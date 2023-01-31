ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Arctic air is moving in

Friday February 3, 2023 — A cold front moved through the area Thursday night bringing a quick inch of snow to many towns across the area and ushering in arctic air behind it. Temperatures have fallen into the teens and are expected to slide into the low single digits by noon on Friday. Overnight, areas away from the lakes may see temperatures well below zero.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Brief bout of snow tonight then bitter cold

The relatively mild weather on Thursday is about to be replaced by a brief shot of frigid air direct from the North Pole. You may have noticed a lot of weather jargon on the national media the past few years. One of the most used in Winter is the "Polar Vortex". Watch my video to learn more about what it is and how it will impact our weather tomorrow.
NYSPHSAA officially adds girls flag football as high school sport

Rochester, N.Y. — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) has voted to recognize girls flag football as an official high school state championship sport, starting in 2024. The Buffalo Bills made the announcement Wednesday. The team, along with the New York Giants, New York Jets...
Governor Hochul vetoes Grieving Families Act just before deadline

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed the Grieving Families Act bill, just before the deadline. The bill, which "Provides for the types of damages that may be awarded to the persons for whose benefit an action for wrongful death is brought," was passed with bipartisan support in both chambers of the state Legislature.
Nazareth College receives grant for mental health study scholarships

Pittsford, N.Y. - Nazareth College has been awarded a major grant to help students and families battling mental health issues. The U.S. Department of Education is giving the school $2.6 million dollars to support scholarships for graduate students pursing mental health professions in high schools. Through this grant, these students...
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
Portside save by Kucmerowski earns play of the week

In a Westside rivals battle, Churchville-Chili got the win, but Portside hockey earned the play of the week. Royals sophomore goalie Dan Kucmerowski made the diving save on the breakaway. For his efforts we give Dan the UR Medicine Sports Medicine high school play of the week.
CHURCHVILLE, NY
Hochul aims to address 'inconsistency' in bail reform laws

Rochester, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul outlined her executive budget for the 2024 fiscal year Wednesday. She said she aims to make New York state a safer and more affordable place to live. The proposed $227 billion budget includes investments in mental health care, criminal justice, housing and education.

