Read full article on original website
Related
13 WHAM
Arctic air is moving in
Friday February 3, 2023 — A cold front moved through the area Thursday night bringing a quick inch of snow to many towns across the area and ushering in arctic air behind it. Temperatures have fallen into the teens and are expected to slide into the low single digits by noon on Friday. Overnight, areas away from the lakes may see temperatures well below zero.
13 WHAM
Brief bout of snow tonight then bitter cold
The relatively mild weather on Thursday is about to be replaced by a brief shot of frigid air direct from the North Pole. You may have noticed a lot of weather jargon on the national media the past few years. One of the most used in Winter is the "Polar Vortex". Watch my video to learn more about what it is and how it will impact our weather tomorrow.
13 WHAM
Authorities searching for 2 drug trafficking suspects tied to 'Ghost Face Gangsters'
BRUNSWICK, GA (WACH) — Two men are wanted by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents in Georgia and in South Carolina after officials said they were involved in a drug trafficking operation with more 70 other people. Agents with the FBI asked the public to be on the look out...
13 WHAM
Public safety, health, homes and education take priority in governor's 2024 budget
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul presented her fiscal year 2024 executive budget on Wednesday, adding $5 billion more to spending for 2024. The 2023 budget was $221.6 billion, while the proposed budget for 2024 sits at $227 billion. The governor presented a theme of addressing...
13 WHAM
NYSPHSAA officially adds girls flag football as high school sport
Rochester, N.Y. — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) has voted to recognize girls flag football as an official high school state championship sport, starting in 2024. The Buffalo Bills made the announcement Wednesday. The team, along with the New York Giants, New York Jets...
13 WHAM
Local lawmaker calls on Hochul to end COVID vaccination mandate for health care workers
Rochester, N.Y. — At least one local Republican lawmaker is calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to change her mind on mandating the COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers. Since the vaccine became mandatory, more than 30,000 nurses and health care workers were given the choice to get vaccinated or lose their job.
13 WHAM
Governor Hochul vetoes Grieving Families Act just before deadline
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed the Grieving Families Act bill, just before the deadline. The bill, which "Provides for the types of damages that may be awarded to the persons for whose benefit an action for wrongful death is brought," was passed with bipartisan support in both chambers of the state Legislature.
13 WHAM
Nazareth College receives grant for mental health study scholarships
Pittsford, N.Y. - Nazareth College has been awarded a major grant to help students and families battling mental health issues. The U.S. Department of Education is giving the school $2.6 million dollars to support scholarships for graduate students pursing mental health professions in high schools. Through this grant, these students...
13 WHAM
Portside save by Kucmerowski earns play of the week
In a Westside rivals battle, Churchville-Chili got the win, but Portside hockey earned the play of the week. Royals sophomore goalie Dan Kucmerowski made the diving save on the breakaway. For his efforts we give Dan the UR Medicine Sports Medicine high school play of the week.
13 WHAM
Hochul aims to address 'inconsistency' in bail reform laws
Rochester, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul outlined her executive budget for the 2024 fiscal year Wednesday. She said she aims to make New York state a safer and more affordable place to live. The proposed $227 billion budget includes investments in mental health care, criminal justice, housing and education.
Comments / 0