Mets set on 'insane' Shohei Ohtani offer in 2023 free agency?
With the MLB offseason nearing an end, teams are turning their attention to the start of spring training. Some are also looking ahead to next year’s free-agent crop that should feature a frenzy not seen in decades. Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani will become the biggest free agent since...
The 24 best players in New York Mets history
The best stat to determine a player's worth is WAR--wins above replacement--an analytical metric that was not available until relatively recently. The formula for WAR differs for position players and pitchers, and I'll lay it out in layman's terms. WAR uses every aspect of the game-- batting, baserunning, and fielding, factors in position and ballpark and determines how many wins better than a league average player an individual player might be. Using WAR to help us rank them, let's look at the top 24 players in the history of the New York Mets.
One Time Angels Retiree Signs Minor League Deal With AL West Rival
The Angels may be seeing a lot of him.
Jeff McNeil awaits car from Francisco Lindor as he savors Mets contract
Jeff McNeil officially received his contract extension from the Mets on Tuesday, but now awaits an important accessory that would complete his offseason. Promised a car by teammate Francisco Lindor if McNeil won the batting title last season, the Mets second baseman still hasn’t received his prize after leading the National League with a .326 batting average in 2022. McNeil recently sent Lindor a video of cars that had caught his attention and received acknowledgment from the shortstop. “He said they were nice cars,” McNeil said at a Citi Field press conference. “They were one brand of a very nice [car].” McNeil’s car may...
Iceberg Stands Between Polar Bear Extension & New York Mets
A few weeks back, the New York Mets and first baseman Pete Alonso agreed to a 1-year $14.5 million contract to avoid salary arbitration. Alonso, coming off of a 40 HR and 131 RBI season in 2022, is still under team control until after the 2024 campaign. Mets fans would love to see 'Polar Bear Pete' make his home in Queens for the rest of his career. However, the Amazin's may encounter some icy waters before a contract like that gets done.
Should Red Sox Consider Deal With Ex-Yankee? Boston Reportedly Still Looking For Infielders
Boston should be considering all options at middle infield
Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2023: RHP Kodai Senga (2)
Kodai Senga was born in Gamagōri, a city in Japan’s Aichi Prefecture on the island of Honshu. A corner infielder until he began attending Gamagōri High School, his coach saw the strength and accuracy of his arm and saw Senga on the mound. The right-hander only pitched limited innings in high school during this transitionary time, but professional scouts took notice. On October 28, 2010, in the Nippon Professional Baseball Draft, the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks selected Senga with their fourth pick in the Developmental Player Draft- a special phase of the draft in which teams select Developmental Players, players who are under contract to the organization but are not necessarily rostered on traditional minor league teams.
Ex-Red Sox Infielder Reportedly Signs Deal With Braves After Short Stint In Boston
The Braves reportedly signed a former Red Sox infielder recently
Shohei Ohtani’s fate with Angels among top spring training storylines
Pitchers and catchers report within two weeks, and as usual there are plenty of enticing storylines. 1. Will the Angels try to extend Shohei Ohtani, and do they have any chance? They want to try, and have two things going for them: 1) He’s presumed to prefer the West Coast (one rival exec says, “he’s about comfort, more than money”), and 2) They’ve clearly honored his wish to prove he’s the best two-way player ever. However, with no playoff appearances in five years, the likelihood of a quick spring deal is practically nil. 2. Will the Pirates trade Bryan Reynolds? Some rival execs...
