Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
Love is in the Air: Dayton Gem City Edition!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Yellow Springs, Ohio a crossroad of diversity.Steel Ohio MediaYellow Springs, OH
Rabbit Hole Books to open in Dayton
Rabbit Hole Books is holding a grand opening on Thursday, February 2 at 27 West Third Street in Dayton.
Springfield raises pay for police officers: How to apply
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Springfield is raising compensation for police officers to encourage both recruitment and retention rates. According to a release by the city of Springfield, new officers will begin at $30.58 an hour, nearly $5 more than the previous pay of $25.76. Top pay for officers has been raised from […]
Norcold plant in Sidney closes
The Sidney plant is one of two factories that the company closed in the past two months. The Gettysburg plant closed in December 2022.
Public indecency charges filed following complaints in Xenia YMCA’s locker room
In a written statement, the YMCA of Greater Dayton said it adheres to state and federal laws which allow members to use its facilities regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation.
Troy’s beehive ban may be ending soon: Here’s why
Approximately 50 people attended a recent meeting of the city council's health and safety committee, according to our partners at Miami Valley Today.
Mikesell’s Snack Food Company to close after 113 years in Dayton
On February 1, Mikesell's announced that it has begun to wind down all operations, including manufacturing and distribution as the business prepares to liquidate assets. The liquidation process will begin immediately and continue for several months.
WDTN
Get Ready for the Dayton Donut Festival on Tour!
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Get ready for a “hole” lot of fun with the Dayton Donut Festival on Tour! Lisa Grigsby with Dayton937 shared everything you need to know. According to Lisa, the Dayton Donut Festival runs from Feb. 10 to Feb. 20 with 11 participating shops.
Missing Beavercreek man’s car located in Mercer County
Law enforcement has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 78-year-old Robert Hageman after he drove away from his home on Leawood Drive in Beavercreek at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday.
House fire prompts fire crews to respond in Xenia
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews received a report that a house was on fire in Xenia on Thursday. According to Xenia Dispatch, the dispatch center received a call at 6:26 p.m. to respond to a fire at a home on Thursday in the 1700 block of Rockwell Drive. Authorities say as of 8:35 p.m., […]
Groundhog Day: Boonshoft’s Walnut the hedgehog makes spring prediction
At 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 2, you can witness Walnut the hedgehog's inaugural prediction.
Several dogs dead after Huber Heights house fire
Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the residence and began their fire attack.
Police, medics respond to 3-vehicle crash in Dayton
Reports of the crash came in at approximately 10:10 p.m. about a crash on the 1500 block of Needmore Road.
Police: $70K worth of drugs seized from Middletown home
Approximately 700 grams of methamphetamine were removed from the property, which is worth about $70,000 on the street, according to a release from Middletown Police.
Springfield High School athletes announce college decisions
These Wildcats are nearing the end of their high school careers and heading toward a bright future as they enter the next phase of their lives.
Huber Heights crash suspect returns to court for unrelated case
Police say he was running from officials in a stolen car when he crashed into several other vehicles on Brandt Pike. The vehicles burst into flames. The driver of one of those cars died in the hospital.
VIDEO: Vehicle crashes into police cruiser; OSHP urges caution
OSHP said that during the winter of 2021-2022, there were 12,939 crashes on Ohio roadways involving snow, ice or slush.
Woman charged for abandoning beagle puppy in freezing temps
Deputies brought the dog for emergency treatment at a local veterinarian. The veterinarian determined the puppy was approximately 22 weeks old and suffered from muscle loss, malnourishment and dehydration.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office posts Punxsutawney Phil mugshot
Phil was reportedly seen causing a disturbance by seeing his shadow and dooming the nation to six more weeks of winter, the Sheriff's Office stated.
One hospitalized after rollover crash
One person was removed from the collision and brought to a local hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Dayton man sentenced for fatally shooting speeding driver
53-year-old Christopher Oakes has been sentenced to 24 to 29.5 years in prison after being convicted of the fatal shooting of Jacob Osborne, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.
