Summit Daily News
A pure soul with a bright smile: Summit County community members reminisce on the life and impact of Silverthorne’s Tyler James Updegraff
Silverthorne resident Tyler James Updegraff, 27, died on Thursday, Jan. 26, after being involved in a skiing accident at Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort. During his time in Summit County, Updegraff made a huge impact on the community. He was a running back and special teams coach with the Summit High School football team, a mentor to Summit County youth, an outdoorsman, a cook and a friend with a smile that could light up anybody’s day.
Summit Daily News
A foundation of trust: Lisi the golden retriever trains to become Summit County’s next search and rescue dog
Dogs have been known as man’s best friends in households for centuries. Whether dogs are providing companionship, friendship or displaying their fiercely loyal traits, there is no mystery as to why humans are so drawn to dogs. Ski patrol specialist Preston Burns, of Keystone Ski Resort, recognized the loyalty...
Summit Daily News
Biff America: A little patience goes a long way when driving in the High Country
“Holy smokes, what the heck! Look at this bonehead coming up behind us.”. Ellie looked back and said, “Oh my God! He’s driving crazy. Get out of his way.”. We were driving down Hoosier Pass after a ski day in Park County. The roads were bad but not the worst I’ve seen them.
Summit Daily News
Consistent storms and heavy snowfall lead to better-than-average January in Summit County
A combination of recurring storms and heavy precipitation made January one of the snowiest months in years in Summit County and across Colorado, bringing with it a flurry of powder days for mountain resorts and high hopes for a strong spring ski season. According to National Weather Service meteorologist Zach...
Summit Daily News
Town of Dillon plans to host drop-in ice hockey and broomball as it expands Dillon Marina winter programming
After introducing an ice rink to the Dillon Reservoir last year, the town of Dillon this year is expanding its winter recreation programming with weekly drop-in ice hockey and broomball games. Recreation department employees cleared the snow from the rink Friday. Feb. 3, in anticipation of opening it within the...
Summit Daily News
Summit County births for January 2023
Ozlee Allen Gray was born Jan. 1 to Jade Stawniak and Cody Gray of Silverthorne. Amara Celestine Montalbo was born Jan. 1 to Jan Alex Montalbo and Monica Dasmarinas of Breckenridge. Beck Marcella Sargent was born Jan. 7 to Kristina Sargent of Leadville. Zoey Jean Luberto was born Jan. 12...
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne’s TheatreSilCo unveils its latest show — an ancient tale with a modern spin
The performing arts nonprofit TheatreSilCo — formerly known as the Lake Dillon Theater Co. — announced its newest theatrical show titled “An Iliad,” which will run from Feb. 22 to March. 5. “The setting is simple: an empty theatre,” reads the show’s description on TheatreSilCo’s website....
Summit Daily News
Ranchers to be compensated up to $8,000 for each head lost to wolf depredation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says
RIFLE — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is coming to Rifle next week to discuss and collect public feedback over the state’s contentious plan to restore gray wolves in its ecosystem. The meeting is slated for 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at Colorado Mountain College Rifle, 3695 Airport Road. Anyone...
Summit Daily News
Former and current staff of embattled healthcare provider Mind Springs arrested in Mesa County on charges of extortion
A current staff member and a former employee for the Colorado healthcare provider Mind Springs Health were arrested Feb. 2 in Mesa County and charged with criminal extortion and attempting to influence a public servant, according to reporting by the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel. Megan Navarro, senior clinical director, and...
Summit Daily News
Summit School District approves funding for after-school partnership with performing arts nonprofit
The Summit School District Board of Education on Jan. 31 approved a contract between the district and the nonprofit Theatre SilCo — formerly known as the Lake Dillon Theater Co. — to fund an after-school dual-language theater program for students. The program will be similar to the one last year.
Summit Daily News
Get Wild: Why should you report an avalanche?
On numerous occasions I have written that Summit County Rescue Group would like any witnessed avalanche to be reported, even if there were no injuries. But it may not be evident just why we want those reports called in. Avalanche notifications are one of the few to Summit County Rescue...
Summit Daily News
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Feb. 5
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Arabella, 3 years, domestic longhair, black, spayed female. Ballou, 3 years, domestic shorthair,...
Summit Daily News
Recent wrecks have Glenwood Canyon under scrutiny from Colorado Department of Transportation￼
Glenwood Canyon was the site of six separate wrecks involving semi trucks in January. That’s caused a lot of uncertainty for locals and visitors alike who take Interstate 70 through the canyon for their commute or winter vacation plans. “Winter in the canyon is the problem,” Glenwood Springs Mayor...
KKTV
WATCH: Dog hoarding case in Colorado
1 killed in Evergreen townhome fire; smoke detector helps save other residents. Kids were on board at the time of the crash, but none suffered serious injuries. WATCH-New legislation would make car thefts felonies. Updated: 18 hours ago. New bill would make all car thefts felonies in Colorado.
Hearse Transporting Body For Medical Donation Slides Off Colorado Interstate
While transporting a body for medical donation in Colorado, a hearse slid off the interstate, coming to a precarious stop atop a 100-foot embankment. “OK, file this one under: ‘You’ll never believe it,'” Summit Fire and EMS said in a statement recounting the improbable incident. According to SFEMS, the hearse began sliding on an icy I-70 at around 3:00 am Friday night while traveling east between Silverthorne and Eisenhower Tunnel in Colorado.
Hearse carrying body for donation slides off I-70 in Colorado
As Summit Fire and EMS said, "OK, file this one under: 'You'll never believe it.'"
Mountain Lions Snatch Dogs From Porches, Sparking Fear Among Colorado Residents
Residents of the cozy mountain town of Grand Lake, Colorado, have spent the last two months fearing for the lives of their pets amid a rise in mountain lion sightings and attacks on local dogs. Since December 1, Routt County residents have spotted at least eight mountain lions in the...
9News
Boulder County drug dealer sentenced for manslaughter
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was found guilty of killing a woman he supplied fentanyl to was sentenced to prison Thursday. Sammy Valdez was found guilty in October of manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of cocaine. He was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for manslaughter and two years for the other counts, to be served at the same time.
Inmate reportedly found dead inside cell at Jefferson County Detention Center
An inmate at the Jefferson County Detention Center was reportedly found dead inside his cell Saturday after deputies attempted life-saving measures, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says, another inmate alerted them about his cellmate being unresponsive, who is now identified as 62-year-old, James Jarvis. Deputies attempted life-saving measures on Jarvis and called for assistance from the medical staff as he was pronounced dead on the scene. Jarvis was booked into the jail on Dec. 8, 2022 on multiple charges including:Failure to appearDUI Failure to complyProbation violation-weapons charge. The First Judicial District Law Enforcement Critical Incident Response Team will be investigating the death, while the coroner's office will determine the cause.
I-70 closed in both directions
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — UPDATE: both directions of I-70 reopened around 10:p.m. Monday night. Multiple accidents in Glenwood Canyon delayed traffic on I-70 in both directions for several hours last Friday. Today, Monday, January 30th feels like déjà vu. At around 11:15 this morning, Colorado Department of Transportation officials closed both directions of traffic […]
