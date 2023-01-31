‘Wonder Woman’ Amazons Spinoff Is Now a ‘Game of Thrones-ish’ TV Show Called ‘Paradise Lost’

This weekend, Taylor Sheridan’s old timey “Yellowstone” spinoff “1923” is finally back after a month-long hiatus. And not a moment too soon. When we last left the show, there was a brutal attack on the ranch that left several members of the Dutton family dead and others injured (thank the Lord Harrison Ford pulled through). But in the final sequence, we see Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) in their African love nest. She’s reading all the letters from Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren), his aunt and adoptive mother. Finally, she reaches the letter pertaining to the attack and how the family is summoning him back to Montana. He asks her how long it’s been. She says three months. What a cliffhanger! (We love a good time jump don’t we folks?)

