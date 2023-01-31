‘Wonder Woman’ Amazons Spinoff Is Now a ‘Game of Thrones-ish’ TV Show Called ‘Paradise Lost’

Read full article on original website
Why It’s So Important for DC’s New Regime to Get Its Reboot Right | Charts
Management of the valuable Warner Bros. Discovery franchise may have been messy, but demand for its movies and shows remains strong. DC Entertainment is looking to rethink its operating model, with DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran advancing “one creative vision,” as Safran recently put it. This means, among other things, that the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery unit will oversee the development of different types of content instead of having the development process spread along several subsidiaries.
You Can Buy Ant-Man’s ‘100% Real’ Book That Was Once Just a Movie Prop: ‘How’s That for Meta?’ (Video)
Paul Rudd’s Marvel character Scott Lang, also known as Ant-Man, is coming out with a “100% real” book, and it’s all about his life and adventures. “Hi, I’m Paul Rudd. You might know me as Scott Lang, a.k.a. Ant-Man. Now, Scott is many things: former convict, a dad, an Avenger, but he’s also a best-selling author. And now you can purchase, my, his, very real book ‘Look Out for the Little Guy,’” Rudd said in a promotional video for the book and upcoming film that was posted by Marvel Studios’ Twitter account.
Fallon Isn’t Sweating the Chinese Spy Balloon: ‘The Spying Is Scary but the Balloon Part Makes It Kind of Cute’ (Video)
Some people might be concerned about the spy balloon detected over Montana this week, but not Jimmy Fallon. During his monologue on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” Fallon found the silver lining: “The balloon part makes it kind of cute.”. And then he did the...
What’s New on Amazon Prime Video in February 2023
Horror delights, rom-coms and a new sci-fi series starring Christoph Waltz are just a few of the highlights arriving on Amazon Prime Video in February. This month sees the debut of the second and final season of “Carnival Row” on Feb. 17, while Feb. 24 is when “The Consultant” – a “Severance”-like thriller series starring Waltz and directed by “WandaVision’s” Matt Shakman – drops.
‘1923’ Star Julia Schlaepfer on Alexandra and Brandon’s Homecoming: ‘Their Love Is Tested’
This weekend, Taylor Sheridan’s old timey “Yellowstone” spinoff “1923” is finally back after a month-long hiatus. And not a moment too soon. When we last left the show, there was a brutal attack on the ranch that left several members of the Dutton family dead and others injured (thank the Lord Harrison Ford pulled through). But in the final sequence, we see Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) in their African love nest. She’s reading all the letters from Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren), his aunt and adoptive mother. Finally, she reaches the letter pertaining to the attack and how the family is summoning him back to Montana. He asks her how long it’s been. She says three months. What a cliffhanger! (We love a good time jump don’t we folks?)
‘SNL': Pedro Pascal and Sarah Paulson Officially – and Humbly – Accept Their Roles as ‘Daddy’ and Mommy’ (Video)
Pedro Pascal and Sarah Paulson have officially accepted their roles as society’s “daddy” and “mommy” respectively. The latter showed up as a surprise guest on “Saturday Night Live” this week, in an effort to help Pascal understand the many fan edit videos made of him.
‘Full Time’ Review: Laure Calamy Anchors Strong Story of Parental Struggle
Julie (Laure Calamy) is on the move. From the moment her alarm clock disturbs her sleeping breath, she’s in constant state of harried, frantic motion—making breakfast, tinkering with the boiler, dropping her kids off at an elderly neighbor’s house while it’s still dark out, running to catch a train, changing into her hotel maid uniform, smoothing sheets, hosing excrement from the walls, and battling her way back home to do it all over again, all too soon.
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Intro — Get Your First Look at the Revamped Main Title Sequence (Exclusive Video)
The “Vanderpump Rules” main title sequence is among the most iconic openings on TV, often replicated by fans of the Bravo show, including Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence. Season 10 has a total revamp of the opening credits, and we spoke to Lisa Vanderpump herself about how the new intro (which you can watch above) came about.
Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill Battle ‘Teen Wolf’ for Most-Streamed Movie Bragging Rights | Chart
Behind the star-studded ”You People,“ J-Lo’s “Shotgun Wedding” spurs Amazon’s Prime Video to its best week of the year. More than a few people checked out “You People” last weekend, with the new Netflix rom-com earning bragging rights as the most-streamed movie in the U.S., according to Whip Media’s latest movie ranker, which draws on data from users of TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 24 million global registered users.
Ratings: ‘Ghosts’ and ‘So Help Me Todd’ Propel CBS to Largest Thursday Audience This Season
The two series posted best-ever fast national numbers. Thanks to hit comedy “Ghosts” and drama “So Help Me Todd” (recently renewed for Season 2), CBS was propelled to its largest Thursday night viewership of the TV season. Both shows clinched series-high audiences in Nielsen fast national numbers, along with solid numbers for “Young Sheldon” and “CSI: Vegas.”
India’s Tom Cruise Shah Rukh Khan May Have Just Saved Bollywood With His Blockbuster ‘Pathaan’
A comeback hit from one of the country’s biggest movie stars is just what the flailing Hindi-language film industry needed. Shah Rukh Khan just reclaimed his status as one of India’s biggest butts-in-seats draws after a four-year absence from movies. Director Siddharth Anand’s action spectacular “Pathaan,” a loosely...
January Box Office – Fueled by ‘Avatar 2’ and Fresh Hits – Jumps 50% From Last Year
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment CEO on Watching Industry Trends: ‘Position Yourself to Benefit’. Monthly totals nearly hit $600 million, but remain 28% down from 2019. If the January box office is any indication of how the rest of 2023 will play out, movie theaters should see a...
‘Knock at the Cabin’ Ending Explained: Making a Deadly Decision
M. Night Shyamalan’s latest “Knock at the Cabin” is here and it’s a doozy. Based on Paul Tremblay’s novel “The Cabin at the End of the World” and a 2019 adaptation that appeared on the Black List by Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman, it stars Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge as the parents of a young adopted girl (Kristen Cui). While visiting their cabin in the secluded Pennsylvania woods, they are visited by four strangers (led by Dave Bautista) with strange weapons who break in and give them a chilling ultimatum: one of the very loving family members must kill another in order to prevent the apocalypse.
‘Knock at the Cabin,’ ’80 for Brady’ in Narrow Box Office Race for No. 1
After seven weekends at No. 1, the reign of “Avatar: The Way of Water” has come to an end, leaving newcomers “Knock at the Cabin” and “80 for Brady” to vie for the top spot. “Knock at the Cabin,” the latest from M. Night...
How to Watch ‘Knock at the Cabin': Is the M. Night Shyamalan Film Streaming?
M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin” is the “Sixth Sense” and “Unbreakable” director’s latest foray into fear. It asks the question: Save your family or save humanity? If you’re looking to find out how, where and when you can watch the new M. Night Shyamalan movie, we’ve got all your questions answered below.
‘Knock at the Cabin’ Takes Box Office No. 1 From ‘Avatar 2’ With $14.2 Million Opening
For the first time in nearly two months, the No. 1 film on the weekend box office charts is not “Avatar: The Way of Water. The new top film is Universal and M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin” with a $14.2 million opening weekend. The...
How Director Jason Moore’s ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Twists Marriage Tropes and Traditions
As a performer, Jennifer Lopez is used to a lot of costume changes. In her new rom-com “Shotgun Wedding,” costumers had a whopping 28 versions of her wedding dress. Lopez approved Mitchell Travers’s very first sketch of the gown, which gets bruised and battered as much as her character Darcy does.
‘The Tuba Thieves’ Director and Cast Emphasize Experience of Sound, Call for Better Captioning (Video)
”Any hearing person can become deaf at any time or place. The time is now,“ Warren Snipe told TheWrap. “The Tuba Thieves” director Alison O’Daniel took inspiration for her feature film from a series of tuba thefts from local LA high schools that she heard about on the radio. But instead of investigating the questions of who the thieves were and where the tubas ended up, she decided to make a film about the impacted band students and directors. Motivated by curiosity of peoples’ experiences with sound, she focused on creating a listening project.
Netflix Touts the Co-CEO Model – But Are 2 Heads Truly Better Than One?
”Finding two CEOs who are exceptionally good and share the burden of decision making on a 50-50 basis in all areas is almost impossible,“ one expert says. Netflix has long touted the benefits of its co-CEO model, which saw Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos working side by side under the title from July 2020 until last month.
