Vail, CO

Summit Daily News

A pure soul with a bright smile: Summit County community members reminisce on the life and impact of Silverthorne’s Tyler James Updegraff

Silverthorne resident Tyler James Updegraff, 27, died on Thursday, Jan. 26, after being involved in a skiing accident at Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort. During his time in Summit County, Updegraff made a huge impact on the community. He was a running back and special teams coach with the Summit High School football team, a mentor to Summit County youth, an outdoorsman, a cook and a friend with a smile that could light up anybody’s day.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County births for January 2023

Ozlee Allen Gray was born Jan. 1 to Jade Stawniak and Cody Gray of Silverthorne. Amara Celestine Montalbo was born Jan. 1 to Jan Alex Montalbo and Monica Dasmarinas of Breckenridge. Beck Marcella Sargent was born Jan. 7 to Kristina Sargent of Leadville. Zoey Jean Luberto was born Jan. 12...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Former and current staff of embattled healthcare provider Mind Springs arrested in Mesa County on charges of extortion

A current staff member and a former employee for the Colorado healthcare provider Mind Springs Health were arrested Feb. 2 in Mesa County and charged with criminal extortion and attempting to influence a public servant, according to reporting by the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel. Megan Navarro, senior clinical director, and...
MESA COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Get Wild: Why should you report an avalanche?

On numerous occasions I have written that Summit County Rescue Group would like any witnessed avalanche to be reported, even if there were no injuries. But it may not be evident just why we want those reports called in. Avalanche notifications are one of the few to Summit County Rescue...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Feb. 5

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Arabella, 3 years, domestic longhair, black, spayed female. Ballou, 3 years, domestic shorthair,...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Dog hoarding case in Colorado

1 killed in Evergreen townhome fire; smoke detector helps save other residents. Kids were on board at the time of the crash, but none suffered serious injuries. WATCH-New legislation would make car thefts felonies. Updated: 18 hours ago. New bill would make all car thefts felonies in Colorado.
EVERGREEN, CO
Outsider.com

Hearse Transporting Body For Medical Donation Slides Off Colorado Interstate

While transporting a body for medical donation in Colorado, a hearse slid off the interstate, coming to a precarious stop atop a 100-foot embankment. “OK, file this one under: ‘You’ll never believe it,'” Summit Fire and EMS said in a statement recounting the improbable incident. According to SFEMS, the hearse began sliding on an icy I-70 at around 3:00 am Friday night while traveling east between Silverthorne and Eisenhower Tunnel in Colorado.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
9News

Boulder County drug dealer sentenced for manslaughter

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was found guilty of killing a woman he supplied fentanyl to was sentenced to prison Thursday. Sammy Valdez was found guilty in October of manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of cocaine. He was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for manslaughter and two years for the other counts, to be served at the same time.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Inmate reportedly found dead inside cell at Jefferson County Detention Center

An inmate at the Jefferson County Detention Center was reportedly found dead inside his cell Saturday after deputies attempted life-saving measures, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says, another inmate alerted them about his cellmate being unresponsive, who is now identified as 62-year-old, James Jarvis. Deputies attempted life-saving measures on Jarvis and called for assistance from the medical staff as he was pronounced dead on the scene. Jarvis was booked into the jail on Dec. 8, 2022 on multiple charges including:Failure to appearDUI Failure to complyProbation violation-weapons charge. The First Judicial District Law Enforcement Critical Incident Response Team will be investigating the death, while the coroner's office will determine the cause.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KREX

I-70 closed in both directions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — UPDATE: both directions of I-70 reopened around 10:p.m. Monday night. Multiple accidents in Glenwood Canyon delayed traffic on I-70 in both directions for several hours last Friday. Today, Monday, January 30th feels like déjà vu. At around 11:15 this morning, Colorado Department of Transportation officials closed both directions of traffic […]
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO

