenue east of Kirk Avenue. Investigators determined the man was hit by a vehicle sometime overnight and ended up partially in some bushes off the right shoulder of the roadway, CHP Officer Ross Lee said.The injuries to the man and debris at the scene led the CHP to determine he had been hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. No description of the vehicle or driver was immediately available.The name of the man who died was not being released as of midday Wednesday.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's San Jose-area office at (408) 655-2620.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Clara detective fires gun during stolen car arrest

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - No injuries were reported when a Santa Clara police detective fired his gun Tuesday morning during an arrest of two suspects in connection with a stolen vehicle, according to an announcement from the city's police department. Detectives from the department's Special Enforcement Team were investigating a...
SANTA CLARA, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested after thousands of dollars worth of alcohol, merchandise stolen in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Thursday after several thousand dollars worth of merchandise, mostly alcohol, was stolen, the Walnut Creek Police Department said on social media. Authorities are calling this a robbery after one of the suspects allegedly pushed an employee to steal alcohol bottles from an unnamed grocery store. Photos […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

SWAT arrests 4 after Brentwood Christmas Eve shooting

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Four people were arrested by SWAT teams in connection to a Christmas Eve shooting to left multiple homes with bullet holes. Two gunmen sprayed one house with bullets on Havenwood Court on December 24, 2022. “Several (non-targeted) vehicles and residences were hit with stray bullets as a result of the shooting. […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

28-year-old woman killed on Castro Valley freeway ID'd

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A young woman who got out of a Chevrolet Malibu on the freeway in Castro Valley and then was struck by an oncoming Honda CRV has been identified. The Alameda County Coroner said Amber Reaves, 28, of Turlock is the person who was killed Monday morning at Interstate Highway 580 and the 238 connector about 5 a.m.
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

One injured after shooting on Highway 84

NEWARK, Calif. (KRON) — There was a shooting on Highway 84 Wednesday afternoon, California Highway Patrol confirmed. The shooting occurred on the highway just west of Thornton Avenue in Contra Costa County, CHP said. CHP was called about the shooting at 12:57 p.m. Multiple bullets went through the back window of the victim’s car. The […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car's windows shattered, CHP investigating shooting on Dumbarton Bridge

FREMONT, Calif. - A car's windows were shattered Wednesday afternoon after a shooting on the Dumbarton Bridge, officials say. California Highway Patrol is investigating what happened. A KTVU crew in the area saw that a car was damaged while on the overpass of Paseo Padre Parkway over Highway 84 near...
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police investigate shootout between 2 drivers

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon, the department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said there was a shootout between two individuals in separate vehicles on the 5000 block of East 10th Street just before 4:30 p.m. After arriving at the scene, officers did not locate any […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo homicide victim identified as Richmond woman

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Vallejo police released the identity of a woman who was found dead in a marsh last month. On Thursday, the Vallejo Police Department said the homicide victim has been identified as Dayna Jones, 41, of Richmond. Jones’ body was found on January 18 near the banks of the Napa River in […]
VALLEJO, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville fatal crash victim ID’d

WATSONVILLE—The 29-year-old woman who died after she was struck by a car on Jan. 6 in Watsonville has been identified as Aubrey Newell, said Ashley Keehn, spokeswoman for the Santa Cruz County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office. Newell was walking across Main Street near Rodriguez Street in a crosswalk at 11:54pm...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

64K+
Followers
18K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy