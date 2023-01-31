Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
How to change classes in Fire Emblem Engage
Every character you get in Fire Emblem Engage will start off as a base class. While they can level up these classes, you aren't forced to keep everyone in the same class that they Start as, letting you more easily acheive better team compositions. This is a vital part of filling your ranks with diverse units, however,it isn't something you can do right away. There are several steps required before you can start turning archers into knights, but with our help, you won't miss a beat.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
yankodesign.com
This handsome EDC knife unfolds smoothly and rapidly to serve your needs in an instant
There always comes a time when we wish we had something sharp on hand, especially when we’re out and away from our desks and toolboxes. Sometimes we need to cut a string or cord to open a package, or we want to slice a piece of fruit to share with a friend. Sometimes, we might even need a knife to carve out a chunk of wood outdoors. Pocket knives have become part of some EDC collections for that very reason, but while some can do the job, few can help you accomplish your task smoothly and quickly. Even fewer look as sharp as their blades, making them feel like tools you’d be embarrassed to be seen with. Fortunately, something like the Tekto F2 Bravo tactical knife exists, delivering not only a sharp tool that deploys quickly but also a stylish piece of equipment you’d be proud to flaunt.
Digital Trends
Marvel Snap’s Friendly Battles set a new bar for its post-launch support
I’ve been hooked on Marvel Snap ever since I gained access to its beta in May 2022. The core, fast-paced gameplay has allowed the card game to sustain itself on just one match type and very few game-changing updates outside of the Token Shop. That feeling probably won’t last forever, though. If Second Dinner wants to keep the Marvel game relevant after a strong launch period, it needs to keep expanding and spicing it up in exciting new ways. The new Friendly Battle is a solid first step for that.
Digital Trends
Wordle today: Answer and hints for January 31 (#591)
Trying to solve Wordle #591 on January 31, 2023, but can’t quite figure it out? We have the answer to today’s Wordle puzzle right here. However, before you start guessing blindly, you might want to check out our Wordle tips for some techniques and starting words that could help you solve it yourself. If you’re still having trouble, check back here for the answer to today’s Wordle.
Digital Trends
Perfect for the Super Bowl, Samsung’s Frame TV is $1000 off
The ever-popular Samsung The Frame QLED TV is on sale right now and forms the focus of some of the best TV deals going on ahead of the Super Bowl. There are savings of up to $1,000 off depending on which size TV you buy with the model starting from $550. Even better, buy today and it’ll arrive in time for the Super Bowl so there’s never been a better time to treat yourself to a superior viewing experience. Let’s take a look at why it’s such a great TV.
Digital Trends
You’ll be surprised how cheap this 27-inch QHD monitor is today
Dell is always a reliable name for anyone looking for the best monitor deals and that’s certainly the case today. Right now, you can buy the 27-inch Dell SE2723DS QHD Monitor for $200 saving you $60 off the regular price of $260. Packed with great features for the price, this is the ideal monitor for anyone looking to enhance their home office setup without spending a fortune. As always with Dell deals, it’s unlikely to stick around for long so let’s take a quick look at why it’s worth it. Alternatively, hit the buy button below to get straight to purchasing it.
Can a Teardrop Trailer Work for a Family of Four?
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. My husband and I love to camp. So when our identical twins were born in March 2017, our first big purchase that didn’t involve a trip to Babies “Я” Us was a gigantic tent from REI. In theory it was a good acquisition: something the entire family could use as a basecamp for adventuring and exploring new places.
Digital Trends
Here’s what E3 2023 could look like without Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft
Let’s start with the good news: E3 2023 will be held in its in-person format once again after three long years of digital events necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, this time with ReedPop at the helm. The bad news is that Sony, Xbox, and Nintendo — gaming’s “Big 3” — may not show up at the industry’s biggest convention this summer.
bleedingcool.com
Team GO Rocket Cliff Battle Guide For Pokémon GO: February 2023
This Team GO Rocket Cliff Battle Guide for Pokémon GO will help you grind for Shiny Shadow Magnemite during the Team GO Rocket Takeover. There has been a shakeup with the Team GO Rocket Leaders' line-ups in Pokémon GO now live as of February 20233. Not only do they have different teams, but the potentially Shiny Shadow Pokémon that you can encounter after defeating them has also changed. With this battle guide, you can build a team to defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff and earn an encounter with a Shiny-capable Shadow Magnemite.
Digital Trends
The Crew Motorfest brings a racing festival to Hawaii this year
Ubisoft Ivory Tower has announced The Crew Motorfest, a new entry in its open-world racing series, and confirmed its plans to release the game later in 2023. The Crew Motorfest is an open-world racing game set on the Hawaiian island of O’ahu. Taking a lot of cues from the Forza Horizon series’ premise, Motorfest is centered around the titular festival, which serves as a hub for various races and other driving events and challenges. We only see a little bit of gameplay in the reveal trailer, so it will be interesting to see how this game stacks up against its open-world competitors like Need for Speed Unbound.
Atlas Range-MTN snowshoes review: ready for traction
The mostly metal Atlas Range-MTN snowshoes have aggressive traction
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy S23 Plus: a tough choice to make
Samsung has finally launched its next flagship smartphone lineup in the form of the Galaxy S23 series. Like previous years, Samsung is releasing three devices at once: S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra. If you’re shopping for a new Galaxy smartphone, it may be a tough choice as to which one to buy.
Digital Trends
I used the Galaxy S23 Ultra for 90 minutes, and I’m already in love
Be prepared, because you may feel a twinge of disappointment when you first see the Galaxy S23 Ultra. But I promise you it won’t last. There aren’t any major exterior upgrades over the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and even the most astute mobile spotter may not even be able to tell the difference between them at a glance. However, it’s what’s inside that counts, and what’s inside the Galaxy S23 Ultra, from what I can tell at this stage, is mightily impressive.
Digital Trends
Klipsch follows the success of The Fives with The Sevens and Nines powered speakers
Most of the focus on getting better TV sound has been on soundbars, but when Klipsch introduced The Fives in 2020, it reminded us that a really good set of stereo speakers can sometimes be the best solution of all. Apparently, we’re not the only ones who thought so because Klipsch has introduced two new Heritage Wireless models — The Sevens ($1,299) and The Nines ($1,499) — which take the same winning formula from The Fives and add more power for bigger spaces. Both models are available starting January 31 at Klipsch.com, in both ebony and walnut wood finishes.
Digital Trends
Marshall’s latest Bluetooth speaker has four drivers for 360 sound
The Marshall Middleton ($299) is the company’s latest addition to its lineup of guitar amp-inspired Bluetooth speakers, and it’s available starting January 31 at marshallheadphones.com. The Middleton, as its name somewhat suggests, sits in the middle of the Marshall portable family — it shares the same rectangular shape as the Emberton II but is heavier and more powerful than the Stockton II.
Comments / 0